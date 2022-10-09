Dr. Diandra: Is Chase Elliott the championship front runner?

By Oct 9, 2022, 6:00 AM EDT
NASCAR Cup Series Bank of America Roval 400 - Practice
Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images
Based on his regular-season performance, Chase Elliott would seem to be the top candidate for championship front runner.

  • Elliott won four races in the regular season when no one else won more than two.
  • He had 17 top-10 finishes after 26 races. His closest competitors, Ross Chastain and Christopher Bell, each had only 14.
  • Along with Chastain and Kyle Larson, Elliott tied for most top-five finishes with 10.
  • Not only did he put together a streak of six top 10s in a row, it started just three weeks after a streak of five top 10s in a row ended.
  • He won the regular-season championship.

Elliott led the points coming into the playoffs and again entering round two. He retains the lead spot going into the Sunday’s race at the Charlotte Roval (2 p.m. ET, NBC). He will almost certainly make the championship four.

But making it to Phoenix and being most likely to win there are two very different things.

Round one

To weigh race performance against playoff points, I separated first-round points into:

  • Race points (blue)
  • Stage points (green)
  • Playoff points earned during the regular season (yellow)
  • Playoff points earned for finishing in the regular-season top-10 (red)

A vertical bar chart breaking down points in playoff round two by type for the initial 12 playoff drivers

Elliott started as the first seed but finished the round in fourth place.

Bell dominated. He was the only driver to get top fives in all three races. He beat the second-place driver, William Byron, by 22 points.

Bell’s 99 race points beat Byron by five and Denny Hamlin by one. But Bell tallied 50 stage points relative to Byron’s 30 and Hamlin’s 14.

Elliott earned just 62 race points and 18 stage points in the first three playoff races. That’s fewer than the three drivers ahead of him (Bell, Byron and Hamlin) and the two after him (Chastain and Larson).

Elliott’s saving grace was the 40 playoff points he earned during the regular season — 25 from race and stage wins, plus 15 for finishing first in the regular season. Without those playoff points, Elliott would have ended round one ranked between Chase Briscoe and Daniel Suárez.

A brief aside on the importance of stage points: Kyle Busch missed moving on by two points. Despite having the fewest race points, Busch’s 36 stage points almost got him to round two.

That’s how tight these playoffs are.

Round two

Alex Bowman is not represented in the graph below because he will miss the Roval due to continued concussion symptoms. He will be eliminated from the playoffs, along with the three lowest-scoring drivers after this week’s elimination race.

A vertical bar chart breaking down points in playoff round one by type for the initial 16 playoff drivers

Although Bell finished first in round one, he started round two in seventh after re-seeding. His playoffs went downhill from there. After winning round one by 22 points, Bell is now in a win-or-be-eliminated situation.

Unless, of course, enough drivers ahead of him have major troubles at the Roval.

Despite tire problems that led to a DNF at Texas, Elliott enters the elimination race with 103 total points. That’s two more than Ryan Blaney and six more than Chastain.

But if you consider only race finishes — and that’s what matters in Phoenix — Elliott ties Joey Logano with 45 points. The two beat only Bell in race points in round two. Elliott would be in 10th place without the playoff-point buffer.

Defining the championship frontrunner

In my mind, being frontrunner requires demonstrating dominance. Last year, Larson came into the final race of the season having won four of the nine playoff races. Elliott has a win, a P2, a P11 and three races of 29th or worse in his last six races.

To be fair, no one else has dominated, either. With the first four races won by non-playoff drivers, Elliott’s contenders missed a big chance to erode his playoff-points buffer.

I hear you thinking, “None of that matters at Phoenix. Elliott led 50 laps in the spring race. And the tires are the same as New Hampshire and the fall Richmond race, and he finished top five in both.”

You’re right. Elliott did run well at Phoenix in the spring. Until he spun out from seventh place eight laps from the finish.

Given how much teams have learned about the Next Gen car, I hesitate to weigh performance at the start of the season too heavily. And benefits like running a familiar set of tires help every team. Elliott’s likely competitor Hamlin ran fourth at the fall Richmond race (compared to Elliott’s fifth) and sixth at the Loudon race, where Elliott finished second.

I’m not ready to crown Elliott frontrunner, but neither am I ready to crown anyone else.

Depending on how the next four races play out, there may not be a clear frontrunner going into Phoenix.

And that would only make the final race even more exciting.

Daniel Hemric returns to Kaulig Racing Xfinity car for 2023

By Oct 9, 2022, 11:43 AM EDT
CONCORD, N.C. — Daniel Hemric said Sunday his 2023 NASCAR season already has started.

Kaulig Racing announced Sunday that Hemric will return to the team’s No. 11 Xfinity Series cars in 2023. He, Landon Cassill and Chandler Smith will drive Kaulig’s Xfinity cars, while AJ Allmendinger and Justin Haley will compete in the Cup Series.

