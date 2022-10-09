NASCAR president takes blame for lack of communication; vows weekly driver meetings

CONCORD, North Carolina – Taking the blame for a lack of consistent communication, NASCAR president Steve Phelps said the sanctioning body would begin meeting weekly with its field of 36 drivers.

“As great as the Driver Advisory Council has been, nothing is as good as having an all-driver meeting,” Phelps said Sunday during the NBC prerace show at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval. “We probably should have had one months ago to try to deal with the safety issues and what the drivers were feeling in the race car, so that’s on me. With that said, we’re going to have all-driver meetings for the rest of the year, so we’re going to do them on a weekly basis.”

With three drivers out of the Round of 12 cutoff race at the Roval because of injuries, NASCAR held a safety briefing with Cup drivers before practice and qualifying Saturday. Drivers increasingly have been outspoken about heavy impacts with the Next Gen car. Crashes caused concussion-like symptoms that have sidelined Kurt Busch (who has been out since late July) and Alex Bowman (who is missing his second consecutive race). Joey Logano said the Saturday meeting should have happened after Busch’s qualifying crash at Pocono more than two months ago.

“I thought the meeting was incredibly productive,” Phelps said. “The drivers were candid. We showed them a path forward on the rear of the car to take out some of the stiffness that exists and a bigger crush panel. But overall, we want to hear what they have to say. We care about what they say, and we’re going to continue to iterate on the car to make it safer.”

Phelps also defended NASCAR’s track record on safety and with the Next Gen car, which has produced 19 winners in its debut season.

“Safety is the single most important thing for NASCAR,” he said. “I think we have a two-decade history that would suggest that is a true statement. So are there things we need to do to this race car to make it safer? Yes, particularly in the rear of the car. But there also are things with this car that are safer than the last car. So we are going to continue to iterate on the car working with our drivers.

During a 10-minute interview with Marty Snider, Jeff Burton and Dale Earnhardt Jr. (video above), Phelps also addressed:

–The economics of team ownership. A group of four Cup team representatives told reporters Friday that their business model is broken, adding they are far apart with NASCAR on revenue talks for the next TV rights deal.

“Race (fans) probably don’t really care about team profitability,” Phelps said. “I’m telling you race fans should care about team profitability because it creates better competition on the racetrack. That’s what fans care about. They don’t care about profitability of a race team, but it’s important because if teams don’t have the money to compete on the racetrack, we’re not going to have as good of racing. So what we’re doing as the sanctioning body is moving forward, having discussions with the teams that would suggest that we are going to give teams more money from a revenue perspective.

“But we also need to work with the races teams on the expense side of things as well. There’s a balance there like any good business. Revenue in, expenses and look at profitability on the bottom line is critical, and so I’m confident we’re going to do that and get to a good place with hour race teams moving forward. We’re not going to talk about the negotiations here, but I’m excited about what that future is going to look like with our race teams. Because I do believe NASCAR and our race teams coming together. That’s a better thing in order to help promote the sport.”

–NASCAR crash testing. Some potential changes on the back of the car for the 2023 season were tried this past week in Ohio.

“We had a crash test this week that crashed the rear of the car that created a bigger energy transfer into the back of the car vs. an energy transfer into the driver himself,” Phelps said. “So both the head and head surrounding what happens there as well as things they’re feeling in their body. Because they’re taking hits that don’t look bad, but they’re feeling it. We understand they’re taking bigger hits. We want to make sure when we get to the Clash at the Coliseum that those drivers, when they strap in, know this car is going to be successful, and that we have made changes to the vehicle that are going to soften the blows that they’re taking.”

New team prospects. Phelps said “interest in NASCAR ownership, it’s never been as high as it is right now. It just isn’t.

