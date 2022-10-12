Alex Bowman to miss three more races because of concussion

By Oct 12, 2022, 5:12 PM EDT
0 Comments

Alex Bowman will miss the next three Cup races because of a concussion he suffered in a crash Sept. 25 at Texas Motor Speedway, Hendrick Motorsports announced Wednesday.

Bowman, who has missed the past two races, will skip races at Las Vegas, Homestead and Martinsville.

Bowman was evaluated Wednesday by Dr. Michael “Micky” Collins, clinical director of the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center Sports Medicine Concussion Program.

“We have a tremendous amount of respect for the entire staff at UPMC,” said Jeff Andrews, president and general manager of Hendrick Motorsports, in a statement. “Our priority continues to be Alex’s recovery and long-term health, and we will follow the plan that Dr. Collins and his team recommend. We’re not looking past the next three races and will evaluate plans for the season finale (at Phoenix Raceway) as the event approaches.”

Bowman posted a statement on social media that stated: “I am continuing to focus my efforts on getting my health back to 100% so that I can return racing as soon as possible.”

Noah Gragson will continued to fill in for Bowman in the No. 48 car.

Tony Stewart ‘so mad’ at NASCAR even as SHR drops 1 appeal

Associated PressOct 12, 2022, 6:08 PM EDT
1 Comment

FORT WORTH, Texas — With his team still appealing $200,000 in fines and allegations from NASCAR that Stewart-Haas Racing manipulated the finish of last weekend’s Cup playoff race at the Charlotte Roval, co-owner Tony Stewart opted to not discuss that Wednesday.

“I’m not going to talk about it,” Stewart said. “I’m so mad at NASCAR right now, I’m not talking about it.”

NASCAR said Tuesday that a review of data and team communications showed that Stewart-Haas manipulated the results of the playoff elimination race at Charlotte.

While still moving forward with the appeal in that case, Stewart-Haas on Wednesday dropped its appeal of earlier penalties, including $100,000 in fines, against Kevin Harvick and his crew chief after his Ford failed post-race inspection at Talladega.

That move was announced after Stewart spoke with reporters at Texas Motor Speedway. He was in Texas for his 13th Smoke Show racing fantasy camp, an event that in its history has raised more than $1.5 million for Speedway Children’s Charities in Texas, but hadn’t been held the past two years because of the pandemic. He will then go about 75 miles for this weekend’s NHRA Texas Fall Nationals in Ennis, Texas.

“Super glad I’m going drag racing this weekend,” said Stewart, who has a car in each of NHRA’s top two divisions. “If it weren’t for the fact that I’ve got a couple of appearances that I have to make, I wouldn’t be in another NASCAR race the rest of the year. Wouldn’t waste my time.”

Asked if he was still having fun with NHRA, Stewart responded: “Love it. The atmosphere is way different, way different. And I like the atmosphere there, I have all year.”

On Sunday, Cole Custer appeared to deliberately hold up a line of traffic on Charlotte’s road course as teammate Chase Briscoe stormed past in a desperate effort to move into the third round of the playoffs.

“Nothing contradicted that that was done deliberately,” said Scott Miller, NASCAR senior vice president of competition Scott Miller.

Briscoe finished ninth, good enough to bump reigning champion Kyle Larson from the playoffs as the field was trimmed from 12 drivers to eight. Briscoe earned the eighth and final spot in the next round of the playoffs by two points over Larson. The Round of 8 begins Sunday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway (2:30 p.m. ET on NBC).

NASCAR levied a $100,000 fine for Custer and loss of 50 driver points, as well as 50 owner points for SHR. Crew chief Mike Shiplett was also fined $100,000 and suspended indefinitely.

Stewart sent out a tweet Tuesday night that read, “Looking for a new weekend hobby (something not south eastern based) if anyone has any ideas. Something low drama and relaxing preferably.”

This week, that includes catching some drag racing.

