Drivers criticize Next Gen for lack of durability, passing in its debut on Bristol concrete

By Sep 18, 2022, 2:00 AM EDT
0 Comments

BRISTOL, Tennessee – The Next Gen car endured a durability nightmare in its debut on the punishing concrete at Bristol Motor Speedway with power steering failures, blown tires and mechanical gremlins.

On top of all that, passing also was difficult for 500 laps Saturday night on the high-banked 0.533-mile oval.

There were 12 lead changes (only four under green), the fewest in more than 13 years at Bristol, as a lack of tire wear made it easier for the leader to control the race. Race winner Chris Buescher led the final 61 laps after a two-tire stop, and the Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing driver maintained a steady gap over runner-up Chase Elliott (who took four tires on his final stop).

“Just went from having a chance to lead the parade to being a part of the parade,” 10th-place finisher Kevin Harvick told NBC Sports’ Dillon Welch. “Just difficult to pass. The car is way too fast through the corners. Can’t race.”

The dearth of passing coupled with the reliability problems drew a new round of complaints about the car, which has weathered increasing criticism in recent weeks for its heavy impacts and faulty components. The Next Gen marks the first time in NASCAR’s 74-year history that the premier Cup Series has used a “spec” model in which virtually all of the parts and chassis are built and supplied by single-source vendors to the entire field.

Denny Hamlin tweeted afterward that “We need NextGen 2.0. Just gotta figure out who’s gonna pay for it.”

“Passing was just impossible,” Hamlin told NBC Sports’ Dave Burns. “It was just a type of day where you needed to stay up front at all costs and we just couldn’t quite do it and ended up having a blown tire that set us back and we were trying to play catch up from that point.

“(The Next Gen) was tough. I would like to see the racing improve overall. Some lap time variation a little bit. We’re just running around there and it’s like we’re running faster in the corners than we are on the straightaways. Just extremely hard to pass. We had some steering issues, and it looks like our Toyota teammates also had steering issues.”

All six Toyotas in the field experienced problems whether tires (Hamlin, Christopher Bell), steering (Martin Truex Jr., Bubba Wallace, Ty Gibbs) or engine (Kyle Busch), and there were a rash of tire problems throughout the field.

After running (and winning) the first stage of 125 laps without changing tires, Brad Keselowski mysteriously had a tire go flat while leading with 87 laps remaining. But the winning team owner defended the Next Gen’s passing capability while conceding it still needed improvement.

“I restarted third (with 140) to go and was able to pass the front two cars for the lead,” Keselowski said. “I feel like yes, I could pass. It wasn’t easy, but it’s not supposed to be easy. Would I like to see us continue to work on the cars? Absolutely. I’ve said this to NASCAR and I’ve said it to the media before and I’ll say it again: If the Next-Gen car looks the same as it does this year, then we’ve failed. We should continue to grow. We should continue to learn. We should continue to make it better.

“There’s probably some car owners that don’t want to hear it because it costs money to change the cars, but like anything, when you create something new like the Next Gen car, there’s going to be things that are optimized, and there’s going to be things that aren’t. I think there’s opportunities to continue to make this car better and the racing better with it. I think it’s still a step forward from where we were in a lot of ways. I think we’ve seen some great racing because of that great parity. There’s a lot of big positives. Like any industry we probably get caught up in the negatives more than the positives, but I feel like there’s two camps.

“There’s the everything is wrong with this car camp and there’s the nothing is wrong with this car camp, and I’m trying to say, Nah, it’s a pretty big step forward for our sport, actually pretty good, but I’d like to keep working on it. It seems like much like many things today, that polarization means there’s no room for middle ground. In my eyes I’d like to see some small tweaks, but I’m thankful and proud of our sport and where the Next Gen car has taken us so far.”

The chorus of detractors has grown louder in recent weeks.

Harvick has been outspoken with concerns about safety and the fire that engulfed his No. 4 Ford in the Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway. The Stewart-Haas Racing driver called out Next Gen suppliers for shoddy parts, and Martin Truex Jr. echoed Harvick’s disapproval after finishing last Saturday night because of a steering problem in his No. 19 Toyota.