“I’ve had some discussions recently with both those that are in the industry and those outside of the industry who want to come because there is a relevance to NASCAR. The sport is growing again, which is fantastic. We want to make sure we’re retaining the people who want to be here. But we have a pipeline of people who want to come to this sport, which is fantastic, and we’re going to continue to nurture that. If I’m a new team owner that’s coming in and can see there’s a way to have profitability, but also be competitive on the racetrack on Day 1, which frankly we’ve seen some of our race teams. You look at Trackhouse, 23XI, they’re winning races, and that’s what we want. We want to make sure this is the most competitive field in NASCAR that we’ve ever had. I think that’s bearing out on the racetrack.”

–Competition parity. With a record-tying 19 winners through 31 of 36 races, Phelps said the Next Gen “has done everything it was supposed to do from a competition standpoint. Nineteen different winners, five first-time winners. We’ve had more green-flag passes for the lead than we’ve ever had in the history of the sport since we’ve been doing Loop Data. And then passes throughout the field, the most we’ve had through 31 races, so we’re going to break that record, too. It’s just exciting.

“We had a meeting yesterday with one of our race teams, who some people consider to be back of the grid, and this principal said to me when I go to a racetrack, every single time, I believe we can win. I’ve never felt that before this Next Gen car, which is terrific. The underdog can come in here and win. You have a guy like Erik Jones at Petty GMS. We’re going to have that 20th winner before the year is out, which would be terrific.”

NASCAR president Steve Phelps addressed several topics during Sunday’s prerace show (NBC Sports).

–Diversity initiatives. NASCAR recently announced the lineup for its annual Drive for Diversity combine.

“It’s really important for us,” Phelps said. “(It) is a program that was implemented 12 years ago and has some fairly successful graduates – Kyle Larson, Daniel Suarez, Bubba Wallace – and a shoutout to Nick Sanchez who won the ARCA Menards Series, very proud of him. That program is both for driver development and as well as crew development so as you’re walking around the garage and seeing different folks, you can point out men, women, people of color, who are now crewing cars, driving race cars.

“It’s an important thing to make sure we are having those who are participating in the sport are diversifying that group, but also diversifying that ownership group and our fanbase, which is exactly what is happening. We’re very pleased with the way that direction that is going, it’s been a big success for us.”

NASCAR reviewing Cole Custer’s actions on the final lap

CONCORD, N.C. — NASCAR stated Sunday night that it will review data, video and radio transmissions from Cole Custer‘s car after he slowed on the backstretch of the final lap, a move that aided Stewart-Haas Racing teammate Chase Briscoe‘s bid to advance to the Round of 8.

NASCAR will announce the results of its review this week, but the sanctioning body stated that any potential penalties would not affect the Round of 8 field.

Custer was running eighth on the last lap, and Briscoe was 12th.

Briscoe was listed in the final transfer spot via a tiebreaker over Kyle Larson as he battled Austin Dillon and Erik Jones for position. As they headed down the backstretch, Dillon, Briscoe and Jones came upon Custer’s car, which dramatically slowed and impeded Dillon.

Briscoe went to the inside and shot by Dillon and Custer on the backstretch chicane. As those cars went through the chicane, NBC Sports analyst Dale Earnhardt Jr. said on the telecast: “Cole Custer, throwing a block on everybody.”

Briscoe went on to finish ninth, beating Larson for the final transfer spot by two points. Custer finished 24th.

The NASCAR Rule Book states in Section 4.4.C that the penalty for “Attempting to manipulate the outcome of the Race of championship is a loss of 25-50 driver and team owner points and a fine between $50,000-$100,000.

What drivers said at Roval cutoff race

What drivers said after Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series first-round cutoff race at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval, where Christopher Bell advanced to the Round of 8 with his third career victory:

Christopher Bell — Finished first: “Whenever I came off pit road and I was the first car with tires, I was just trying to wait and see where I stacked up. I saw there were 11 cars that stayed out on old tires, I was the first one on new tires. I said, ‘I guess we’re going to roll the dice here and see what happens.’ When I got into Turn 1, my spotter did an amazing job. They all started wrecking. He told me to stay tight to the middle, and that kept me out of all the junk in Turn 1.