Drivers to watch in NASCAR Cup Series race at Las Vegas

By Oct 12, 2022, 3:00 PM EDT
0 Comments

The race for the NASCAR Cup Series championship rolls into Las Vegas this weekend for a 400-mile race on Las Vegas Motor Speedway’s 1.5-mile oval.

Eight drivers remain in the hunt. They are led by 2020 champion Chase Elliott, who sits atop the standings with a 20-point lead over Joey Logano entering Sunday’s race. Elliott is 31 points above the cutline.

Also in the title competition are Ross Chastain, Christopher Bell (Sunday’s winner at Charlotte), Ryan Blaney, William Byron, Denny Hamlin and Chase Briscoe.

MORE: NBC Sports NASCAR Power Rankings

Blaney, Byron, Hamlin and Briscoe are below the cutline entering the event. After the next three races, four drivers will advance to the season finale at Phoenix Raceway Nov. 6. The top-finishing driver of the quartet in that race will win the championship.

Drivers to watch Sunday (2:30 p.m. ET, NBC) at Las Vegas:

FRONTRUNNERS

Christopher Bell

  • Points position: 4th
  • Last three races: Won at Charlotte, 17th at Talladega, 34th at Texas
  • Past at Las Vegas: Best career finish is 7th

Bell might be still breathless from Sunday at Charlotte, where he charged late to win in a must-win race and saved what has been a grand season. He has two wins, four poles, 11 top fives and 419 laps led this year, but he needed the Charlotte victory to stay in the playoffs.

Joey Logano

  • Points position: 2nd
  • Last three races: 18th at Charlotte, 27th at Talladega, 2nd at Texas
  • Past at Las Vegas: Two career wins

Logano won at Vegas in 2019 and 2020 and has the best average finish (8.9) at the track among active drivers. His worst finish in the past 14 Vegas races is 14th.

Kyle Larson

  • Points position: 9th
  • Last three races: 35th at Charlotte, 18th at Talladega, 9th at Texas
  • Past at Las Vegas: Won in 2021, five straight top 10s

Larson dropped out of the playoffs with an off day Sunday in Charlotte, but he’ll still be among the favorites at Las Vegas. He has led 251 laps over his last seven Vegas starts.

QUESTIONS TO ANSWER

Chase Briscoe

  • Points position: 8th
  • Last three races: 9th at Charlotte, 10th at Talladega, 5th at Texas
  • Past at Las Vegas: Best career finish is 14th (three starts)

Can Briscoe follow up on his late-race success at Charlotte with a big run at Las Vegas? He’s eighth — and last — in the playoff standings.

Ross Chastain

  • Points position: 3rd
  • Last three races: 37th at Charlotte, 4th at Talladega, 13th at Texas
  • Past at Las Vegas: Best career finish is third

The season’s breakout driver remains firmly in the chase for the championship although he has only one top-five finish in the past 13 races. Prior to finishing third in this season’s first race at Vegas, he had seven straight finishes of 20th or worse at the track.

Ryan Blaney

  • Points position: 5th
  • Last three races: 26th at Charlotte, 2nd at Talladega, 4th at Texas
  • Past at Las Vegas: Best career finish is 5th

A winner only in the All-Star Race this year, Blaney continues to ride the playoff wave despite being blocked from Victory Lane. He has three top sevens in the past four Vegas races.

NASCAR viewer’s guide for Las Vegas Motor Speedway

By Oct 12, 2022, 7:00 AM EDT
0 Comments

It’s down to four races and eight drivers.

The Cup playoffs will continue Sunday (2:30 p.m. ET, NBC) at Las Vegas Motor Speedway as the Round of 8 opens.

After the wild finish to last Sunday’s race at the Charlotte Roval, eight drivers remain in the hunt for the Cup championship. In order of their point standing, they are Chase Elliott, Joey Logano, Ross Chastain, Christopher Bell, Ryan Blaney, William Byron, Denny Hamlin and Chase Briscoe.

The list has Hendrick Motorsports with two spots, Team Penske with two, Joe Gibbs Racing with two and Stewart-Haas Racing and Trackhouse Racing with one each.