“It blew the seal out and pushed all the (power steering) fluid out on the right-front tire,” Truex told NBC Sports’ Marty Snider. “Just unbelievable. What did Harvick say? Crappy parts. … You literally can’t drive the car here without power steering. You lose it, you’re done.”

Bristol was the latest in a string of short-track disappointments this season for the Next Gen.

After a lackluster debut for Next Gen at Martinsville Speedway, NASCAR has been testing tweaks to the car for the Oct. 30 race that will set the championship field for the finale at Phoenix Raceway.

Asked whether he would point NASCAR toward working on aerodynamics or tires for Martinsville, Keselowski said, “I probably don’t have a perfect answer at the moment for that. I know we won’t get there unless we try. I think there’s some effort being put into those things. I couldn’t specify what they are. Certainly we have some room to continue to grow and be better.”

Long: Bristol tests, torments Cup playoff field, ending title hopes for some

By Sep 18, 2022, 1:39 AM EDT
0 Comments

BRISTOL, Tenn. — On a night when attrition turned Bristol’s dizzying 500 laps into a series of math equations, and one of the most tense battles for position involved a damaged car on track and one that had been loaded into a team’s hauler, maybe it wasn’t surprising that any playoff driver with connections — past, present and future — to Richard Childress Racing was eliminated from title contention.

Kyle Busch was “flabbergasted” after his second engine failure in this round means he will not win the championship in his final season with Joe Gibbs Racing. His next title attempt will come in the No. 8 car for Richard Childress Racing in 2023. 

Tyler Reddick, the current driver of the No. 8, also was eliminated after his car was damaged in a crash and couldn’t gain enough positions. Both Reddick (25th) and Busch (34th) finished two points behind Daytona 500 winner Austin Cindric — who overcame multiple tire failures and finished seven laps behind winner Chris Buescher in 20th— to secure the final playoff spot. 

Also failing to advance in the playoffs: Austin Dillon, who finished 31st, and former Childress driver Kevin Harvick, who placed 10th.

This marked the first time that Harvick and Busch each were eliminated in the first round.

“If I get done with my media obligations and NASCAR releases me, I’m going to the house,” Busch said after exiting the event. “I’ve got kids at home.”

Harvick saw his chances of winning — essentially his only way to advance — end when a wheel did not get tightened and fell off, forcing him to back up to his stall on his final pit stop. What should have been a 10-12 second pit stop took more than 30 seconds. 

“Just went from having a chance to lead the parade to being a part of the parade,” Harvick said.

But this was more than two former champions falling out of title contention. This was tires blowing, power steering systems failing and an engine puking smoke, fluids and anything else in a smokescreen that nearly took out Cindric.

Chris Gabehart, crew chief for Denny Hamlin, forecasted the chaos last week at Kansas, telling NBC Sports that the Bristol race was “the last challenge of the Next Gen car.”

Nothing carried over from the spring race on the dirt. The other concrete tracks are way different then Bristol and the demands put on the cars. There were concerns of how much this new car could take. 

The result was a mish-mash of mishaps that forced drivers and crew chiefs to recalculate points, refine priorities and refocus on the task at hand. 

Cindric was four laps down before the race was 100 laps old. His hopes of advancing seemed over. With such a long night ahead, he had to find a way to stay motivated.

“I guess the funny thing is that when I prep for these races, I don’t have much too much weight to lose, much to burn, so I always hydrate a ton,” he said. “I was sitting there (in the car) thinking, ‘You know what, you hydrated for a reason, you have to pee really bad for reason. You might as well use it (as motivation). 

“So I’d say it’s a small motivating things maybe that’s a little weird, I don’t know, but I came prepared and might as well give it all we got.”

Yes, that is weird motivation, but it worked.

Things changed dramatically when Busch’s engine blew on Lap 270. 

“That happened right in front of me,” Cindric said. “He had smoke coming out, stopped on the straightaway and I about ran into the back of him. I had a front row seat for about everything that happened. I guess that’s what happens when you’re in the back.”

Cindric’s chances improved on the restart when several cars crashed, including those of Reddick, Dillon and Daniel Suarez.

