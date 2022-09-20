Cup playoffs continue theme of ‘crazy year’ in NASCAR

By Sep 20, 2022, 7:00 AM EDT
0 Comments

How to describe these Cup playoffs? 

Well, Kevin Harvick came up with a slogan to explain why he’s no longer competing for a championship. He put it on a T-shirt. For $20 you can have one.

But there are other ways to look at what’s transpired and what could come in the second round at Texas, Talladega and the Charlotte Roval. 

Three races in, these playoffs have seen fire and rain (both at Darlington) and much, much more. 

All four playoff drivers with ties to Richard Childress Racing past, present or future have been eliminated. Two former champions are gone. A playoff newcomer with one top-10 finish in the last five months (!!) advanced to the second round. The series leader at the end of the first round is now tied for the final transfer spot entering the second round after the points reset.

“As far as the cutline goes, nobody is safe,” said former champion Chase Elliott, who enters this round as the points leader. 

Oh yeah, each of the first three playoff races were won by a driver not in the playoffs: Erik Jones (Darlington), Bubba Wallace (Kansas) and Chris Buescher (Bristol).

That’s never happened before. 

“Imagine if the playoffs started a couple weeks later,” Joey Logano said. “Holy cow. What a crazy year, which is what we expected. We expected this year to just be very unpredictable and no one really being able to figure this car out, and it really seems like there are still so many questions.”

Yes there are. 

Will the chaos continue? Will non-playoff drivers keep winning? Who is the next former champion eliminated? Who is the next surprise to advance? How will the Next Gen car further impact these playoffs?

“This car has reset that whole thing,” Ross Chastain said. “Like you can’t bring different headers here. You can’t bring a new aero package. 

“You’re trying to maximize everything, but we all have the same parts. You can’t build a new right front spindle and save it for the playoffs. You can’t bring different brake pads that they’ve found in testing to be better and bring them now. There’s nothing else to bring. We all order the same stuff.

This has been the greatest reset that this sport has ever seen.”

With Talladega in the upcoming round — where anyone can win — and the Charlotte Roval as a cutoff race — imagine if it rains there — the second round could be more volatile than the first round. It makes Sunday’s race at Texas critical for teams because of the uncertainty of the following two races.

Logano noted how much will be different this time from when NASCAR held its All-Star Race there in May. 

“The car has developed and changed,” he said. “It’s gonna be different than where we were last time. Weather will be different. Resin and how it’s applied – those type of things – will be different. IndyCar has raced there since we’ve been there, so there is a lot of change that can happen, but this next round is a pretty tough one. 

“When you think of Texas being maybe the most normal race and then you have the Roval and Talladega on top of that, it’s definitely gonna be a unique round for sure, as it always has been.”

While there remain questions about safety aspects of the Next Gen car and it has been criticized for how it races on short tracks, the new car has worked best on 1.5-mile tracks. Sunday’s race at Texas returns to the focus on such tracks. 

Three of the next five playoff races will be on 1.5-mile tracks (Texas in the second round and Las Vegas and Homestead in the third round). That could make an impact on who advances.

Another key is the points reset.

Christopher Bell had an average finish of 4.0 in the opening round and was the points leader when the checkered flag waved at Bristol last weekend. 

The remaining 12 playoff drivers had their points changed to 3,000 and then had their playoff points added. While Bell won a stage at Bristol to collect a playoff point, he’s not scored as many playoff points as others. The result is that he’ll start this round tied with Denny Hamlin and Ryan Blaney for the final transfer spot.

The four drivers outside the transfer spot entering this round are Chase Briscoe (-4 points from the cutline), Alex Bowman (-6), Daniel Suarez (-6) and Austin Cindric (-7).

Briscoe advanced despite having one top-10 finish in the last 21 races, dating back to early April. He finished 27th (Darlington), 13th (Kansas) and 14th (Bristol) in the opening round. That was good enough to place 14 points ahead of Tyler Reddick, the highest driver in points eliminated in the first round.

“Guys are gonna keep eliminating themselves,” Briscoe said. “We’ve just got to limit our mistakes. If we do that, we know we’ve got to have a little bit more speed, but if we can just eliminate our mistakes, it gives us a chance to go to the next round.”

Anything is possible in these unpredictable playoffs.

NASCAR Power Rankings: Christopher Bell new No. 1

By Sep 20, 2022, 12:00 PM EDT
0 Comments

The 12 drivers racing for the NASCAR Cup Series championship are 0-for-3 in playoff races to date.

