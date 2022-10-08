Charlotte Roval starting lineup: Joey Logano wins pole

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

CONCORD, N.C. — It’s cut time again for the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs.

Three drivers will be eliminated from championship contention in Sunday’s 109-lap chase around the Charlotte Roval. Alex Bowman will miss his second consecutive race because of concussion-like symptoms and has been eliminated. The race is the final event in the Round of 12, and the eight drivers above the cutline after the race will roll on into the three-race Round of 8.

Entering the race, Chase Briscoe, Austin Cindric, Christopher Bell and Bowman are below the cutline.

William Byron returned to the top eight this week when a NASCAR appeals panel changed his penalty for an on-track altercation with Denny Hamlin. Byron now is 14 points above the cutline.

Chase Elliott, a winner last week at Talladega Superspeedway, is the only driver locked into the Round of 8 entering the race (2 p.m. ET, NBC).

Details for Sunday’s Cup race at the Charlotte Roval:

(All times Eastern)

START: The command to start engines will be given by University of North Carolina basketball coach Hubert Davis at 2:13 p.m. … Green flag is scheduled to wave at 2:25 p.m.

PRERACE: Cup garage opens at 11 a.m. … Driver introductions are at 1:35 p.m. … The invocation will be given by former television anchor Paula Faris at 2:05 p.m. … The national anthem will be performed by singer Cassadee Pope at 2:06 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 109 laps (252 miles) on the CMS Roval.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 25. Stage 2 ends at Lap 50.

TV/RADIO: NBC will broadcast the race at 2 p.m. Countdown to Green begins at 1 p.m. on NBC. The post-race show will be on Peacock. … Performance Racing Network coverage begins at 2 p.m. and also will stream at goprn.com. … SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the PRN broadcast.

FORECAST: Weather Underground — Intervals of clouds and sun. High of 69.

LAST TIME: Kyle Larson won last October’s race by .782 of a second over Tyler Reddick.

CATCH UP ON NBC SPORTS COVERAGE:

NASCAR President says ‘We Care’ About safety

Teams say ‘broken’ economic model needs to be fixed

AJ Allmendinger wins pole for Xfinity race

Some wacky numbers for an unpredictable season