The incident started when Suarez got out of shape, tagged another car and triggered a pile up. Dillon tried to continue but eventually ran out of time on the Damaged Vehicle Policy. Reddick finished 31 laps behind because of needed repairs. Suarez continued, finishing six laps behind the leaders in 19th, good enough to advance. 

Cindric later got a wave around and gained enough spots to pull ahead of Busch and Reddick. 

When the checkered flag waved on the wackiness, Cindric’s crew chief, Jeremy Bullins, threw a fierce arm pump in celebration and high-fived those around him on the pit box. 

“Obviously, you’re not celebrating a win,” he told NBC Sports, “but celebrating an accomplishment.”

It’s on to the next round of the Cup playoffs and one can only imagine what’s to come.

Read more about NASCAR

What drivers said Bristol
What drivers said at Bristol cutoff race
Bristol Cup results points
Bristol Cup cutoff race results, driver points
NASCAR Cup Series Bass Pro Shops Night Race
Chris Buescher wins Cup Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway

 

What drivers said at Bristol cutoff race

By Sep 18, 2022, 12:30 AM EDT
0 Comments

What drivers said after Saturday’s NASCAR Cup Series first-round cutoff race at Bristol Motor Speedway, where Chris Buescher became the third consecutive non-playoff driver to win in the first three races of the 2022 playoffs:

Chris Buescher — Finished first: “This is so special, this team did such a great job. Love this racetrack, love the fans. Love every time we come here. It’s so special to me. We had a really fast Fastenal Mustang. Just so proud of everybody. We knew we had a good race car after practice and didn’t quite get the job done in qualifying, but what a race car. It’s just special. Get RFK in Victory Lane for the first time, and we had great race cars. Brad had really good speed, too. I don’t know what else to say right now. I’m out of breath. This place will wear you flat out, and I love that about it, but such a special night.”

Chase Elliott — Finished second: “I actually really liked my car. I thought our Chevrolet was driving really good, and honestly, I don’t think I could realistically ask for anything more balance-wise. I just needed to be able to do a better job getting in some different lanes. And then being second there, the top had gotten so dominant there at the end. The bottom was pretty good there early in the night, and you could run down there for a long time, and then as the night went on the top got better and better and better, and that momentum was hard to beat. Unfortunately for me, we never got to any lapped traffic to make him move, but we were starting to there in those last three or four laps. I felt like we were gaining, but I wasn’t close enough to do anything with him. But I appreciate the effort. We had a long day yesterday. Was able to battle back from a bad qualifying effort to get a top 2, so proud of that. Glad to be moving on, and looking forward to some more opportunities here these coming weeks.”

William Byron — Finished third: “Honestly, with this Next Gen car, the pace is so fast around here and I didn’t really have a chance to see what was going on around me. I would see guys up in the wall, having flat tire issues or blowing up, so I just tried to avoid it. Our team did a great job tonight. We were a little bit timid early and didn’t really quite have the car in stage one. We wanted to get those points so we could advance. And then they told me after stage one that we were locked in. We were a little bit freer after that. We really didn’t change much, but we got the car better and had a good second and final stage. I’m really proud of this team. This whole round, we’ve been getting better each race. Just really proud of the effort. After a rough summer, this is really good to see how we brought ourselves to the playoffs. Thank you to all of our partners and supporters back home. We’re really excited.”

Christopher Bell — Finished fourth: “It’s terribly disappointing. That’s two weeks in a row we have had speed, and the car underneath me to win the race and haven’t done it. Extremely proud of this 20 group. They keep bringing Camrys that are incredible to the racetrack. It makes me really excited about where we are going, especially Texas, which is one of my best race tracks. I’m proud of everyone on this group. Hopefully, we can carry this momentum. Looking at the next seven races, I would say Texas is arguably the most important race, outside of Phoenix. Talladega, we all know how that is – there is going to be some lucky guys, and some unlucky guys. Texas is kind of the one place where you can control your destiny into the next round and the winner is going to feel really good if it is a playoff car.”