Hemric finished 17th in Saturday’s race at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval. He is 10th in the point standings. Eight drivers qualified for the next round of the Xfinity playoffs.

“I didn’t know if I had done my job good enough to have a future here,” Hemric said. “But I’m super-thankful to have that. Through the playoffs I didn’t necessarily know it was going to work out. You have to do something along the way that makes a race team want you. 2022 is still here, and 2023 also starts today for me.”

MORE: AJ Allmendinger wins Charlotte Xfinity race

Hemric has been winless this year. His top finishes are a third at Las Vegas and a fifth at Atlanta.

“We think Daniel has had a year that probably has been trying,” team president Chris Rice said. “We don’t take that lightly. We know we have to be better. Daniel can continue to help us with Chandler Smith and those guys to continue to win and compete for a championship.”

Long: Undercurrent of tension creates backdrop for Roval race

By Oct 9, 2022, 9:51 AM EDT
CONCORD, N.C. —A tumultuous week for NASCAR comes to a close when the green flag waves today at the Charlotte Roval, but one has to wonder what’s next.

Three Cup drivers out because of injuries, driver frustration with NASCAR’s safety efforts and team executives decrying a “broken” economic model have created a swirling tension in a series that has seen a record-tying 19 different winners this season. 

NASCAR President Steve Phelps to appear on Countdown to Green (1 p.m. ET on NBC)

“We’ve been doing this for a really long time this year with no time off; we’re all popping off anything right now,” Austin Dillon said, noting that the series has had only one weekend off since mid-February.

“There’s some things we can do in the offseason to make everybody excited again and ready to go. The one good thing about this car, I feel like, is the racing has been great. If you look at the metrics from the winners and lead-lap passes. Now we’ve got to satisfy the drivers because once the drivers are happy, everybody is going to be happy.”

Within the last week, NASCAR President Steve Phelps met with Denny Hamlin after Hamlin called for “new leadership” in NASCAR and that the car needed to be redesigned, team owners spoke publicly about their concerns with long-term survival and series officials held a 75-minute meeting with drivers on Saturday about safety.

“That meeting (with drivers) should have happened Monday after Kurt’s crash,” Joey Logano said, referring to the July 23 accident at Pocono that has sidelined Kurt Busch since, “not waiting until Alex (Bowman) had his crash.”

Kevin Harvick and Hamlin have been among the most vocal critics of NASCAR’s safety efforts, but Chase Elliott, who typically sidesteps any sharp criticism, shared his “frustration” last weekend with NASCAR not fixing issues with the car any sooner. 

Drivers speaking up to get NASCAR’s attention is not something new.

This,” Hamlin said last month at Kansas, gesturing to the microphone he was holding in a media session, “is the most powerful tool you can have and sometimes you have to use it to force change.”

Driver frustration has grown because they say they had been telling NASCAR about their concerns with the stiffness of the car and the harder impacts they felt for some time. While the car is safer for catastrophic accidents — such as Ryan Newman’s 2020 Daytona 500 crash and Logano’s 2021 Talladega crash, it is the more common crashes that have led to the injuries. 

Busch and Bowman will miss today’s playoff race (2 p.m. ET on NBC)  because of concussion-like symptoms after separate rear-end accidents. Cody Ware is sitting out this race because of an ankle fractured suffered in a crash two weeks ago. Ware will be back next week. When Busch and Bowman returns is uncertain.

This is believed to be the first time in more than 20 years that three full-time drivers have missed the same Cup race because of injuries from on-track accidents. 

With that as the backdrop, NASCAR met with drivers for 75 minutes for what was described as “frank” and “candid” discussion. Christopher Bell said the meeting was “definitely tense” from the driver side. NASCAR and drivers said more meetings are needed. 

Harvick was cautious in his appraisal of the meeting, telling NBC Sports and The Associated Press: “Actions are a lot louder than words. That’s what we need to see.”

Some drivers called the meeting productive, while Erik Jones described the meeting as “a lot more Seinfeld airing of grievances than a meeting from a lot of guys.”

A group of team executives representing the 16 Cup teams that own all 36 charters aired their grievances Friday to select members of the media. 

The teams seek additional revenue streams and presented a seven-point proposal to June that they felt would accomplish their goals of providing long-term sustainability. NASCAR rejected the offer last week. Its counteroffer provided “a minimal increase in revenue,” according to Curtis Polk, an investor in 23XI Racing and Michael Jordan’s longtime business manager.

“The emphasis was on cutting costs dramatically. With the Next Gen car, the costs of the car are somewhat fixed. So what would that lead to? It would lead to massive layoffs at our teams.”

