Points reset jumbles Cup playoff grid after Bristol

By Sep 19, 2022, 12:03 PM EDT
0 Comments

Four drivers are gone in the Cup playoffs, including former champions Kyle Busch and Kevin Harvick, as the Round of 12 begins Sunday at Texas Motor Speedway (3:30 p.m. ET on USA Network).

While Christopher Bell finished the first round as the points leader, the points are reset and Bell, due to lack of playoff points earned throughout the year, finds himself tied for the final transfer spot with Denny Hamlin and Ryan Blaney. Chase Elliott, who finished the opening round in fourth, is back atop the standings after the reset because of his 40 playoff points.

This round has the potential for even more tumult for playoff drivers. The round has races at Texas, Talladega and the cutoff event at the Charlotte Roval. Anything can happen at Talladega. The Roval can present its own challenges as the final road course on the schedule (racing in rain?).

XFINITY SERIES

The Xfinity playoff field was set at Bristol. Ryan Sieg earned the final spot. Now, the field prepares for the start of the playoffs Saturday at Texas (3:30 p.m. ET on USA Network).

Noah Gragson, who won six races in the regular season, leads the field with 2,051 points. Ty Gibbs, who won five races in the regular season, is next at 2,038 points. The opening round features races at Texas, Talladega and the Charlotte Roval.

CAMPING WORLD TRUCK SERIES

Ty Majeski’s win last week at Bristol earned him a spot in the Nov. 4 championship race at Phoenix. Two races remain in this round: Oct. 1 at Talladega and Oct. 22 at Homestead.

Denny Hamlin, Kyle Busch will swap pit crews beginning at Texas

By Sep 19, 2022, 6:27 PM EDT
0 Comments

Joe Gibbs Racing confirmed Monday that the pit crews for Denny Hamlin and Kyle Busch will swap teams beginning this weekend at Texas Motor Speedway.

The change comes with Busch eliminated from the playoffs last weekend at Bristol, while Hamlin advanced to the second round.

Going into the Bristol race, Busch’s pit crew ranked second in the series based on average four-tire stop times, according to Racing Insights. The average time for Busch’s pit crew was 11.7 seconds. That was three-tenths of a second faster than Hamlin’s pit crew, which ranked seventh, according to Racing Insights.

Pit crew changes between a team not in the playoffs and one in the playoffs within the same organization is not uncommon in the series.

Changing pit crew members also not new this season for Joe Gibbs Racing.

Christopher Bell and Bubba Wallace switched some pit crew members in early July before the Atlanta race. Joe Gibbs Racing provides pit crews also for 23XI Racing. The change was made to strengthen both teams. Bell had an average finish of 4.0 in the first round of the playoffs. Wallace won the Kansas playoff race.

Bristol winners and losers

By Sep 18, 2022, 4:27 PM EDT
1 Comment

A look at the winners and losers from Saturday night at Bristol Motor Speedway:

WINNERS

Non-playoff drivers — Chris Buescher made it a clean sweep of drivers not in the playoffs winning each of the three first-round races. Erik Jones won at Darlington, Bubba Wallace won at Kansas, and Buescher won at Bristol. It is Buescher’s second career Cup victory. He led a race-high 169 of 500 laps.

RFK Racing — Chris Buescher and Brad Keselowski combined to lead 278 laps. Keselowski, who won a stage, finished 13th after a tire went down while leading. Buescher gave the team its first points win since Keselowski became a part owner at the start of the season. 

Christopher BellFinished fourth and won a stage to collect a playoff point for the second round. Had an average finish of 4.0 in the first round. 

William ByronAfter scoring one top-10 finish in the last 18 races of the regular season, Byron scored top 10s in each of the three races in the first round. He was eighth at Darlington, sixth at Kansas and third at Bristol. 

Austin CindricWas four laps down less than 100 laps into the race but kept going. He was helped by trouble to others to secure the final transfer spot to the second round despite finishing 20th, seven laps behind the leaders. 

LOSERS

Next Gen car on a short track — Some durability issues created issues for teams, and drivers said the cars are going too fast to race well at Bristol. Work remains on this car. 

Kevin HarvickA fire ended his race at Darlington. A crash, when two cars in front took the air off his note, ended his race at Kansas. In position to challenge for the lead late at Bristol, his left front wheel came off and forced him to back into his pits to have it put back on. That cost him a chance at a win and ended his title hopes. Fire, crash and wheel coming off — that aptly describes some of the major issues this year with the new car.

Richard Childress Racing — All four playoff drivers with connections to this team, whether past, present or future, all failed to advance. RCR drivers Tyler Reddick and Austin Dillon failed to advance, as did Kevin Harvick, who raced for RCR in Cup from 2001-13, and Kyle Busch, who will join the team in 2023. 