RESULTS, POINTS: Where everyone finished and the reseeded standings

“Man, you just got to be there at the end of these things. I keep watching all these races where the fastest car doesn’t always win. No secret that road courses have not been our strength this year. We were just there at the right time. We obviously weren’t in position to win. We rolled the dice, gambled, and it paid off for us. I feel really good about (the next round). I knew that this second round of the Playoffs was the troublemaker, with Talladega and then the road course being in here, when we weren’t strong on the road courses. I was really nervous about this round.”

Kevin Harvick — Finished second: “I knew we were going to have to have a perfect corner there with Christopher having such fresher tires.  He was able to get through traffic and was able to roll through a little bit more speed in Turn 1, 2, 3 and 4 and just got in front of me, but we were able to hold Kyle off so it’s still a good day. Our guys did a great job of putting us in position and having a chance.  We were half a lap there from being in the right spot.  It didn’t all work out but still a good day. I knew we were in a bit of a pickle there with Christopher on new tires and I just didn’t want to blow the first corner, I wanted to give us a chance he was just able to roll more speed than we were and from there it was just kind of like damage control and make sure you bring the thing home and that’s what we did. They did a good job. They got us in position and that caution coming out killed us there. We were half a lap from coming to the white and caution, so they did a good job.”

Kyle Busch — Finished third: “It was definitely a good day for our Camry. There at the end, before everything happened, we were just trying to keep it on the track and stay straight. We were really losing rear tire grip and losing time. But we got that late caution, made a pit stop and took advantage of new tires – came up with a third-place finish. Vegas is next week and we always look forward to it. We were fast there in the spring so hopefully we can do the same thing.”

AJ Allmendinger — Finished fourth: “When you are that close to winning, it’s for sure disappointing. But I’m happy with the way this No. 16 Chevy was. It was really fast. We just need to work a little bit on pit road. We lost that little bit of track position, and it was a track position game. Once I got around (Tyler Reddick), I was burning my stuff up trying to catch (Chase Elliott). With those restarts, I knew I was kind of used up already. I got a good restart there and when Chase and I touched kind of through (Turn) two, I went to set up for three and it turned me sideways and I slid a little more. That was unfortunate because that allowed (Kevin Harvick) to get to my bumper and we know Kevin is going to do that if he gets any chance. That’s a part of racing and going for the win. That second restart there, it was just a couple of guys with better tires, and you are just a sitting duck.”

Denny Hamlin — Finished fifth: “It was the type of day where basically wherever you got placed on the track was where you were going to run, unless someone made a mistake in front of you. We preferred that kind of day even though it is what it is even though our team did a great job with strategy and making sure that we junked stage two when we saw we weren’t going to get stage points there. Those guys that were in front of us most of the day ended up behind us and nobody could pass so it worked out nicely for us. All of (the tracks in the third round) are P1 for me and I like all of them. All of them are just perfect for what our strength is, especially with the Toyotas and myself. I’m excited. We had a good test at Martinsville and even though we finished bad there in the spring. We’re going to have to qualify well there and track position is going to be huge. We’re going to go to work and really excited about our prospects in this next round.”

Chase Briscoe — Finished ninth: “What a wild day. I told my guys before we took the initial green in the race, there’s a difference between thinking we could move on and knowing we could move on. This team never gives up. I told them I was never going to give up. It took every bit of it there at the end. To be easily in, then that debris caution comes out. Still, I thought we had a really good shot of making it in. Get wrecked on the backstretch. Crazy at the end of these races, especially the road course race, how much can change so quickly. I had no idea we were even going to have a shot. Truthfully I knew we were probably out. I saw (Austin Cindric) wreck, I thought maybe there’s still a chance. We had so much fresher tires than anybody. Johnny pumped them way up to qualifying pressures, let me go attack, have the ball in my hands. Super proud of this race team. Looking forward to the Round of 8. A lot of really, really good racetracks for me. If we can get to Phoenix, we know we got a good car there, too. … Nobody believed we were gonna get past the Round of 16 and here we are in the Round of 8 and three really, really good racetracks for me coming up, so I’m looking forward to them.”

