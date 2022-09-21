Red Farmer: Still racing — and winning — at almost 90 years old

By Sep 21, 2022, 2:22 PM EDT
0 Comments

Over the past two years, Charles “Red” Farmer has had COVID-19. Twice.

He has had a heart procedure. Twice.

He has had pneumonia. Double pneumonia.

Yet the biggest news concerning Farmer occurred just last week.

He won a race.

Yes, Farmer, who will be 90 years old October 15, won a 10-lap heat race at the Talladega Short Track, a 1/3-mile dirt track located near Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama.

Farmer is a regular at the track. That is, he was until health problems limited his racing over the past two years. Some thought heart and breathing issues might finally sideline Farmer, who has won more than 700 short-track races and whose long resume in the sport earned him induction into the NASCAR Hall of Fame in 2021.

Those who thought that didn’t know Farmer well.

MORE: Ryan Blaney’s team loses crew members to penalty

“He’s got a gene that nobody else has,” Donnie Allison, Farmer’s long-time friend and fellow member of the Alabama Gang, told NBC Sports. “Whatever keeps driving him, I’m glad he’s got it. I believe if he stops doing what he’s doing, he might die.”

Farmer was hard at work in his shop Wednesday but stopped — somewhat reluctantly — to talk about his latest success.

“I started on the pole and went into Turn 1 and came off Turn 2 in the lead,” he told NBC Sports. “Then I pulled away from the field. The car was real good, hooked up all the way.”

Farmer talks about his racing as if he’s 29, not 89. There is little mention of his age, except when he runs into the reality that health problems sometimes ride along with him.

“I talked to him the week before he won the race,” Allison said. “We were in his shop, and all he could talk about was his brand new car. He expected to do well in it.”

MORE: Viewer’s guide for Texas Motor Speedway

Farmer plans to be back in competition at the Talladega dirt track for three races over the next month.

“I was sick for two years, and now I’ve got shortness of breath real bad,” he  said. “I’ve been able to run some hot laps but hadn’t been able to race until recently. I tried a heat race a couple of months ago, and I almost died before I got out of the car. I was so short of breath. But my doctors changed my medicine around a little bit trying to strengthen my heart.

“After I won the heat race and went across the scales, I was breathing a little bit hard, but nothing like I had been.”

Farmer, who has raced with a NASCAR license since 1953, said he realized after winning the heat race that his breathing issues would prevent him from completing the feature. He started on the outside of the front row and dropped out of the field on the pace lap.

“I let the field go by,” he said. “I ran a few laps so I could get my ‘gas’ money, then got out and watched my two grandsons race.”

The short track plans to celebrate Farmer’s 90th birthday with the Red Farmer 90th Birthday Bash race October 15.

“I’m hoping to run the feature race on one of the weekends coming up,” Farmer said. “I’ll just have to play it by ear.”

He already has circled the January Ice Bowl, which starts the season at the Talladega Short Track, on his schedule.

Allison, 82, said he remains impressed by Farmer’s determination to run the next lap.

“He’s trying to get his strength back,” Allison said. “It’s amazing even as long as I’ve known him to see him do what he’s doing. I’m a lot younger and a lot stronger, and I’d have a hard time doing it.”

Read more about NASCAR

Texas drivers
Drivers to watch in NASCAR Cup Series race at Texas
NASCAR viewer's guide
NASCAR viewer’s guide for Texas Motor Speedway
Kyle Busch Toyota
Toyota executive: ‘We cost Kyle Busch a shot at his third championship’

 

 

Drivers to watch in NASCAR Cup Series race at Texas

By Sep 21, 2022, 4:00 PM EDT
0 Comments

The NASCAR Cup Series playoff list is much lighter entering Sunday’s race at Texas Motor Speedway.

The playoffs’ first round eliminated Tyler Reddick, Kevin Harvick, Kyle Busch and Austin Dillon.

Entering the Round of 12 Sunday are six Chevrolet drivers, four Ford drivers and two Toyota drivers — a group that includes three former champions (Chase Elliott, Joey Logano and Kyle Larson) and one rookie (Austin Cindric).

MORE: NBC Sports NASCAR Power Rankings

It’s quite a mix, as is the round itself. After Texas, the playoffs move on to Talladega Superspeedway and then to the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval for the next cutoff race.

Sunday’s 500-mile race (3:30 p.m., ET) will be televised by the USA Network.

A look at drivers to watch at TMS:

FRONTRUNNERS

Chase Elliott

  • Points position: 1st
  • Last three races: 2nd at Bristol, 11th at Kansas, 36th at Darlington
  • Past at Texas: Best career finish is 4th

Elliott is back at the top of the points after a second-place run Saturday at Bristol. Texas isn’t one of his better tracks, but he finished seventh in this race a year ago despite starting in the rear because of multiple inspection failures.