Kyle Busch — Two engine failures in the first round ended his last chance to win a third Cup championship with Joe Gibbs Racing. 

Drivers criticize Next Gen for lack of durability, passing in its debut on Bristol concrete

By Sep 18, 2022, 2:00 AM EDT
1 Comment

BRISTOL, Tennessee – The Next Gen car endured a durability nightmare in its debut on the punishing concrete at Bristol Motor Speedway with power steering failures, blown tires and mechanical gremlins.

On top of all that, passing also was difficult for 500 laps Saturday night on the high-banked 0.533-mile oval.

There were 12 lead changes (only four under green), the fewest in more than 13 years at Bristol, as a lack of tire wear made it easier for the leader to control the race. Race winner Chris Buescher led the final 61 laps after a two-tire stop, and the Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing driver maintained a steady gap over runner-up Chase Elliott (who took four tires on his final stop).

“Just went from having a chance to lead the parade to being a part of the parade,” 10th-place finisher Kevin Harvick told NBC Sports’ Dillon Welch. “Just difficult to pass. The car is way too fast through the corners. Can’t race.”

The dearth of passing coupled with the reliability problems drew a new round of complaints about the car, which has weathered increasing criticism in recent weeks for its heavy impacts and faulty components. The Next Gen marks the first time in NASCAR’s 74-year history that the premier Cup Series has used a “spec” model in which virtually all of the parts and chassis are built and supplied by single-source vendors to the entire field.

Denny Hamlin tweeted afterward that “We need NextGen 2.0. Just gotta figure out who’s gonna pay for it.”

“Passing was just impossible,” Hamlin told NBC Sports’ Dave Burns. “It was just a type of day where you needed to stay up front at all costs and we just couldn’t quite do it and ended up having a blown tire that set us back and we were trying to play catch up from that point.

“(The Next Gen) was tough. I would like to see the racing improve overall. Some lap time variation a little bit. We’re just running around there and it’s like we’re running faster in the corners than we are on the straightaways. Just extremely hard to pass. We had some steering issues, and it looks like our Toyota teammates also had steering issues.”

All six Toyotas in the field experienced problems whether tires (Hamlin, Christopher Bell), steering (Martin Truex Jr., Bubba Wallace, Ty Gibbs) or engine (Kyle Busch), and there were a rash of tire problems throughout the field.

After running (and winning) the first stage of 125 laps without changing tires, Brad Keselowski mysteriously had a tire go flat while leading with 87 laps remaining. But the winning team owner defended the Next Gen’s passing capability while conceding it still needed improvement.

“I restarted third (with 140) to go and was able to pass the front two cars for the lead,” Keselowski said. “I feel like yes, I could pass. It wasn’t easy, but it’s not supposed to be easy. Would I like to see us continue to work on the cars? Absolutely. I’ve said this to NASCAR and I’ve said it to the media before and I’ll say it again: If the Next-Gen car looks the same as it does this year, then we’ve failed. We should continue to grow. We should continue to learn. We should continue to make it better.

“There’s probably some car owners that don’t want to hear it because it costs money to change the cars, but like anything, when you create something new like the Next Gen car, there’s going to be things that are optimized, and there’s going to be things that aren’t. I think there’s opportunities to continue to make this car better and the racing better with it. I think it’s still a step forward from where we were in a lot of ways. I think we’ve seen some great racing because of that great parity. There’s a lot of big positives. Like any industry we probably get caught up in the negatives more than the positives, but I feel like there’s two camps.

“There’s the everything is wrong with this car camp and there’s the nothing is wrong with this car camp, and I’m trying to say, Nah, it’s a pretty big step forward for our sport, actually pretty good, but I’d like to keep working on it. It seems like much like many things today, that polarization means there’s no room for middle ground. In my eyes I’d like to see some small tweaks, but I’m thankful and proud of our sport and where the Next Gen car has taken us so far.”

The chorus of detractors has grown louder in recent weeks.

Harvick has been outspoken with concerns about safety and the fire that engulfed his No. 4 Ford in the Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway. The Stewart-Haas Racing driver called out Next Gen suppliers for shoddy parts, and Martin Truex Jr. echoed Harvick’s disapproval after finishing last Saturday night because of a steering problem in his No. 19 Toyota.

“It blew the seal out and pushed all the (power steering) fluid out on the right-front tire,” Truex told NBC Sports’ Marty Snider. “Just unbelievable. What did Harvick say? Crappy parts. … You literally can’t drive the car here without power steering. You lose it, you’re done.”