MORE: NBC Sports NASCAR Power Rankings

Bell made the round with a comeback victory last Sunday at Charlotte, and Briscoe squeezed into the last spot with a late-race rally.

Where have the champions gone?

Of the eight drivers remaining in the championship chase, only two — Chase Elliott and Joey Logano — own Cup titles, Elliott winning in 2020 and Logano in 2018.

Kyle Larson, the defending champion, was eliminated from playoff contention last Sunday at Charlotte.

Three active champions — Kurt Busch, Brad Keselowski and Martin Truex Jr. — failed to qualify for the playoffs, Busch losing his shot because of injury. Former champs Kyle Busch and Kevin Harvick departed in the Round of 16.

Welcome, youngsters

By average age, this season’s Round of 8 driver list is the youngest — at 30.1 years old — in playoff history.

At 24, William Byron is the youngster championship contender. The oldest, at 41, is Denny Hamlin. Other than Hamlin and Logano (32), the field is made up of 20-somethings.

MORE: Playoff grid resets after Charlotte win by Christopher Bell

Byron, Bell, Briscoe and Chastain are making their first appearances in the Round of 8. Logano has been in the Round of 8 eight times and is the leader in that category.

Calculating the Round of 8

Is there a favorite in the Round of 8?

The numbers say it’s Denny Hamlin, now in his 17th full-time Cup season and still searching for his first championship.

Hamlin and Joey Logano are the only Round of 8 drivers who own race victories at each of the three tracks in the round — Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Homestead-Miami Speedway and Martinsville Speedway. Hamlin was won once at Vegas, three times at Homestead and five times at Martinsville. No one else in the playoffs is close to that total.

Next is Logano, with two wins at Vegas and one each at Homestead and Martinsville.

Ryan Blaney, Ross Chastain, Chase Briscoe and Christopher Bell have not won at any of the Round of 8 tracks in the Cup Series.

Entry lists

Thirty-six teams are entered in Sunday’s Cup race at Las Vegas. Xfinity invader AJ Allmendinger is on the list.

Las Vegas Cup entry list

Thirty-eight entries are on the list for Saturday’s Xfinity race (3 p.m. ET, NBC), including Hailie Deegan, Trevor Bayne, John Hunter Nemechek and Jeffrey Earnhardt.

Las Vegas Xfinity entry list

This week’s schedule and forecast

(All times Eastern)

Friday, Oct. 14

Forecast: Sunny. High of 92.

8:35 – 9:05 p.m. — Xfinity practice (USA Network)

9:05 – 10 p.m. — Xfinity qualifying (USA Network)

Saturday, Oct. 15

Forecast: Sunny. High of 90.

12:05 – 12:50 p.m. — Cup practice (NBC Sports App, USA Network coverage begins at 12:30 p.m.)

12:50 – 2 p.m. — Cup qualifying (USA Network)

3 p.m. — Xfinity race (201 laps, 301 miles; NBC, Peacock, Performance Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Sunday, Oct. 16

Forecast: Mostly sunny. High of 85.

2:30 p.m. — Cup race (267 laps, 400 miles; NBC, Performance Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

NASCAR considered removing Chase Briscoe from playoffs but didn’t

By Oct 11, 2022, 6:07 PM EDT
0 Comments

NASCAR considered removing Chase Briscoe from the playoffs after Cole Custer’s actions on the last lap of Sunday’s race, but series officials found no evidence to penalize Briscoe.

Instead, NASCAR fined Custer $100,000 and 50 points, indefinitely suspended Custer’s crew chief, Mike Shiplett, and fined him $100,000 and penalized the team 50 owner points. Stewart-Haas Racing said Tuesday it would appeal the penalties. 

Scott Miller, NASCAR senior vice president of competition, said Tuesday that two key factors kept Briscoe in the playoffs:

  • Briscoe was in a position to advance to the Round of 8 on the final lap before Custer slowed, impeding others.
  • No incriminating evidence was discovered on Briscoe’s team radio to suggest the No. 14 team was aware of Custer’s action.