Joey Logano

  • Points position: 2nd
  • Last three races: 27th at Bristol, 17th at Kansas, 4th at Darlington
  • Past at Texas: Won in April 2014, three top 10s in past four races

MORE: NASCAR executive fires back at Kevin Harvick’s comment

Logano will be a favorite to reach the Round of 8, but he hasn’t won a race since early June. At Texas, he has nine top 10s in the past 11 races.

Ross Chastain

  • Points position: 3rd
  • Last three races: 6th at Bristol, 7th at Kansas, 20th at Darlington
  • Past at Texas: Best career finish in five career starts is 18th

Chastain sits third in the playoff standings but faces a tall task at Texas, a track where he has never led a lap. He finished 28th at TMS a year ago after being involved in a crash on Lap 31.

QUESTIONS TO ANSWER

Austin Cindric

  • Points position: 12th
  • Last three races: 20th at Bristol, 12th at Kansas, 16th at Darlington
  • Past at Texas: First Cup race at TMS. Had one win and six tops fives in eighth Xfinity starts.

The playoffs’ lone rookie hasn’t won since visiting victory lane in the season-opening Daytona 500. He squeezed into the Round of 12 in the final position and is seven points below the cutline.

Ryan Blaney

  • Points position: 8th
  • Last three races: 30th at Bristol, 9th at Kansas, 13th at Darlington
  • Past at Texas: Best career finish for a points race at Texas is 2nd in 2018. He won the All-Star Race there in May

Can Blaney continue the magic act that involves not winning races but staying in the championship hunt? He’s never won a points Cup race at Texas but has seven finishes of eighth or better in the past eight races.

Denny Hamlin

  • Points position: 6th
  • Last three races: 9th at Bristol, 2nd at Kansas, 2nd at Darlington
  • Past at Texas: 3 wins

Top 10s in all three races in the first round of the playoffs keep Hamlin in contention for another shot at what would be his first Cup championship. He has a good record at TMS.

Read more about NASCAR

NASCAR Red Farmer
Red Farmer: Still racing — and winning — at almost 90 years old
NASCAR viewer's guide
NASCAR viewer’s guide for Texas Motor Speedway
Kyle Busch Toyota
Toyota executive: ‘We cost Kyle Busch a shot at his third championship’

 

 

NASCAR viewer’s guide for Texas Motor Speedway

By Sep 21, 2022, 7:00 AM EDT
0 Comments

The NASCAR Cup Series playoffs roll on this weekend to Texas Motor Speedway, which will be hosting its first points race of the season.

Former champion Chase Elliott, a four-time race winner and the only driver with more than two victories this year, leads the standings, followed by Joey Logano and Ross Chastain.

The Texas race (3:30 p.m. ET Sunday, USA Network) is the first of three races in the Round of 12. Events at Talladega Superspeedway (Oct. 2) and the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval (Oct. 9) will follow.

Entering Texas, Chase Briscoe, Alex Bowman, Daniel Suarez and Austin Cindric are below the cutline.

Chris Buescher won Saturday night at Bristol Motor Speedway, becoming the third non-playoff driver to win during the playoffs.

Three tough teams

Three teams account for nine of the remaining 12 drivers in the hunt for the Cup championship.

Hendrick Motorsports, Team Penske and Trackhouse Racing put all of their drivers in the second round.

Chase Elliott, Kyle Larson, William Byron and Alex Bowman are in the final 12 for Hendrick. Bowman is below the cutline.

MORE: NASCAR official fires back at Kevin Harvick’s comment

Team Penske drivers Joey Logano and Ryan Blaney are in the top eight entering Texas. Teammate Austin Cindric is below the cutline.

Trackhouse Racing drivers Ross Chastain and Daniel Suarez remain in title contention. Suarez is below the cutline.

In a playoff season marked by troubles of various sorts, Byron is the only driver who has not had a significant issue through the first three races. He has finished eighth, sixth and third in the opening races.

A 20th winner?

In a very unusual season, one of the most unusual statistics is this: Nineteen different drivers have won a race this year, tying the modern-era record set in 2001.

Could there be 20 different winners? In a word, yes.

Six drivers who won races last year haven’t won a points race this year. They are Martin Truex Jr., Ryan Blaney, AJ Allmendinger, Aric Almirola, Brad Keselowski and Michael McDowell.

Truex, Keselowski and Blaney might be the best bets to be No. 20 this weekend at Texas.

Truex is a three-time runner-up at Texas and has led 674 laps there, the most by any driver without a win at the track.

Keselowski has finished second twice at Texas and led 654 laps there. He led 109 laps Saturday at Bristol as part of Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing’s best race of the season.