Ross Chastain — Finished sixth: “I’m proud of the effort from Trackhouse Racing, the No. 1 Worldwide Express team and Chevrolet to minimize things that take you out of the race. The minimal amount of flat tires. None for Trackhouse. That’s what we need; we needed extra air in the tires and extra clearance off the ground. We struggled just being tight all night. We put a couple rounds in the right-rear there at the end and drove up to sixth. We were up there where we needed to be all night. … To be honest, I’ve only had Homestead on my mind next for the test this week. We have a lot of questions to answer there. Good, bad or indifferent – Wednesday night, we’re going to know a whole lot more and that’s what tests are for. We’re taking a lot of spare parts. I need to work on running up top more, running the wall. That’s a big thing we’re going to focus on.”

AJ Allmendinger — Finished seventh: “I’m happy to run 500 laps at Bristol anytime I can do that. That’s a good night. I was pretty happy with our Camaro ZL1. We just needed a little bit more I think to get to the next level, but really happy when we can run anywhere from about seventh to 10th all night. We had good strategy, and our pit stops were really good. So overall, I’m just really, really happy with the night.”

Cole Custer — Finished eighth: “We had a really solid day. The guys brought a really fast car the whole weekend from when we just unloaded. It was a lot of fun to drive, so we had a solid day.  We executed well and stayed out of trouble and was able to end up with a top 10.  Hopefully, we can carry that momentum to next week.”

Denny Hamlin — Finished ninth: “Had good track position from our qualifying effort but passing was just impossible. It was just a type of day where you needed to stay up front at all costs and we just couldn’t quite do it and ended up having a blown tire that set us back and we were trying to play catch up from that point. (The Next Gen car) was tough. I would like to see the racing improve overall. Some lap time variation a little bit. We’re just running around there and it’s like we’re running faster in the corners than we are on the straightaways. Just extremely hard to pass. We had some steering issues, and it looks like our Toyota teammates also had steering issues. We just battled through it and held on to a ninth place today. … We can win anywhere we go to. We’ll go to Texas and try to win like we always do. Just need to get a good, solid round going. Just seems like mechanical stuff with this Next Gen and wrecks are the X-factor in moving on so you just have to be really consistent and with five races to go, that’s when you have to start winning.”

Kevin Harvick — Finished 10th: “It was pretty tough (on the last pit stop). We pitted in front of (Buescher), so just kind of the way the year has gone. Just went from having a chance to lead the parade to being a part of the parade. Just difficult to pass. The car is way too fast through the corners. Can’t race.”

Justin Haley — Finished 12th: “That’s a really strong night. We fought hard all night, played some excellent strategy and just had an overall good car. That was a good, good run for the company. We are definitely building something. We will take this and keep improving.”

Brad Keselowski — Finished 13th: “There are 40-some of the best cars that nobody is going to give you anything.  You scratch and claw for every little bit every day and every hour and, if you’re lucky and you don’t wreck, you don’t blow up, you don’t have a problem and you finish 10th to 15th, and if you’re lucky and you’re damn good, you win.  If you’re damn good and you’re not lucky, you still finish 20th or worse, so we had two cars that were really good today and one that was unlucky and one that executed and everything came the right way for them. … Oh yeah, I’m proud as hell (as a team owner).  Everybody has some level of ego and I’m not going to say I don’t have any ego, but it’s easy to get over ego when you see that.”

Chase Briscoe — Finished 14th: “I was kind of worried pretty early in the race that I was going to struggle and was able to get fourth in that first stage, third in the second stage and really set us up to where I think we were right at the cut line starting that final stage.  We had some luck with the 18 blowing up and a couple guys getting wrecked and there at the end it was unfortunate, we kind of just rode around making sure we didn’t eliminate ourselves, so I’m super proud to be able to move onto the Round of 12.  That’s a really big accomplishment.  We’ve just got to do what we did today, not eliminate ourselves.  That’s going to be the key to this next round, especially with how many wild card races there are, so if we can go there and do that, guys are going to keep eliminating themselves.  We just have to limit our mistakes and if we do that, we know we’ve got to have a little more speed, but if we can just limit our mistakes it gives us a chance to move on in the next round as well. … I didn’t have (power steering) the whole race.  My arms are smoked.  That was not the most fun.  It was ripping the wheel out of my hands every time I ran the bottom and up at the top it was a little bit easier, so I kind of had to run the top no matter what just to try to last, but luckily there wasn’t a ton of long, long runs.”