“Once we looked at the all the points and the final consequences and realized … that it wasn’t going to change who advanced to the Round of 8,” the decision was made to allow Briscoe to remain in the playoffs, Miller said.

“We definitely spent a a lot of time listening to all of (Briscoe’s team radio) audio and there was not a word during the race about teammates or anything from the 14 car radio throughout the race. They were concerned (about the points) and keeping the driver up to speed, how the points were shaking out at different times during the race. … They were in some of the race and they were out some of the race.

“The only chatter (Briscoe’s team) had on the radio was where they were points-wise with the current running order, but nothing that we could even remotely point to as being any kind of scandalous conversation on the radio.

“I can’t say we didn’t talk about (removing Briscoe from the playoffs), but we ruled that possibility out pretty early in the process once we realized (Briscoe) would have been in either way.”

Briscoe was in the final transfer spot via a tiebreaker over Kyle Larson on the final lap while battling Austin Dillon and Erik Jones for position. As they headed down the backstretch, Dillon, Briscoe and Jones came upon Custer’s car, which dramatically slowed and impeded Dillon. Briscoe got by Dillon and Custer and went on to finish ninth, beating Larson by two points for the final spot in the Round of 8.

During the last lap, Shiplett told Custer on the team’s radio: “I think we’ve got a flat tire. Slow up. I think we’ve got a flat tire. Check up. Check up.”

Miller said those comments proved that Custer’s action on the backstretch was deliberate.

“The data was pretty telling, and then we got to the audio and had the crew chief telling the driver that ‘I think you’ve got a flat, check up, check up, check up’ when he couldn’t even see the car or have any idea whatsoever that the car might have a flat. Pretty telling as to what went on there. That coupled with the data and the video … nothing contradicted that that was done deliberately by those individuals. We were forced to react.

“We can’t have teams manipulating the finishing order. Certainly on super-high alert in the playoffs. Had this been the determining factor in (Briscoe) in making it in to the Round of 8 or not, our reaction certainly would have been bigger.”

NASCAR cited Custer and his team for violating Section 5.5 of the Cup Rule Book and failing to race at 100% of their ability ” with the goal of achieving the best possible finishing position in the Event.”

That section also states that “Any Competitor(s) who takes action with the intent to Artificially Alter the finishing positions of the Event or encourages, persuades or induces others to Artificially Alter the finishing positions of the Event shall be subject to a penalty from NASCAR. … “Artificially Alter” shall be defined as actions by any Competitor(s) that show or suggest that the Competitor(s) did not race at 100% of their ability for the purpose of changing finishing positions in the Event, in NASCAR’s sole discretion.

Miller was asked Tuesday how Custer’s actions differed from last year’s playoff race at Bristol when Chase Elliott impeded Kevin Harvick, who was leading at the time.

Elliott was upset with Harvick for making contact late in the race while they dueled for the lead and cutting Elliott’s tire. Elliott had to pit and was not on the lead lap when he was running ahead of Harvick on the track. Elliott’s actions helped teammate Kyle Larson catch Harvick and eventually pass Harvick to win that race.

Miller explained why Elliott was not penalized in that situation.

“I don’t believe anybody told Chase Elliott to block Kevin Harvick so that Kyle Larson could win,” Miller said. “That was a driver taking things into his own hands. Sketchy? Yes, but premeditated to alter the results of the race? Don’t think so. Quite a different situation there.”

Asked to explain where teammates helping each other goes too far, Miller said: “Involvement over the radio and instructions over the radio that they could not even be construed as anything else. Those are the things that you can’t overlook. 

“Could we call it teamwork? Yes, teams work together, they draft together and do all kinds of things together and work as a team, but blatantly pulling over and changing the finishing order on the last lap is what makes it over the top and especially with instructions from the pit box.”

The Round of 8 begins Sunday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway (2:30 p.m. ET on NBC).

