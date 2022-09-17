Chase Elliott would like a more compact Cup schedule and more night races

By Sep 17, 2022, 3:00 PM EDT
Chase Elliott NASCAR schedule
Logan Riely/Getty Images
BRISTOL, Tennessee – Chase Elliott has said the fall is his favorite time of the year for watching sports, but he doesn’t believe the NASCAR schedule fits into that lineup.

The 2020 Cup Series champion has lobbied for an earlier end to the Cup season, and he made the case again this past week by noting “Less = more” in retweeting NACSAR’s 2023 schedule release.

Asked to elaborate by NBC Sports during his Friday media availability at Bristol Motor Speedway, the four-time most popular driver said, “36 (races) … 45 … 50 … I don’t think it matters how many races we have, but I don’t see any reason in competing against NFL football when that starts. In my opinion, that’s not a battle we’re ever going to win. I think we should be smart about that.”

Since downsizing from 48 races in 1972, NASCAR annually has raced well into the fall with a Cup schedule that has been at 36 races since 2001.

Elliott believes “a more compact schedule” over a shorter timeframe than nine months (even with more races) would draw larger audiences.

“I don’t make the rules and nobody asks my opinion that does,” he said. “And that’s completely fine, I’m not asking for that job. I don’t want that job. But I’m a firm believer that less is more, in the sense of the timing of a schedule and when we could end our season to make the most for TV ratings and things of that nature. I think we could do better, personally.”

Elliott also tweeted “I like night races too.” in a nod to there being only three points races under the lights (Bristol on the April 9 Easter Sunday and Sept. 16; the Coca-Cola 600 also starts in daytime and ends at night). Richmond Raceway, which regularly had two annual Saturday night races for nearly three decades, will have two Sunday afternoon Cup races for the second consecutive season.

Elliott said he hadn’t put much thought into how many night races or which tracks should get them, but he believes fans deserve a break with some cooler conditions.

“There are a lot of Sunday afternoons that we spend in some really hot environments, which is fine,” Elliott said. “I’m good with that. But if I was a fan sitting in the bleachers, I wouldn’t be. For three and a half hours in August, I would much rather do it at night and enjoy a night race. The environment is really neat.”

Elliott is a big fan of the atmosphere for Saturday night’s race at Bristol, which he said was “larger than life” when he attended as a kid and “made me want to be a race car driver. The environment is unmatched and this event is special. I don’t see another date or track on our schedule that can rival what this environment is on Saturday night in August or September.

“This is the best race of the year here under the lights,” he said. “I also understand that it’s cool because we don’t do it much. But I just think you see a lot of short tracks in places that run Saturday night shows, and I think during the summer months, it’s something we should consider doing more of. That’s my opinion, but again, I don’t get asked. I don’t want to get asked, and I don’t want that role. Just my humble opinion.”

Cup driver intro songs at Bristol

By Sep 17, 2022, 7:16 PM EDT
driver intro songs Bristol
Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images
BRISTOL, Tenn. — One of the best parts of pre-race festivities at Bristol Motor Speedway is the drivers having their own song as they are introduced.

Here are the driver selections for Saturday night’s Cup playoff 

AJ Allmendinger — “Victory” by Fire From the Gods

Aric Almirola — “”Without Me” by Eminem

Christopher Bell — “Remember the Name” — by Fort Minor

Ryan Blaney — “Angel Band” by Tyler Childers

Alex Bowman — “Outlawz” by Terror Reid 

Chase Briscoe — “The Boss” by James Brown

Chris Buescher — “Go to War” by Nothing More 

Harrison Burton — “”Bad Boy for Life” by Diddy

Kyle Busch — “Rowdy Song” by Raytona 500

William Byron — “CHANT” by Macklemore

Landon Cassill — “High Hopes” by Panic at the Disco

Ross Chastain — “Watermelon Crawl”