William Byron — Finished 16th: “Stage 1 was pretty good for us. We got second-place stage points, and try to go for the stage points in Stage 2, missed out. Just both times had to restart in the 30s. Really difficult to get through there and try to pace it with (Briscoe). Just try to keep all four tires on the ground and between the curbs at the end. Certainly, just not how you want to race there at the end, but it was just crazy racing with the green-white-checkered and the way that guys are able to get into each other, make contact, guys spin out and the track gets blocked. It just gets wild there at the end. But we did what we needed to do, which was to get some stage points and finish the race. We’ll move on and get ready for Las Vegas.”

Joey Logano, Finished 18th: “When you have desperate situations like that, people just send it, and it ends up to be a mess. I’m sure there are a lot of scorecards that everybody kept today, and I didn’t dump anybody, so that was great.  No one’s mad at me. I feel good. I like Vegas. We had a pretty good test at Miami and Martinsville has been one of Penske’s best racetracks as of late, so I feel pretty good about it.”

Chase Elliott — Finished 20th: “I thought I had a pretty good launch (on the second-to-last restart) and thought I got through (turns) 1 and 2 good. I thought I gave AJ (Allmendinger) enough room through one and two to not run into the fence. I don’t know if he just got loose, overdrove Turn 3 or whatever, but I ended up on the outside. Whatever the reason, he ran wide and I ended up the track in a super compromised situation. Bummer. Alan (Gustafson, crew chief) called a great race. Our No. 9 Chevy wasn’t great, but it was plenty good enough to win. Our team called a perfect race to get us the lead, and our pit stops were really good to not to have any mistakes and get us a really nice cushion. We had a lot of laps on our tires, but I could maintain my pace out there with having a nice gap. We’ll try again next week. I think it’s going to be a really tough round. Vegas was a struggle for us in the spring. Homestead, we’ve just been really hit-or-miss there. We did have a test there a couple weeks ago, so hopefully we’ve learned from that. Martinsville, it’s just going to be about how you qualify because I don’t see anybody passing there. We’ll see how it goes. Try to bring our A-game. It would have been nice to have some more points from today, but we didn’t and we’ll try again out in Las Vegas.”

Austin Cindric — Finished 21st: “My guys did a great job all weekend. We had a long shot but had a shot at it and kept ourselves in the game. Obviously, I had a great shot at the end. That last caution really stung because we would have been in without that last caution. Old tires against new tires. I wish we would have had probably some better track position and probably do a few things right here and there, but overall great to have a shot, great to be in the playoff picture. I learned a lot in my rookie season racing against a lot of the best. I was a bit of a bonehead on the last couple restarts just trying to make something happen with 30-lap worse tires than everybody around me, but, overall, great experience but just a little bit short. I would have liked to make it further.  That’s the way I look at it. I don’t look at this as an opportunity that everyone is going to have every year. If you’re in a good car with a good team it’s still not guaranteed. We had one guy make it in on points this year and that’s it. There’s past champions that missed out on the playoffs. I’ve got a guy standing next to me right here (Larson) that I think is one of the best drivers, if not the best driver in the field, and he’s not advancing on. This is not an easy format. It’s not that easy and it’s not an opportunity that’s guaranteed every year and I want to make the most of it.”