Blaney remains in the championship race despite continuing to haul a big zero with him. He won the All-Star Race at Texas this year and has finished in the top 10 in seven of the past eight Texas races.

Playoff standings tight

Twelve drivers will be hoping to advance to the Round of 8 as the NASCAR playoffs stop at Texas Motor Speedway, Talladega Superspeedway and the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval over the next three weeks.

The point totals in the top 12 entering Sunday’s race at Texas are tight.

MORE: NBC Sports NASCAR Power Rankings

Only 34 points separate leader Chase Elliott and 12th-place Austin Cindric. The point gap from first to 12th in recent seasons has been higher — 57 in 2021, 66 in 2020, 46 in 2019, 55 in 2018 and 56 in 2017.

The battle around the cutline is tighter. Only seven points separate sixth-place Denny Hamlin and 12th-place Cindric.

Entry lists

Thirty-six drivers are entered in Sunday’s 334-lap Cup race. Included in addition to Cup  regulars are Garrett Smithley and Noah Gragson.

Texas Cup entry list

Thirty-nine drivers are entered for 38 spots in Saturday’s 200-lap Xfinity Series race. On the list are Tommy Joe Martins, Stefan Parsons, Matt Mills, Jeffrey Earnhardt and Garrett Smithley.

Texas Xfinity entry list

This week’s schedule and forecast

 (All times Eastern)

Saturday, Sept. 24

Forecast: Sunny and hot. High of 98.

  • 10:35 – 11:05 a.m. — Xfinity Series practice (USA Network)
  • 11:05 – Noon — Xfinity Series qualifying (USA Network)
  • 12:35 – 1:20 p.m. — Cup Series practice (USA Network)
  • 1:20 – 2:30 p.m. — Cup Series qualifying (USA Network)
  • 3:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series race (200 laps, 300 miles; USA Network, Performance Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Sunday, Sept. 25

Forecast: Mostly sunny. Stray shower or thunderstorm possible. High of 95. 15% chance of rain.

  • 3:30 p.m. — Cup Series race (334 laps, 501 miles; USA Network, Performance Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Read more about NASCAR

Texas drivers
Drivers to watch in NASCAR Cup Series race at Texas
NASCAR Red Farmer
Red Farmer: Still racing — and winning — at almost 90 years old
Kyle Busch Toyota
Toyota executive: ‘We cost Kyle Busch a shot at his third championship’

 

 

 

Toyota executive: ‘We cost Kyle Busch a shot at his third championship’

By Sep 20, 2022, 6:43 PM EDT
0 Comments

The president of Toyota Racing Development calls Kyle Busch’s playoff elimination due to an engine failure at Bristol, “the worst nightmare imaginable for me personally and for our team.

“We cost Kyle Busch a shot at his third championship,” David Wilson told NBC Sports on Tuesday.

Busch was eliminated in the opening round after suffering engine failures at Darlington and Bristol. It marks the first time in his career that Busch has failed to advance beyond the first round. 

Wilson said changes have been made to all Toyota engines ahead of Sunday’s playoff race at Texas Motor Speedway (3:30 p.m. ET on USA Network). The engine changes will be implemented for the rest of the playoffs.

“We’re not giving up our performance potential,” Wilson told NBC Sports. “We feel like it’s conservative enough to get us kind of out of this danger zone.”

Busch’s elimination leaves Denny Hamlin and Christopher Bell as Toyota’s only competitors racing for the drivers championship. 

“Whether we’re so fortunate enough to possibly win a championship with either Christopher or Denny later this year, I’m still going to be haunted by what happened, not just in Bristol, but Darlington as well,” Wilson said. “Two engine failures across three weeks is unheard of. It’s unacceptable.”

The engine woes come after Toyota did not have a single engine failure in Cup last season. 

Wilson said that Toyota has found the issue with its engines. 

“We have some sort of an instability in our valve train and it seems to be triggered by us running into NASCAR’s mandated rev limiter, interestingly enough,” Wilson said.

At Darlington, Busch missed an upshift from fourth to fifth gear, contributing to the engine failure. “He buzzed the rev limiter hard,” Wilson said, “and a lap-and-a-half later, his engine let go. Now, just to be clear, our stuff should be durable enough. It should be tough enough to handle that.

“At Bristol, NASCAR miscalculated the gear ratio. It was too short. When Kyle, particularly when he was running that upper groove in fifth gear, he was hitting the rev limiter, almost every lap. The fact is that right now we just don’t have enough durability margin in our valve train. That’s on us.”

Wilson also noted there have been engine failures with each of the other manufacturers this season. 

“It’s not the car per se, but it’s some of the components,” Wilson said. “It’s running a five-speed gearbox with closer gear ratios that require drivers to shift. Shifting puts more of a load across our engines. On top of that, NASCAR has lowered their mandated rev limiter from 9700, down to 9200 RPMs. We’re operating in a power band (where) the target is really to run about 8500 rpm. 