Jeff Gordon, vice chairman at Hendrick Motorsports, said that two sides were “very far apart.”

Gordon stated that Hendrick Motorsports, which has won the past two Cup championships, will not make a profit this season. He also said that it had been “awhile” since the organization had done so.

For three hours Sunday, such issues should go away. And then?

Charlotte Xfinity Series results: AJ Allmendinger wins

By Oct 8, 2022, 6:29 PM EDT
CONCORD, N.C. — AJ Allmendinger is a perfect four-for-four on the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval.

Allmendinger has won every Xfinity Series race held on the CMS oval-road course. He surged in front late Saturday and outran Ty Gibbs to win the track’s playoff race.

The point standings were reseeded after the race for the next round, and Noah Gragson will have a 12-point lead over Allmendinger as the playoffs move on to Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Following Allmendinger to the finish in the wreck-strewn race were Gibbs, Gragson, James Davison and Justin Allgaier.

Charlotte Xfinity results

POINTS REPORT

AJ Allmendinger finished the first round with a series-high 2,184 points, but he won’t be first when the second round begins next weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The points for the eight remaining playoff drivers are reset to 3,000 and then their playoff points are added.

Noah Gragson will be first going into the next week with 3,056 points. Allmendinger is next at 3,044. Ty Gibbs is third at 3,038 points.

Xfinity driver points after Charlotte Roval

Xfinity driver points reseeded for Round of 8

AJ Allmendinger wins Xfinity race at Charlotte Roval

By Oct 8, 2022, 6:12 PM EDT
CONCORD, N.C. — AJ Allmendinger remains the king of the road.

Allmendinger surged to the front on a late-race restart and protected that lead through overtime to win Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series playoff race at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval.

The win was Allmendinger’s fourth straight on the Roval course.

In the next-to-last restart Allmendinger shot past Ty Gibbs, the leader, and moved several car lengths in front before a crash by Riley Herbst, who was involved in several incidents during the race, brought out another caution. The wreck parked Herbst, who failed to make the playoff cut.

Allmendinger chased Gibbs late in the final stage before making the winning pass.

“I didn’t think we had anything for him,” Allmendinger said. “I knew it was going to be a battle. The 9 (Noah Gragson) gave me a good shove, and I drove into Turn 1 as deep as I could. I didn’t believe with five or 10 to go that I would be able to get it done. I knew it was restart or bust.”

MORE: Charlotte Xfinity results

MORE: Charlotte Xfinity driver points

MORE: Charlotte Xfinity reseeded standings

Following the winner in the top five were Gibbs, Noah Gragson, James Davison and Justin Allgaier.

The points were reset after the race, and Gragson will start the Round of 8 12 points in front of second-place Allmendinger. Following in the playoff standings are Gibbs, Allgaier, Josh Berry, Austin Hill, Brandon Jones and Sam Mayer.

Missing the cut were Daniel Hemric, Ryan Sieg, Jeremy Clements and Herbst.

Herbst was one of several drivers involved in a multi-car crash with nine laps to go. On the same lap, Sage Karam bumped Sheldon Creed into a spin in the top five, sparking a caution. Creed had a brief discussion with Karam about the incident after the race.

Karam was running in the top five with four laps to go when he slid off course and into the wall near Turn 5.

IndyCar veteran Marco Andretti, 35, crashed with 22 laps to go in his Xfinity debut. Jeb Burton spun and was hit by Andretti.

MORE: Joey Logano wins pole for Cup race

Allmendinger dominated the race’s first stage, leading all 20 laps. Following at stage’s end were Gibbs, Mayer, Austin Hill and Herbst.

Jones, who led three laps, won the second stage.

On the schedule for the next round are Las Vegas Motor Speedway (Oct. 15, NBC), Homestead-Miami Speedway (Oct. 29, USA Network) and Martinsville Speedway (Oct. 29, NBC). The series finale will be Nov. 5 at Phoenix Raceway and will be broadcast by USA.

Stage 1 winner: AJ Allmendinger

Stage 2 winner: Brandon Jones

Who had a good race: The Dinger continues to reign on the road. A late-race surge pushed AJ Allmendinger past Ty Gibbs and to Saturday’s victory. … Gibbs ran well all day, led 24 laps and underlined the fact that he’s a championship contender. … James Davison (fourth) matched his career-best finish.

MORE: Drivers voice feelings in safety meeting

Who had a bad race: Riley Herbst seemed to be spinning every other lap. He rebounded from each incident but missed the playoff cut. … Ryan Sieg ran near the cutline but also failed to advance. … IndyCar veteran Marco Andretti crashed out of his first Xfinity race.

Next: The Xfinity Series playoffs will continue at Las Vegas Motor Speedway Oct. 15 (3 p.m. ET, NBC).