Daniel Suarez — Finished 19th: “It was a long day. It wasn’t pretty, but we did what we needed to do. We thought we were going to be able to make our car better from yesterday to today, but it was not. We have to regroup. Hopefully, we can find some answers and come back stronger. I think the next round is pretty good for us. Texas, we’re going to be strong. A road course is in our wheelhouse. A superspeedway, anything can happen. I’m very thankful for our team. They never give up. The car wasn’t what we needed, but we’re still on the good side of it. You have no idea how easy it’s going to be for me to reset (for the second round) because that car was not fun. For me, to be able to make it to the next round with the way the car was driving, is a huge plus. Thank you to everyone on our team. They did a very good job. We had the speed, but there were a lot of mistakes; on pit road, myself, overall. We’ll come back stronger for the next round.”

Austin Cindric — Finished 20th: “For a while I was just trying as hard as I can and as they fell off like flies just trying not to force any issues, try not to force any more right-front tire failures.  From there, I think I was tied with the 18 for 100 laps, but just one hell of a night.  I still don’t think this place loves me back, but it probably showed me a little mercy tonight, so I’ll take it and run with it.  We’ll be on offense for the next three races just like we were to start Darlington this round and have some fun with it. … Yeah, there’s a part of me that wants to go, ‘Man, that’s kind of b.s. I blew a tire and didn’t get a caution,’ but I would also think that NASCAR probably recognized there might be some issues with tires and probably understand that, ‘OK, it’s not just a one-time deal.’  Mine was the first to go. I’m happier about it because I made it in. I’d be less happy about it if I didn’t make it in, but certainly there’s something to be said about coming to a very important race in the year with a new tire, but it’s not my decision to make and just understand how we can make that better on our side.”

Erik Jones — Finished 21st: “We knew this week may be a test with the new car at Bristol and it proved to have its challenges tonight. We struggled with the handling early in the race and were making the right changes, but spun missing a wreck and that put us a few laps down and then had a couple of tire issues late in the race. A disappointing night for sure. We have seven more races to build for next year and I know we are capable of running up front and winning races, just need to turn things around. We’ll had to Texas next week, one of my favorite tracks, and see what we can do.”

Tyler Reddick — Finished 25th: “Frustrating for sure. We didn’t quite have the pace or the balance really to make our car better, and unfortunately, the balance issues we were fighting, we were pretty much limited. We couldn’t really adjust on it without hurting downforce of the car overall, so we were kind of boxed in. Then we just kind of got collected in that accident back there. I checked up in time, but I got absolutely ran over from there. Caught the right front and broke the upper control arm for the second week in a row.”

Ty Dillon — Finished 26th: “Such a bummer way to end an otherwise pretty solid night out at Bristol. Our No. 42 team was able to make some pretty good changes to our car to help us throughout the race, and that put us in a position for a top-15 finish. Unfortunately, a mechanical issue of some sort took us out early. It’s a shame because we had made some good gains up until that point, but that just how it goes sometimes. Looking forward to heading to Texas next weekend and put this one behind us.”

Ryan Blaney — Finished 30th: “You never know what can happen and having that flat, there’s nothing that we can do about it.  You’re lucky you have that cushion going into this race.  The most unfortunate part is our car was super fast, too.  That was the terrible thing about it.  The worst part about it now, looking back.  The car was really good and just had no indication.  It seemed like a lot of guys had right-front problems tonight, but I’m proud of everybody for getting it fixed up and just out there to finish the race.  There really wasn’t much we could do, just log laps and let everything play itself out.  That’s why you try to have two good races beforehand because you never know when you’re gonna need some points.”

Austin Dillon — Finished 31st: “I heard Daniel (Suarez) just wrecked (Ricky Stenhouse Jr.) and caused a big one. Part of it. Wish we would have been in a little better spot. Just broke the suspension on the left front. We had gotten stage points and had a pretty good race car. Feeling pretty good about it. We just needed to miss that one. That was the best race car we brought. We put ourselves in a bind the first two races and brought something to race with today. We’ll just try to win a race before the year’s over.”