Ryan Blaney — Finished 26th: “It was nice to come in here with decent points and do a good job in the stages. It’s a shame because I thought our car was super fast, but when you’re stage points racing you just bury yourself and you’re just trying to stay out of everyone else’s junk there at the end. We still ended up getting in other people’s junk because people are running you over and spinning you out, but luckily we had a good points cushion. Got run over by people (on the last restart) just like Indy.  I don’t know who ran me over, but put them on the list I guess. We did the stage game in the first stage and got our points, but then you just bury yourself the rest of the day, and it was so hard to pass today. You kind of bury yourself right at the beginning and it doesn’t matter how fast your car is, you can’t come from 25th and drive up through there. We did a good job. We had a plan coming into this weekend with where we were on points and stuck with that plan. It’s a shame it has to be that way, but on the other side you just try to be as smart as you can. I’m looking forward to getting to Vegas.  I think we’ve come a long way on our mile-and-a-half program. Between Vegas and Homestead and obviously Martinsville is a strong place for us in the spring, so I’m looking forward to it.  We’ve just got to put together good races with no mistakes and keep doing what we’ve been doing. I’d really like to win and not have to worry about the next two weeks, but I think this team has been doing a great job. They’re really focused right now.”

Kyle Larson — Finished 35th: (When were you worried?) “As soon as I hit the wall. Yeah, I mean, you give up that many spots, you know you’re going to be close. Then the caution there. So yeah, I just made way too many mistakes all year long. Made another one today. Ultimately cost us an opportunity to go chase another championship.

“Just extremely mad at myself. You let the team down a number of times this year, and let them down in a big way today. We’ll keep fighting. We’ll come back stronger. I’ll definitely come back stronger and smarter, make better moves out there. Just mad at myself. Bummer, but just got to move on. There’s definitely no other person to blame but myself for today. I feel like our team put ourselves in position as well as we could on points. Got as many stage points as we could. I think it was plus-28 at the time when I screwed up. Just for no reason, either. I wasn’t even pushing that hard at that moment. Got loose, caught my off guard. Yeah, just got to keep working on my craft, just be better, make a lot less mistakes. I made way too many mistakes this whole year. You can’t win a championship like that. Yeah, no surprise that I made another mistake today and took us out of contention.”

Daniel Suarez — Finished 36th: “(Corey LaJoie) wasn’t driving very smart today. He was blocking me and doing all different things that I could have wrecked him like two or three times. I don’t know why he was doing that.

“I’m the only driver in the field who could have finished that race the way my car was (with steering problems). My arms are completely destroyed. I’ve never felt like this in my life. My shoulder is very bad. My hands are destroyed. It was tough. It was very, very tough. We did what we needed to do the first half of the race getting stage points and everything. Once we lost steering, it was just hoping for a little bit of luck. We almost got it right there at the end. It is difficult to rely on luck 100 percent. It is what it is. We have to continue to get better. I think we were the only car that actually had a steering issue. I don’t want to say it was a crappy part because I was the only one that had the problem, but we have to come back to the shop and look at what went wrong. It was very, very bad everywhere. There were more than a couple of times I was just screaming. I needed to get it out. It was for sure the most difficult race I’ve had in my life, but I wasn’t going to give up. I needed to keep pushing and waiting for a little bit of luck. Unfortunately, it didn’t happen, but a little bit unfortunate to (get eliminated) because of an issue. I feel like we were having a normal race in the first half, but it is what it is. We have to continue to keep our heads high and continue to see forward.

“It’s sad (to be eliminated). I felt like it was going to be an easy transfer on a road course being 12 points above and getting a lot of stage points. I think we started Stage 3 18 points above, so it was going to be easy really unless we had an issue. Unfortunately, we had an issue.”

Ross Chastain — Finished 37th: “I’m human, so it hurts to make the mistakes that I made today and yesterday. I’ll take some time here with my guys and when I drive out of this parking lot, I’m going to make a big effort to leave the Roval here. Normally, it’s Monday morning when I’m done with it and look through everything, but we’re onto another round. It’s a testament to our season and our finish in points today. The strategy by (crew chief) Phil Surgen and our strategy with Trackhouse and Team Chevy to get the stage win in Stage Two is ultimately the difference that gave me the buffer when I needed it the most. I will drive off the property here in Concord and leave this here. It’s the No. 1 priority. I hit the wall really hard, so hats off to this car and what NASCAR and the France family has rolled out. I don’t think a year ago I’m able to continue as hard as I hit the wall. I couldn’t believe it when I made the mistake. I’m still in a bit of a disbelief, but when I walk out of here tonight, it’s full speed ahead to Vegas. I have to move on.”