The question of the moment is not: Can a non-playoff driver win another race? Now the question appears to be: Will a playoff driver ever win again?

Erik Jones, Bubba Wallace and Chris Buescher won the races in the first round.

MORE: NASCAR’s odd season rolls on

Texas Motor Speedway will provide the next platform for the championship hopefuls. Sunday’s 3:30 p.m. ET (USA Network) race will be the fourth of the playoffs and the first of the Round of 12.

Based on the results of a wacky Saturday night at Bristol Motor Speedway, Christopher Bell, who appears to be mounting a serious challenge for his first title, has moved to the No. 1 spot in the NBC Sports NASCAR Power Rankings, replacing Denny Hamlin.

NBC Sports NASCAR Power Rankings

1. Christopher Bell (No. 2 last week) — Bell is the only driver to finish in the top five in all three races in the first round. He led 143 laps on the way to a fourth-place finish at Bristol.

2. Chase Elliott (No. 3 last week) — After opening the playoffs with a crash at Darlington, Elliott has rebounded with an 11th at Kansas and a second at Bristol.

3. Denny Hamlin (No. 1 last week) — Hamlin was ninth at Bristol but led no laps. He has finished in the top 10 in all three playoff races.

4. Kyle Larson (No. 4 last week) — The defending champion led 34 laps at Bristol before finishing fifth. He’s fourth in the playoff standings.

5. William Byron (No. 6 last week) — Byron has been strong in all three playoff races, finishing eighth at Darlington, sixth at Kansas and third at Bristol.

6. Joey Logano (No. 5 last week) — Suspension issues parked Logano late in the evening at Bristol. His best finish in the playoffs is a fourth at Darlington.

7. Ross Chastain (No. 9 last week) — Chastain has recovered from a 20th-place run at Darlington to finish seventh at Kansas and sixth at Bristol.

8. Ryan Blaney (No. 7 last week) — Despite not having won a race, Blaney continues in the championship hunt.

9. Chase Briscoe (unranked last week) — Briscoe sits ninth in the playoff standings after a finish of 14th at Bristol.

10. Alex Bowman (No. 10 last week) — Bowman had an up-and-down first round, finishing 10th at Darlington, fourth at Kansas and 32nd at Bristol.

Dropped out: Kevin Harvick (No. 8 last week; he has “crappy-ass parts” and a new T-shirt).

NASCAR official fires back at Kevin Harvick’s comment

By Sep 20, 2022, 11:23 AM EDT
0 Comments

A senior NASCAR executive fired back Tuesday at Kevin Harvick’s comment about the Next Gen car’s woes due to “crappy-ass parts.”

Harvick made the comment after a fire forced him out of the Cup playoff opener Sept. 4 at Darlington Raceway. 

Harvick doubled down Monday after his left front tire came off when he exited his pit stall in last weekend’s race at Bristol, costing him a chance to win and advance in the playoffs. Harvick began selling a T-shirt that said: “Happy’s Crappy-Ass Parts 4 Less”

Some teams had power steering issues and others had right front tires blow this past weekend at Bristol.

Scott Miller, NASCAR senior vice president of competition, was asked on “The Morning Drive” on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio about the issues at Bristol.

“Bristol is definitely a unique load case,” Miller said. “Some things cropped up with the steering that weren’t expected. Honestly no excuse, but with the newness of this car and the newness of everything, I think that it’s not acceptable to have problems, but it’s probably part of the learning process for us. 

“All the teams and (manufacturers) were involved in the RFP process when we chose the parts. Everybody’s got a stake in this, and it’s not just NASCAR choosing quote-unquote, crappy parts.”

Asked about the state of the car heading into the final seven races of the playoffs, Miller said:

“With every part of this car actually being a new part and a new design, I think historically in racing, and in any walk of life, when you do something completely new … there’s a learning curve. 

“We’re in that learning curve and working really hard to make sure that everything works. I think for the most part it has.

“We did have some steering issues at Bristol. That is, again, a part that was chosen through the RFP process, and it is team-serviceable. That’s where we are right now. 

“Are we looking to improve on when we have problems? We absolutely 100% are every single day. What happened at Bristol was not acceptable. We will diligently work to come up with a solution to where that doesn’t happen again.”

Miller also addressed when cautions were called or not called at Bristol for tires blowing.