Alex Bowman — Finished 32nd: “Cars stopping in a hurry and no way for me to get stopped. We lost power steering and tried to work our way through it. We stayed out to get stage points, which thankfully we had a great race car and we were able to get stage points even without power steering and lock ourselves in. But the flip side of that was restarting in the back there and just getting collected. It’s a bummer, but at least we’re onto the next round and we can focus on Texas next weekend.”

Kyle Busch — Finished 34th: “It just goes with our year. I don’t even know what to say. I’m flabbergasted. I just feel so bad for my guys. They don’t deserve to be in this spot. They work too hard. We are too good of a group to be this low, down on the bottom, fighting for our lives just to make it through. Two engine failures in three weeks, that will do it to you. I really feel bad for all of Rowdy Nation, everybody at M&M’s, Interstate Batteries, Rowdy Energy, all of the partners that get us going every week. This is not our normal.”

Martin Truex Jr. — Finished 36th: “It blew the seal out and pushed all the (power steering) fluid out on the right-front tire. Just unbelievable. What did (Kevin) Harvick say? Crappy parts. … You literally can’t drive the car here without power steering. You lose it, you’re done. It’s been a horrible string of luck for us, and we had another strong car tonight. We were working our way forward, every run going forward. Ready for this year to be over and start over.”

Bristol Cup cutoff race results, driver points

By Sep 18, 2022, 12:01 AM EDT
Bristol Cup results points
Logan Riely/Getty Images
0 Comments

Bristol points, results: The first round of the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs ended with a third consecutive victory by a non-playoff driver as Chris Buescher ended a 222-race winless streak Saturday at Bristol Motor Speedway.

It was the first points victory as a team owner for Brad Keselowski, who joined Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing this season. The victory by the No. 17 Ford was the first for the team since July 1, 2017 at Daytona International Speedway with Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

Buescher, who won for the first time since his Aug. 1, 2016 victory at Pocono Raceway, became the 19th winner in the Cup Series this year, tying a modern-era record set in 2001. The No. 17 Ford driver led a race-high 169 of 500 laps (including the final 61) and won by 0.458 seconds over Chase Elliott.

RESULTS: Click here for where everyone finished l Click here for the race report

William Byron finished third, followed by Christopher Bell and Kyle Larson.

It’s the first time in NASCAR’s playoff era (which began in 2004) that there have been three consecutive victories by non-playoff drivers.

POINTS

Kyle Busch, Kevin Harvick, Austin Dillon and Tyler Reddick were eliminated from the playoffs after the first round as the field was narrowed from 16 to 12 drivers.

It’s the first time that Busch and Harvick have been ousted in the first round of the elimination playoff format that started in 2014.

Regular season champion Chase Elliott will enter the second round opener at Texas Motor Speedway with the points lead in the reseeded standings, ahead of Joey Logano, Ross Chastain, Kyle Larson, William Byron, Denny Hamlin, Christopher Bell, Ryan Blaney, Chase Briscoe, Alex Bowman, Daniel Suarez and Austin Cindric.

RESEEDED POINTS FOR ROUND 2: Click here for reseeded driver points l Click here for reseeded team owner points

ROUND 1 POINTS: Click here for driver points l Click here for team owner points

Read more about NASCAR

Bristol Cup playoff
Long: Bristol tests, torments Cup playoff field, ending title hopes for some
What drivers said Bristol
What drivers said at Bristol cutoff race
NASCAR Cup Series Bass Pro Shops Night Race
Chris Buescher wins Cup Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway

Chris Buescher wins Cup Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway

By Sep 17, 2022, 11:04 PM EDT
0 Comments

On a typically wacky Saturday night at Bristol Motor Speedway, Chris Buescher outran the 16 Cup Series playoff drivers and scored his second career victory.

The 500-lap race, one of the season’s toughest, saw a bundle of problems across most of the playoff grid and made the cut line between those advancing and those departing a movable object for much of the night. There were tire issues, power steering issues and engine issues. No one seemed safe from imminent peril.