Roval Cup cutoff race results, driver points

Roval points, results: Christopher Bell catapulted into the next round of the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs by taking the checkered flag Sunday at Charlotte Motor Speedway, where Chase Briscoe captured the last of eight championship-eligible spots in the next three races.

Defending series champion Kyle Larson was eliminated from the playoffs after finishing five laps down in 35th because of a late mechanical problem from wall contact.

Bell led the final two laps to win on the 17-turn, 2.32-mile road course for his third victory in NASCAR’s premier series. Kevin Harvick finished second, followed by Kyle Busch, AJ Allmendinger and Justin Haley.

Chris Buescher, Bubba Wallace, Tyler Reddick, Chase Briscoe and Austin Dillon rounded out the top 10. Briscoe rebounded from the brink of elimination after falling to 25th on Lap 107 of 112 after being spun on a restart.

RESULTS: Click here for where everyone finished l Click here for the race report

It’s the second victory of the season for Bell, who also on at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in July.

The Joe Gibbs Racing driver was in a must-win situation entering the Roval after disappointing finishes outside the top 15 at Texas Motor Speedway and Talladega Superspeedway.

It’s the sixth time a driver advanced by winning a cutoff race in the NASCAR elimination playoffs, which started in 2014.

Nearly 90 minutes after the race, NASCAR announced a review of the data, video and radio transmissions from the No. 41 Ford of Cole Custer, who finished 24th after slowing dramatically on the final lap near Stewart-Haas Racing teammate Briscoe. The Round of 8 would be unaffected by any potential penalties for the team.

POINTS

Kyle Larson, Daniel Suarez and Austin Cindric were eliminated from the playoffs after the second round as the field was narrowed from 12 to eight drivers.

Regular season champion Chase Elliott will enter the third round opener at Las Vegas Motor Speedway with the points lead in the reseeded standings, ahead of Joey Logano, Ross Chastain, Christopher Bell, William Byron, Ryan Blaney, Denny Hamlin and Chase Briscoe.

RESEEDED POINTS FOR ROUND 3: Click here for reseeded driver points l Click here for reseeded team owner points

ROUND 2 POINTS: Click here for driver points l Click here for team owner points

Christopher Bell wins Cup Series race at Charlotte Roval

CONCORD, N.C. — After an afternoon of racing that was less than exhilarating, the final laps of Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series playoff race at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval redefined the meaning of chaos.

With some drivers racing for the win and others chasing a spot in the next round of the playoffs, much of the field was involved in one or more wrecks in the final six to eight laps before a charging Christopher Bell emerged with the win.

Bell, winning for the second time this year, picked up fresh tires on a late-race pit stop in an almost desperate shot at winning the race — his only chance to advance to the Round of 8. He zoomed through the field and won the race by 1.7 seconds over Kevin Harvick.

MORE: NASCAR reviewing Cole Custer’s actions on final lap

“I was the first one on new tires,” Bell told NBC Sports’ Marty Snider. “I guess we’ll roll the dice and see what happens. When I got into Turn 1, my spotter did amazing job. They all started wrecking. That kept me out of the junk in Turn 1.”

Bell’s crew chief Adam Stevens called the decision to go with four new tires late in the race “a do-or-die moment” and “pure desperation.” Bell became the sixth driver to win from below the cutline in an elimination race. “We hit a three-pointer at the buzzer,” Stevens said.

MORE: Charlotte Cup results

MORE: Charlotte Cup driver points

MORE: Charlotte Cup reseeded driver points

Bell’s surge was matched by that of Chase Briscoe, who charged forward over the final overtime laps to finish ninth and slip into the Round of 8.