Austin Cindric — “Run to the Hills” by Iron Maiden

Cole Custer — “Top Gun Anthem” by Harold Faltermeyer 

Austin Dillon — “Narcos” by Timmy Trumpet

Ty Dillon — “The Next Episode” by Dr. Dre and Eminem

Chase Elliott — “Ride the Lightning (717 Tapes) by Warren Zeiders

Ty Gibbs — “All In” by Lil Baby

Todd Gilliland — “Father Stretch My Hands Pt. 1” by Ye

Justin Haley — “Summer Breeze” by Seals and Crofts

Denny Hamlin — “Hard Knock Life” by Andrea McArdle 

Kevin Harvick — “The Old Man Down the Road” by John Fogarty

Erik Jones — “Should’ve Been a Cowboy” by Toby Keith

Brad Keselowski — “Rooster” by Alice in Chains

Corey LaJoie — “Highway to the Danger Zone” by Kenny Loggins

Kyle Larson — “Dirt Road Anthem” by Jason Aldean

Joey Logano — “Back to the Future Theme”

Michael McDowell — “Coming in Hot” by Lecrae and Andy Mineo

BJ McLeod — “Jiggle Jiggle” by Duke and Jones and Louis Theroux

Tyler Reddick — “Sabotage” by Beastie Boys

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. — “Sold Out” by HARDY

Daniel Suarez — “I Feel Good” by PitBull

Martin Truex Jr. — “Need a Boat” by Morgan Wallen 

Bubba Wallace — “Long Violent History” by Tyler Childers 

Cody Ware — “25 Bands and A Geccco” by 100 Gecs

JJ Yeley — “In the Air Tonight” by Phil Collins

Bristol elimination race: A look at what each driver needs to advance

By Sep 17, 2022, 11:21 AM EDT
BRISTOL, Tenn. — Saturday night’s Cup race at Bristol Motor Speedway (7:30 p.m. ET on USA Network) will eliminate four drivers from title contention. 

Here’s is a look at the playoff standings, what it will take for each driver to advance and their results in the first two races of the opening round. The tiebreaker is best result in this round. 

1. Christopher Bell — Has clinched a spot in the second round. Reached the second round in last year’s playoffs before he was eliminated. Finished 5th at Darlington and 3rd at Kansas. 

2. William Byron (+48 to the cutline) — Needs to score eight points to guarantee advancement to the second round. Was eliminated in the first round in 2020, made it to the second round in 2021. Finished 8th at Darlington and 6th at Kansas. 

3. Denny Hamlin (+47 to the cutline)— Needs to score eight points to guarantee advancement to the second round. Has made it to the title race each of the past three years. Finished 2nd at Darlington and 2nd at Kansas. 

4. Joey Logano (+40 to the cutline)— Needs to score 16 points to guarantee advancement to the second round. Has made it to the title race every even-numbered year of the Cup playoffs: 2014, ’16, ’18 and ’20. Finished 4th at Darlington and 17th at Kansas. 

5. Ryan Blaney (+36 to the cutline)— Needs to score 20 points to guarantee advancement to the second round. Has been eliminated in the first round only once. That was in 2020. Finished 13th at Darlington and 9th at Kansas. 

6. Alex Bowman (+30 to the cutline)— Needs to score 26 points to guarantee advancement to the second round. Has made it to at least the second round in each of the past four seasons. Finished 10th at Darlington and 4th at Kansas. 

7. Chase Elliott (+28 to the cutline)— Needs to score 28 points to guarantee advancement to the second round. Has made it to the championship race each of the past two seasons. Finished 36th at Darlington and 11th at Kansas. 

8. Kyle Larson (+27 to the cutline)— Needs to score 29 points to guarantee advancement to the second round. Reigning Cup champion. Finished 12th at Darlington and 8th at Kansas. 

9. Ross Chastain (+26 to the cutline)— Needs to score 30 points to guarantee advancement to the second round. First time in Cup playoffs. Finished 20th at Darlington and 7th at Kansas. 