“Every incident is unique,” Miller said. “Every visual that we have on an incident is also unique. We don’t have 36 sets of eyes glued to each and every car. We have a bunch of us up there (in the NASCAR booth) that kind of act as spotters. We don’t always see the beginning of an incident. 

“We have to point that out. Whoever sees it, points it out to the race director. The race director analyzes the situation as he sees it and puts the caution out at his discretion on what he sees. Now we don’t have the ability to go, obviously, watch replays and watch the incident. 

“Cautions are … a quick call and there is going to be some judgment in those no matter how you look at it. I would love to be able to define what creates a caution and what doesn’t, but it’s impossible because every incident is completely different from the last one and completely different from the next one.”

The issue of when cautions are called came up in the May 22 All-Star Race when NASCAR stated the race director “prematurely” called a caution flag for Ricky Stenhouse Jr. hitting the wall on the last scheduled lap of the event. 

The caution waved just as Ryan Blaney crossed the finish line. Thinking he had won, Blaney lowered his window net, only to be told that the All-Star Race — unlike other Cup races — had to end under green-flag conditions.

Blaney scrambled to put the window net in place before the race resumed. Officials were satisfied with what he did and allowed him to remain on track. He won in overtime.

Elton Sawyer, NASCAR vice president of officiating and technical inspection, told SiriusXM NASCAR Radio on May 24 that there would be changes in the process of how NASCAR calls cautions to avoid a repeat of that situation

“The race director is filtering through that information to ultimately make the decision,” Sawyer said of the call for a caution during a race. “As we go forward, what we’re looking at is how do we get more voices involved in that process there to make sure it is not just one person having to say, bam, put (the caution) out.”

Denny Hamlin, Kyle Busch will swap pit crews beginning at Texas

By Sep 19, 2022, 6:27 PM EDT
0 Comments

Joe Gibbs Racing confirmed Monday that the pit crews for Denny Hamlin and Kyle Busch will swap teams beginning this weekend at Texas Motor Speedway.

The change comes with Busch eliminated from the playoffs last weekend at Bristol, while Hamlin advanced to the second round.

Going into the Bristol race, Busch’s pit crew ranked second in the series based on average four-tire stop times, according to Racing Insights. The average time for Busch’s pit crew was 11.7 seconds. That was three-tenths of a second faster than Hamlin’s pit crew, which ranked seventh, according to Racing Insights.

Pit crew changes between a team not in the playoffs and one in the playoffs within the same organization is not uncommon in the series.

Changing pit crew members also not new this season for Joe Gibbs Racing.

Christopher Bell and Bubba Wallace switched some pit crew members in early July before the Atlanta race. Joe Gibbs Racing provides pit crews also for 23XI Racing. The change was made to strengthen both teams. Bell had an average finish of 4.0 in the first round of the playoffs. Wallace won the Kansas playoff race.

Points reset jumbles Cup playoff grid after Bristol

By Sep 19, 2022, 12:03 PM EDT
0 Comments

Four drivers are gone in the Cup playoffs, including former champions Kyle Busch and Kevin Harvick, as the Round of 12 begins Sunday at Texas Motor Speedway (3:30 p.m. ET on USA Network).

While Christopher Bell finished the first round as the points leader, the points are reset and Bell, due to lack of playoff points earned throughout the year, finds himself tied for the final transfer spot with Denny Hamlin and Ryan Blaney. Chase Elliott, who finished the opening round in fourth, is back atop the standings after the reset because of his 40 playoff points.

This round has the potential for even more tumult for playoff drivers. The round has races at Texas, Talladega and the cutoff event at the Charlotte Roval. Anything can happen at Talladega. The Roval can present its own challenges as the final road course on the schedule (racing in rain?).

XFINITY SERIES

The Xfinity playoff field was set at Bristol. Ryan Sieg earned the final spot. Now, the field prepares for the start of the playoffs Saturday at Texas (3:30 p.m. ET on USA Network).

Noah Gragson, who won six races in the regular season, leads the field with 2,051 points. Ty Gibbs, who won five races in the regular season, is next at 2,038 points. The opening round features races at Texas, Talladega and the Charlotte Roval.

CAMPING WORLD TRUCK SERIES

Ty Majeski’s win last week at Bristol earned him a spot in the Nov. 4 championship race at Phoenix. Two races remain in this round: Oct. 1 at Talladega and Oct. 22 at Homestead.

