AJ Allmendinger wins Xfinity race at Charlotte Roval

By Oct 8, 2022, 6:12 PM EDT
CONCORD, N.C. — AJ Allmendinger remains the king of the road.

Allmendinger surged to the front on a late-race restart and protected that lead through overtime to win Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series playoff race at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval.

The win was Allmendinger’s fourth straight on the Roval course.

In the next-to-last restart Allmendinger shot past Ty Gibbs, the leader, and moved several car lengths in front before a crash by Riley Herbst, who was involved in several incidents during the race, brought out another caution. The wreck parked Herbst, who failed to make the playoff cut.

Allmendinger chased Gibbs late in the final stage before making the winning pass.

“I didn’t think we had anything for him,” Allmendinger said. “I knew it was going to be a battle. The 9 (Noah Gragson) gave me a good shove, and I drove into Turn 1 as deep as I could. I didn’t believe with five or 10 to go that I would be able to get it done. I knew it was restart or bust.”

Following the winner in the top five were Gibbs, Noah Gragson, James Davison and Justin Allgaier.

The points were reset after the race, and Gragson will start the Round of 8 12 points in front of second-place Allmendinger. Following in the playoff standings are Gibbs, Allgaier, Josh Berry, Austin Hill, Brandon Jones and Sam Mayer.

Missing the cut were Daniel Hemric, Ryan Sieg, Jeremy Clements and Herbst.

Herbst was one of several drivers involved in a multi-car crash with nine laps to go. On the same lap, Sage Karam bumped Sheldon Creed into a spin in the top five, sparking a caution. Creed had a brief discussion with Karam about the incident after the race.

Karam was running in the top five with four laps to go when he slid off course and into the wall near Turn 5.

IndyCar veteran Marco Andretti, 35, crashed with 22 laps to go in his Xfinity debut. Jeb Burton spun and was hit by Andretti.

Allmendinger dominated the race’s first stage, leading all 20 laps. Following at stage’s end were Gibbs, Mayer, Austin Hill and Herbst.

Jones, who led three laps, won the second stage.

On the schedule for the next round are Las Vegas Motor Speedway (Oct. 15, NBC), Homestead-Miami Speedway (Oct. 29, USA Network) and Martinsville Speedway (Oct. 29, NBC). The series finale will be Nov. 5 at Phoenix Raceway and will be broadcast by USA.

Stage 1 winner: AJ Allmendinger

Stage 2 winner: Brandon Jones

Who had a good race: The Dinger continues to reign on the road. A late-race surge pushed AJ Allmendinger past Ty Gibbs and to Saturday’s victory. … Gibbs ran well all day, led 24 laps and underlined the fact that he’s a championship contender. … James Davison (fourth) matched his career-best finish.

Who had a bad race: Riley Herbst seemed to be spinning every other lap. He rebounded from each incident but missed the playoff cut. … Ryan Sieg ran near the cutline but also failed to advance. … IndyCar veteran Marco Andretti crashed out of his first Xfinity race.

Next: The Xfinity Series playoffs will continue at Las Vegas Motor Speedway Oct. 15 (3 p.m. ET, NBC).

Drivers voice feelings to NASCAR in safety meeting

By Oct 8, 2022, 3:35 PM EDT
CONCORD, N.C. — Cup drivers voiced their feelings to NASCAR about the sanctioning body’s safety efforts in a meeting that some competitors called productive, but one likened to the “airing of grievances” from the “Seinfeld” show.

Saturday morning’s meeting at Charlotte Motor Speedway lasted 75 minutes. A NASCAR spokesperson said officials were open to another meeting since they couldn’t complete their presentation because drivers had so many questions and comments. Multiple drivers said that they hope they meet with officials again in the near future.

Saturday’s meeting took place a day before three full-time drivers will miss the same Cup race because of crash-related injuries. This is believed to be the first time in at least 20 years that has happened. 

Kurt Busch will miss his 12th consecutive race because of concussion-like symptoms. Alex Bowman will miss his second race in a row for the same issue. Cody Ware is skipping this race after suffering an ankle fracture two weeks ago in a crash at Texas.

NASCAR President Steve Phelps spoke at the beginning of the meeting and told competitors that officials care about driver safety. John Patalak, managing director of safety engineering for NASCAR, led much of the session. John Probst, NASCAR senior vice president of Racing Innovation, also spoke. NASCAR Chairman and CEO Jim France attended the meeting but did not speak.

Kevin Harvick, who has been one of the most outspoken drivers about NASCAR’s safety efforts this season, said he wants to see more.

“Actions are a lot louder than words,” Harvick told NBC Sports and The Associated Press. “That’s what we need to see.”

Harvick also said that Saturday’s meeting was “a good step in communication.”

Asked if he felt safe in this car, Harvick said: “There’s definitely more risks than we’ve seen in the past, as we’ve seen with three of the 36 guys out.”

Asked if he could remember a time when so many drivers were out by injures, Harvick said: “I just don’t want to see it be like 2001 (the year of Dale Earnhardt’s death in the Daytona 500).”

NASCAR told drivers that Wednesday’s crash test of the rear bumper structure and rear clip went well. Those new pieces will be on the car next season. Based on driver comments, series officials will begin to examine the front bumper structure.

NASCAR executives did not speak to the media after the meeting, but Phelps will be on Sunday’s Countdown to Green (1 p.m. ET on NBC) before the Cup playoff elimination race.

A NASCAR spokesperson said the sanctioning body was pleased with the meeting and called the discussion “candid” and “frank” but not emotional.

Denny Hamlin, who also has been a vocal critic of NASCAR’s safety efforts and called for the car to be redesigned, said that he felt that “there’s a sense of urgency on (NASCAR’s) part.”

Joey Logano, a member of the Drivers Advisory Council who has been a part of safety discussions, called Saturday’s meeting “productive.

“It was good. It was open. They’re listening to us and there’s work to be done and some work has been done already, which is good. It’s a start.”

Erik Jones described the meeting as “a lot more Seinfeld airing of grievances than a meeting from a lot of guys.”

Corey LaJoie, a member of the Drivers Advisory Council who has been a part of safety discussions, left the meeting frustrated. 

“Guys don’t let it move forward,” LaJoie told NBC Sports of his fellow competitors. “They want to talk about the process of how we got here instead of the process of how we get from here forward. It’s so frustrating. 

“We want to argue about this or that or that crash data … we have what we have right now. Guys, we are going to drive these cars today. It doesn’t matter how we got to this car. It’s about how we move forward, and nobody’s allowing NASCAR to talk and address those issues.”

Christopher Bell said the meeting was “definitely tense” from the driver side. 

“NASCAR did a good job of trying to answer the questions the drivers asked,” he said, “but you can tell that there’s frustration.”

Logano also noted the questions from drivers. 

“I think everyone talked honestly about their feelings and their experiences and want to know why we’re in the position we’re in. That’s a fair question. I think NASCAR understood those were fair questions and weren’t very defensive about it.”

Tyler Reddick said the meeting proved helpful.

“We’re in a lot better spot now than before we went into that meeting,” he said. “Obviously, we all agree we have a lot of things to work though. The plan is to do it together.”