10. Daniel Suarez (+6 to the cutline)— Needs to score 50 points to guarantee advancement to the second round. First time in Cup playoffs. Finished 18th at Darlington and 10th at Kansas. 

11. Tyler Reddick (+2 to the cutline)— Needs to score 54 points to guarantee advancement to the second round. Eliminated in the first round last year in his first time in the Cup playoffs. Finished 3rd at Darlington and 35th at Kansas. 

12. Austin Cindric (+2 to the cutline)— Needs to score 54 points to guarantee advancement to the second round. First time in Cup playoffs. Finished 16th at Darlington and 12th at Kansas. 

13. Kyle Busch (-2 to the cutline)— Needs to score 55 points to guarantee advancement to the second round. Two-time Cup champion who has never been eliminated in the first round. Finished 30th at Darlington and 26th at Kansas. 

14. Austin Dillon (-3 to the cutline)— Needs to score 55 points to guarantee advancement to the second round. Has twice been eliminated in the first round. Finished 17th at Darlington and 14th at Kansas. 

15. Chase Briscoe (-9 to the cutline)— Needs to win or have help to advance (others falling out of the race early or finishing poorly). First time in Cup playoffs. Finished 27th at Darlington and 13th at Kansas. 

16. Kevin Harvick (-35 to the cutline)— Needs to win or have help to advance (others falling out of the race early or finishing poorly). The 2014 Cup champion has never been eliminated in the first round. Finished 33rd at Darlington and 36th at Kansas. 

Dr. Diandra: The cars each playoff driver should avoid to survive Bristol

By Sep 17, 2022, 10:00 AM EDT
With only Christopher Bell locked into the next round of the playoffs, the first item on every other drivers’ to-do list is to simply survive Bristol.

The worst thing that can happen to a playoff driver is him taking himself out of the race.

The second-worst thing is for another driver take him out.

During a discussion of accidents on SiriusXM Speedway, host Dave Moody asked if some drivers tend to run into each other more than they run into other drivers.

I suspected they did, but here are the numbers.

The method

Never trust statistics unless you know what data was used, where it came from, and how the claimant arrived at their results.

I started with NASCAR’s caution list, selecting all accidents and spins involving two or more cars. For 2022, that totaled 69 incidents involving 280 cars.

Incidents at road courses, however, often don’t cause cautions. Therefore, I added the list of incidents I compiled from analyzing video of the five road course races. That provided 20 more incidents involving 48 cars.

I then identified all the pairwise correlations. That’s a fancy way of saying I found all the pairs of drivers who were in the same accidents.

For Ross Chastain, for example, I counted how many times the No. 1 car was in an accident that also involved the No. 2 car, the No. 3 car, etc. I repeated this for each driver.

Each pair of drivers’ score is the number of accidents they had in common. These numbers ranged from zero to six.

No analysis is ever absolute. So here are the caveats:

  • Counting accidents is subjective. I may not have counted one or two incidents in the road course races that someone else might. NASCAR didn’t count accidents that didn’t cautions.
  • I haven’t discriminated between two-car incidents and multi-car crashes. They all potentially hamper the driver’s finish. But drivers take two-car altercations a little more personally. They thus get more attention and we remember them better.

Who contacts the most cars?

I start by examining how many pairwise collisions each driver tallied in the 28 races this year. Again, a pairwise collision is simply an accident or spin involving both drivers.

Two of this year’s rookie class rise to the top of the list. Harrison Burton was involved in 75 pairwise interactions and Todd Gilliland in 70.

Being a rookie doesn’t necessarily mean you get tangled up with more cars. Austin Cindric had only 45 pairwise interactions.

The third driver in the overall rankings is veteran Denny Hamlin, with a 66. Aside from Burton, Gilliland and Hamlin, no driver has more than 60 pairwise collisions this year.

Six drivers score between 50 and 59.