Bristol was the latest in a string of short-track disappointments this season for the Next Gen.

After a lackluster debut for Next Gen at Martinsville Speedway, NASCAR has been testing tweaks to the car for the Oct. 30 race that will set the championship field for the finale at Phoenix Raceway.

Asked whether he would point NASCAR toward working on aerodynamics or tires for Martinsville, Keselowski said, “I probably don’t have a perfect answer at the moment for that. I know we won’t get there unless we try. I think there’s some effort being put into those things. I couldn’t specify what they are. Certainly we have some room to continue to grow and be better.”

Long: Bristol tests, torments Cup playoff field, ending title hopes for some

By Sep 18, 2022, 1:39 AM EDT
0 Comments

BRISTOL, Tenn. — On a night when attrition turned Bristol’s dizzying 500 laps into a series of math equations, and one of the most tense battles for position involved a damaged car on track and one that had been loaded into a team’s hauler, maybe it wasn’t surprising that any playoff driver with connections — past, present and future — to Richard Childress Racing was eliminated from title contention.

Kyle Busch was “flabbergasted” after his second engine failure in this round means he will not win the championship in his final season with Joe Gibbs Racing. His next title attempt will come in the No. 8 car for Richard Childress Racing in 2023. 

Tyler Reddick, the current driver of the No. 8, also was eliminated after his car was damaged in a crash and couldn’t gain enough positions. Both Reddick (25th) and Busch (34th) finished two points behind Daytona 500 winner Austin Cindric — who overcame multiple tire failures and finished seven laps behind winner Chris Buescher in 20th— to secure the final playoff spot. 

Also failing to advance in the playoffs: Austin Dillon, who finished 31st, and former Childress driver Kevin Harvick, who placed 10th.

This marked the first time that Harvick and Busch each were eliminated in the first round.

“If I get done with my media obligations and NASCAR releases me, I’m going to the house,” Busch said after exiting the event. “I’ve got kids at home.”

Harvick saw his chances of winning — essentially his only way to advance — end when a wheel did not get tightened and fell off, forcing him to back up to his stall on his final pit stop. What should have been a 10-12 second pit stop took more than 30 seconds. 

“Just went from having a chance to lead the parade to being a part of the parade,” Harvick said.

But this was more than two former champions falling out of title contention. This was tires blowing, power steering systems failing and an engine puking smoke, fluids and anything else in a smokescreen that nearly took out Cindric.

Chris Gabehart, crew chief for Denny Hamlin, forecasted the chaos last week at Kansas, telling NBC Sports that the Bristol race was “the last challenge of the Next Gen car.”

Nothing carried over from the spring race on the dirt. The other concrete tracks are way different then Bristol and the demands put on the cars. There were concerns of how much this new car could take. 

The result was a mish-mash of mishaps that forced drivers and crew chiefs to recalculate points, refine priorities and refocus on the task at hand. 

Cindric was four laps down before the race was 100 laps old. His hopes of advancing seemed over. With such a long night ahead, he had to find a way to stay motivated.

“I guess the funny thing is that when I prep for these races, I don’t have much too much weight to lose, much to burn, so I always hydrate a ton,” he said. “I was sitting there (in the car) thinking, ‘You know what, you hydrated for a reason, you have to pee really bad for reason. You might as well use it (as motivation). 

“So I’d say it’s a small motivating things maybe that’s a little weird, I don’t know, but I came prepared and might as well give it all we got.”

Yes, that is weird motivation, but it worked.

Things changed dramatically when Busch’s engine blew on Lap 270. 

“That happened right in front of me,” Cindric said. “He had smoke coming out, stopped on the straightaway and I about ran into the back of him. I had a front row seat for about everything that happened. I guess that’s what happens when you’re in the back.”

Cindric’s chances improved on the restart when several cars crashed, including those of Reddick, Dillon and Daniel Suarez.

The incident started when Suarez got out of shape, tagged another car and triggered a pile up. Dillon tried to continue but eventually ran out of time on the Damaged Vehicle Policy. Reddick finished 31 laps behind because of needed repairs. Suarez continued, finishing six laps behind the leaders in 19th, good enough to advance. 

Cindric later got a wave around and gained enough spots to pull ahead of Busch and Reddick. 

When the checkered flag waved on the wackiness, Cindric’s crew chief, Jeremy Bullins, threw a fierce arm pump in celebration and high-fived those around him on the pit box. 

“Obviously, you’re not celebrating a win,” he told NBC Sports, “but celebrating an accomplishment.”

It’s on to the next round of the Cup playoffs and one can only imagine what’s to come.