Briscoe’s finish was assisted by Stewart-Haas Racing teammate Cole Custer, who was racing with drivers Briscoe probably needed to pass to finish high enough to stay in the playoffs. Custer appeared to brake on the back straight to slow other traffic and aid Briscoe’s charge. NASCAR announced after the race that it is reviewing “data, video and radio transmissions” from Custer’s team related to the final-lap action. NASCAR added that any penalties that might result from its investigation won’t impact the Round of 8 field. Custer finished 24th after starting the final lap in eighth.

MORE: What drivers said at Charlotte

Chase Elliott, shooting for a second straight win, had a four-second lead over AJ Allmendinger with six laps remaining when the caution flew because of debris — a sponsor sign fell off a wall in Turn 6 — on the track. That bunched the field for the closing miles.

Harvick moved to the front, and Elliott spun out after contact with Tyler Reddick as they raced for second place. Harvick pushed AJ Allmendinger aside for position.

With two laps to go, the field slowed again — and was eventually halted under the red flag — when several cars ran over a piece of turn siding and dislodged it.

In only a few minutes, a race that had seen lap after lap of single-file traffic coursing through the track’s 2.28 miles had dissolved into a wreckfest.

Striking among the results of the finish was the departure from the playoffs of defending series champion Kyle Larson, who damaged his car in a meeting with the wall and finished 35th. Also failing to advance to the next round were Daniel Suarez, Austin Cindric and Alex Bowman. Bowman has missed the past two races with concussion-like symptoms, leaving him with no chance to advance to the Round of 8.

Rolling on into the next round are Joey Logano, Elliott, Ross Chastain, Bell, William Byron, Ryan Blaney, Denny Hamlin and Briscoe.

Following Bell, 27, at the finish were Harvick, Kyle Busch, Allmendinger and Justin Haley.

Until the mayhem near the end, passing in the final race of the Round of 12 was very difficult, with positions changing most often in the first few laps after a restart. The leaders typically led large chunks of laps over long green-flag runs.

The race’s first two stages were largely devoid of drama as teams played different pit strategies in attempts to set up properly for the final stage.

Briscoe had issues after contact with another car on Lap 55 and spent much of the rest of the race trying to stay atop the cutline. His late-race surge pushed him in.

Suarez was slowed by power-steering problems and also struggled to try to stay in the playoff picture. He pitted for crew work with 27 laps to go. At about the same time, Ross Chastain, Suarez’s Trackhouse Racing teammate, slapped the wall and slowed. Chastain drove to the garage so his team could work on the rear of the car.

Suarez later ran into Corey LaJoie, sending LaJoie into a slide and leading to a tense post-race discussion.

MORE: NASCAR president takes blame for lack of communication

Allmendinger, who won Saturday’s Xfinity Series race at the track, dominated the second stage, leading 18 laps and building a four-second lead near the stage end. He pitted, and Chastain ran to the stage win, leading Harrison Burton to the line. The stage points gained in importance for Chastain when he had issues later in the race.

Pole winner Joey Logano won the first stage, leading all 25 laps without a serious challenge.

Stage 1 winner: Joey Logano

Stage 2 winner: Ross Chastain

Who had a good race: Christopher Bell put together one of the finest late-race charges in recent years to win the race and a spot in the Round of 8. … Chase Briscoe banged around the cutline before mounting a surge of his own, finishing ninth and reaching the next round. … AJ Allmendinger won the second stage and threatened for the win at the end before finishing fourth.

Who had a bad race: Kyle Larson struggled and finished 35th after slapping the wall, ending his playoff run. … Daniel Suarez also departed the playoffs after an adventurous race resulted in a 36th-place finish. … Ryan Blaney moved along in the playoffs but was almost invisible Sunday, finishing 26th.

Next: The playoff Round of 8 is scheduled to begin Oct. 15 with a 3 p.m. (ET, NBC) race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Following in the round will be Homestead-Miami Speedway (Oct. 22) and Martinsville Speedway (Oct. 29).