Justin Haley holds the lowest score of all full-time drivers at 19. Other low-scoring drivers are:

Specific pairs

If collisions were random, then every car would have about the same pairwise collision score with every other car. We already know not to expect that because where cars typically run influences who collides with whom.

Cars that tend to run at the front of the field are more likely to run into other cars that run at the front of the field. The same holds true for mid-pack and back-of-pack drivers. The only exception is at superspeedways because those crashes tend to collect a broader swathe of positions.

The two drivers involved in the largest number of common incidents this year are Cindric and Burton, with a total of six. One-ninth of Cindric’s incidents included Burton.

But running position can’t entirely explain this data.

Cindric’s average running position is 17.0, which is almost five positions away from Burton’s average running position of 22.9. But playoff driver Austin Dillon has an 18.2 average running position and has no shared incidents with Burton.

Cindric and Dillon have no shared incidents, either.

Running position can, however, explain the other two drivers that have a high score with Burton. Gilliland and Corey LaJoie each have five shared accidents with the No. 21. LaJoie’s average running position is 25.4 and Gilliland’s is 23.5.

But LaJoie has only one shared accident with Gilliland.

If this makes your head spin, the diagram below may help. I denote each driver by his car number. The numbers on the arrows tell you how many shared incidents each pair has.

A graphic showing the numbers of pairwise correlations (i.e. shared accidents) for Harrison Burton and select drivers.

Aside from the Burton/Gilliland and Burton/LaJoie pairings, only two other driver pairs had five mutual encounters. Denny Hamlin shares five accidents each with Elliott and Ryan Blaney.

How to survive Bristol

The table below shows driver pairs with scores of four or more for each of the playoff drivers. These are the cars each driver should avoid if they are to survive Bristol (7:30 p.m. ET Saturday, USA Network.) Austin Dillon, Kevin Harvick, Tyler Reddick, Chase Briscoe, William Byron and Alex Bowman are not included because none had any scores of four or above.A table showing playoff drivers and which cars they most frequently find themselves in accidents with.

Bristol Xfinity race results, driver points

By Sep 16, 2022, 10:15 PM EDT
Xfinity points, results: Noah Gragson won Friday’s Xfinity Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway, his third consecutive victory on the circuit.

The JR Motorsports driver led 25 of 300 laps in his No. 9 Chevrolet for the 11th victory of his Xfinity Series career, winning by 0.145 seconds over Brandon Jones (who will be replacing Gragson in the No. 9 next season as Gragson moves into the Cup Series).

It’s the career-high sixth victory this year for the 24-year-old Gragson, who also set a JR Motorsports mark for most wins by a driver in a season.

Austin Hill finished third, followed by Sam Mayer and Riley Herbst to round out the top five for the Xfinity regular-season finale, which set the field for the 12-driver playoff.

RESULTS: Click here for where everyone finished l Click here for the race report

Daniel Hemric and Ryan Sieg clinched the final two spots in the playoffs. Sieg took the last by passing Landon Cassill (whose car suffered a mechanical failure) in the points standings.

Sheldon Creed led 34 laps in his bid to make the playoffs but finished seventh after being slammed into the wall from contact with Ty Gibbs, who had been bumped up the track by Ty Gibbs.

Justin Allgaier, Gragson’s JR Motorsports teammate, led a race-high 148 of 300 laps but finished ninth because of a late speeding penalty.

POINTS

AJ Allmendinger, who finished sixth, won the 2022 regular-season championship with a sixth-place finish. The rest of the top five in points were: Justin Allgaier, Noah Gragson, Ty Gibbs and Josh Berry.

By virtue of playoff points from his victories and stage wins, Gragson will enter the playoffs as the No. 1 seed ahead of Gibbs, Allgaier, Allmendinger and Berry.

CURRENT POINTS AFTER BRISTOL: Click here for reseeded driver points l Click here for reseeded team owner points

REGULAR SEASON AFTER BRISTOL: Click here for final driver points l Click here for final team owner points