“But because of the gear ratios, because of the five speed, we’re getting to the rev limiter much more often this year than we ever did in the past.”

“Arguably, I would venture to say, were we running the same package as last season, we would see none of this. We’ve just not experienced this. We’ve uncovered a weakness in our valve train.”

Wilson denied that Busch received weaker engines in the playoffs because Busch will leave Joe Gibbs Racing after this season for Richard Childress Racing and Chevrolet. 

“I’ll say that it is offensive as a professional and somebody who takes their responsibility as greatly as I do,” Wilson said of such conjecture about Busch’s engines. “And I’ll say for those fans who are actually ignorant enough to suggest that this is some sort of a mastermind conspiracy to rid ourselves of Kyle Busch early, I would simply say go back to trying to find the edge of the flat earth. It’s absurd.”

Wilson said he and Busch talked after Busch decided to sign with Richard Childress Racing and focused on the rest of this season.  

“We both underscored our intent to have a mic drop moment in Phoenix, in he’s going to win his third championship and he’s going to take that championship with him,” Wilson said. “Obviously, for Toyota, losing Kyle in a run through a championship is a massive setback. Kyle Busch is money in the playoffs. … By losing him, we take a big hit. There’s zero upside. There’s zero upside. It’s just a crushing blow to our organization

“There’s nothing I can do. I’ve apologized to Kyle. I’ve apologized to (Joe) Gibbs. This is on us and hated that we let them down.”

As for the power steering issues at Bristol that a number of teams had, including Joe Gibbs Racing and 23XI Racing, Wilson said:

“This new car and all of the new systems that we’re dealing with, have relatively very few reps on them. This is the first time we’ve raced at Bristol, a very tight half-mile on concrete. In a relative sense, I’m assuming we’ve put more load into that steering rack, in that power steering system, than at any other place. It was just too much. We were all freaking out as this was happening, because I think the (power steering issues for Ty Gibbs, Martin Truex Jr. and Bubba Wallace) all happened within 20 laps of each other. That’s just incredible.

“I know, at least two or three of those cars literally blew out the seals in the (steering) rack, which happened from too much pressure. So I don’t know what remediation opportunity there is from a team perspective.

“Even when it hasn’t resulted in a terminal issue, I know, almost every week, the drivers, to varying degrees and varying race tracks, have been unhappy with their steering.

“There’s no question that NASCAR and the teams are looking at (it). … We need to fix this moving forward.”

After facing the various challenges in the first round of the playoffs, Wilson said he concluded a team meeting Tuesday by telling the TRD employees that “the measure of this team isn’t defined by moments of comfort and success, it’s defined and how we respond in moments of stress and failure.”

Read more about NASCAR

Texas drivers
Drivers to watch in NASCAR Cup Series race at Texas
NASCAR Red Farmer
Red Farmer: Still racing — and winning — at almost 90 years old
NASCAR viewer's guide
NASCAR viewer’s guide for Texas Motor Speedway

Ryan Blaney’s team loses crew chief, crew members to penalty

By Sep 20, 2022, 4:42 PM EDT
0 Comments

Ryan Blaney‘s ride through the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs has gotten tougher.

NASCAR Tuesday announced penalties to the No. 12 team because of a loose wheel during a pit stop Saturday night at Bristol Motor Speedway. Crew chief Jonathan Hassler, jackman Graham Stoddard and rear tire changer Zachary Price were suspended for the next four races.

Blaney’s troubles began early in the race when he blew a right front tire and slammed into the wall. He pitted for new tires, but his left rear wheel rolled off the car and bounced down pit road through several pit stalls as he was leaving the pit.

MORE: NASCAR executive fires back at Kevin Harvick’s comment

The lost wheel “syndrome” has plagued numerous teams this season. Among drivers impacted: Justin Haley, Kaz Grala, Todd Gilliland, Corey LaJoie, Bubba Wallace, B.J. McLeod, Denny Hamlin, AJ Allmendinger, Kurt Busch, Kyle Larson, Chris Buescher, Christopher Bell, Austin Cindric.

MORE: NBC Sports NASCAR Power Rankings

Blaney, who finished 30th at Bristol, is eighth in points entering Sunday’s race at Texas Motor Speedway, the first race in the Round of 12.

Blaney is the only driver in the group of 12 playoff drivers who has not won a race this year.

Read more about NASCAR

Texas drivers
Drivers to watch in NASCAR Cup Series race at Texas
NASCAR Red Farmer
Red Farmer: Still racing — and winning — at almost 90 years old
NASCAR viewer's guide
NASCAR viewer’s guide for Texas Motor Speedway