Buescher, however, jumped in front of the field courtesy of a two-tire pit stop late in the race and ran away from the rest of the field to end a 222-race winless drought. Buescher pitted on lap 439 and moved from fourth to first with the two-tire stop. He led the final 57 laps.

Buescher said he wasn’t worried about tire problems over the closing miles. “It was up to me at that point,” he said. “Just hold on and make it work. We had a really fast Fastenal Mustang. Just so proud of everybody. We knew we had a good race car after practice and didn’t quite get the job done in qualifying, but what a race car. It’s just special. Get RFK in Victory Lane for the first time, and we had great race cars. Brad had really good speed, too.

“I don’t know what else to say right now. I’m out of breath. This place will wear you flat out, and I love that about it, but such a special night.”

Following in the top five were Chase Elliott, William Byron, Christopher Bell and Kyle Larson.

The second-place finish lifted Elliott into the point lead.

Buescher, 29, became the Cup season’s 19th different winner, tying a modern-era record. His win gave Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing its first Cup victory since July 2017.

The night’s biggest hit was experienced by two-time Cup champion Kyle Busch, who lost an engine near the race’s halfway point and was eliminated from playoff competition in the first round for the first time in his career. It marked the second time in three races Busch failed to finish because of engine problems. “This is not our normal,” Busch told NBC Sports.

MORE: Bristol Cup results

MORE: Bristol driver points

MORE: Bristol reseeded driver standings

Busch joined former champion Kevin Harvick, Austin Dillon and Tyler Reddick as drivers failing to advance to the Round of 12. Harvick lost a chance to race for the win when his crew misplayed its final pit stop.

Moving on to the Round of 12 are Christopher Bell, William Byron, Denny Hamlin, Joey Logano, Ryan Blaney, Alex Bowman, Chase Elliott, Kyle Larson, Ross Chastain, Daniel Suarez, Austin Cindric and Chase Briscoe.

Bell, who had one of the night’s strongest cars, seemed destined to win until he blew a right-rear tire with 64 laps to go, duplicating a malady several other teams had experienced.

A multi-car crash on a restart on lap 278 sent playoff drivers Daniel Suarez, Dillon and  Reddick to pit road with damage.

Tire issues plagued playoff drivers Ryan Blaney and Cindric in the race’s first stage.

Blaney took a major hit as his Ford sustained significant right rear damage. Then his car lost a wheel as he left the pits, an incident that likely will lead to four-race suspensions for team members during the heart of the playoffs.

Apparent power steering issues crippled the Toyotas of Martin Truex Jr., Ty Gibbs and Bubba Wallace.

MORE: A Song For You — Drivers’ Intro Music

Buescher won in his 250th Cup start. After the checkered flag, he stopped beside the car of Keselowski, his team owner, as they celebrated a win in what has been a tough year.

For the first time in playoff history, non-playoff drivers (Erik Jones, Bubba Wallace and Buescher) won every race in the playoff round.

Stage 1 winner: Brad Keselowski

Stage 2 winner: Christopher Bell

Who had a good race: Chris Buescher, who has had strong cars this year but has fallen short of victory lane, finally cashed in, ending a 222-race winless drought. … Brad Keselowski, co-owner of Buescher’s Ford, scored his first stage win of the season, leading the opening stage. He finished 13th. … Michael McDowell (11th) and Justin Haley (12th) survived the night’s chaos to score strong finishes on the lead lap.

Who had a bad race: For the second time in three races, Kyle Busch parked with engine issues, missing playoff advancement. … Austin Dillon was involved in a multi-car crash, parked his Chevrolet and was one of four playoff drivers who failed to advance to the second round. … Kevin Harvick needed a win to advance and was in position to race for it until a long pit stop foiled his chances. … Six playoff drivers finished 25th or worse.

Next: The playoffs continue Sept. 25 with the first race (3:30 p.m. ET, USA Network) in the Round of 12 at Texas Motor Speedway.

Read more about NASCAR

Bristol Cup playoff
Long: Bristol tests, torments Cup playoff field, ending title hopes for some
What drivers said Bristol
What drivers said at Bristol cutoff race
Bristol Cup results points
Bristol Cup cutoff race results, driver points