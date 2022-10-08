Charlotte Roval starting lineup: Joey Logano wins pole

By Oct 8, 2022, 2:27 PM EDT
0 Comments

CONCORD, N.C. — Joey Logano will start Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series playoff race at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval from the pole.

Logano led qualifying Saturday with a speed of 103.424 mph. William Byron was a close second at 103.300.

Also in the top five were Daniel Suarez, Tyler Reddick and Austin Cindric.

The race will determine the eight drivers who advance to the Round of 8.

Sunday Charlotte Cup race: Start time, TV info, weather

By Oct 8, 2022, 12:49 PM EDT
0 Comments

CONCORD, N.C. — It’s cut time again for the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs.

Three drivers will be eliminated from championship contention in Sunday’s 109-lap chase around the Charlotte Roval. Alex Bowman will miss his second consecutive race because of concussion-like symptoms and has been eliminated. The race is the final event in the Round of 12, and the eight drivers above the cutline after the race will roll on into the three-race Round of 8.

Entering the race, Chase Briscoe, Austin Cindric, Christopher Bell and Bowman are below the cutline.

William Byron returned to the top eight this week when a NASCAR appeals panel changed his penalty for an on-track altercation with Denny Hamlin. Byron now is 14 points above the cutline.

MORE: NASCAR amends Rule Book after William Byron appeal

Chase Elliott, a winner last week at Talladega Superspeedway, is the only driver locked into the Round of 8 entering the race (2 p.m. ET, NBC).

Details for Sunday’s Cup race at the Charlotte Roval:

(All times Eastern)

START: The command to start engines will be given by University of North Carolina basketball coach Hubert Davis at 2:13 p.m. … Green flag is scheduled to wave at 2:25 p.m.

PRERACE: Cup garage opens at 11 a.m. … Driver introductions are at 1:35 p.m. … The invocation will be given by former television anchor Paula Faris at 2:05 p.m. … The national anthem will be performed by singer Cassadee Pope at 2:06 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 109 laps (252 miles) on the CMS Roval.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 25. Stage 2 ends at Lap 50.

TV/RADIO: NBC will broadcast the race at 2 p.m. Countdown to Green begins at 1 p.m. on NBC. The post-race show will be on Peacock. … Performance Racing Network coverage begins at 2 p.m. and also will stream at goprn.com. … SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the PRN broadcast.

FORECAST: Weather Underground — Intervals of clouds and sun. High of 69.

LAST TIME: Kyle Larson won last October’s race by .782 of a second over Tyler Reddick.

Charlotte Xfinity starting lineup: AJ Allmendinger wins pole

By Oct 8, 2022, 12:30 PM EDT
0 Comments

CONCORD, N.C. — Regular-season champion AJ Allmendinger won the pole for Saturday afternoon’s Xfinity Series playoff race at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval.

Allmendinger, a road-course ace, ran a lap at 102.235 miles per hour. A close second was Ty Gibbs at 102.144.

MORE: Charlotte Xfinity qualifying results

MORE: Charlotte Xfinity starting lineup

Completing the top five were Daniel Hemric, Sheldon Creed and Justin Allgaier.

Allmendinger and Noah Gragson have locked up spots in the next round of the playoffs. Hemric, Riley Herbst, Brandon Jones and Jeremy Clements are below the cutline entering Saturday’s race.

Danlil Kvyat (24th) and Marco Andretti (30th) will be making their Xfinity debuts.

The race (3 p.m. ET) will be broadcast by NBC.

NASCAR amends Rule Book after William Byron appeal

By Oct 8, 2022, 9:53 AM EDT
0 Comments

NASCAR amended the Cup, Xfinity and Camping World Truck Series Rule Books a day after an appeals panel rescinded William Byron’s 25-point penalty.

The changes close a potential loophole that allowed the National Motorsports Appeals Panel to adjust the penalty to Byron this week.

NASCAR did not penalize Byron when he spun Denny Hamlin during the Sept. 25 race at Texas Motor Speedway, but series officials docked Byron 25 points and $50,000 two days later.

Hendrick Motorsports appealed the decision Thursday. The appeals panel gave Byron his 25 points back but raised his fine to $100,000.

On Friday, NASCAR’s Rule Books were changed in one of the sections cited in the Byron penalty. NASCAR cited Byron for violating Section 4.4.C. in the Cup Rule Book.

That section previously listed member actions that could result in a loss of 25-50 driver and team owner points and/or $50,000-$100,000 fine. The update replaces the “and/or” with “and” to make it clear that a point penalty and fine could be assigned to the infractions listed in that section.

Among the infractions that could result in such a penalty in Section 4.4.C, the words “or spinning” were added to a line that now reads: “Intentionally wrecking or spinning another vehicle, whether or not that vehicle is removed from Competition as a result.”

NASCAR also amended Section 4.4.B. in the Cup Rule Book, raising the fines for infractions listed in that section to $25,000-$50,000. Previously, that section listed the fines as $10,000-$15,000.

One of the infractions in Section 4.4.B also has been updated. The line now reads “Intentionally damaging another vehicle on pit road with no one around under yellow or red flag conditions or Post-Race.” The words “on pit road” were added to that line. Also, “Post-Race” was added to that line.

NASCAR also amended Section 4.4.D in the Cup Rule Book. The section now reads: “Member actions that could result in a loss of 50-100 driver and team owner points and $150,000-$200,000 fine. Violations may also result in Race suspension(s), indefinite suspension, or termination.”

The update replaces “and/or” with “and” between the points penalty and fine. Also, “Violations may also result in” were added in that line and race suspension had (s) added.

The same changes were made to the Xfinity and Camping World Series Rule Books.

