Bristol elimination race: A look at what each driver needs to advance

By Sep 17, 2022, 11:21 AM EDT
BRISTOL, Tenn. — Saturday night’s Cup race at Bristol Motor Speedway (7:30 p.m. ET on USA Network) will eliminate four drivers from title contention. 

Here’s is a look at the playoff standings, what it will take for each driver to advance and their results in the first two races of the opening round. The tiebreaker is best result in this round. 

1. Christopher Bell — Has clinched a spot in the second round. Reached the second round in last year’s playoffs before he was eliminated. Finished 5th at Darlington and 3rd at Kansas. 

2. William Byron (+48 to the cutline) — Needs to score eight points to guarantee advancement to the second round. Was eliminated in the first round in 2020, made it to the second round in 2021. Finished 8th at Darlington and 6th at Kansas. 

3. Denny Hamlin (+47 to the cutline)— Needs to score eight points to guarantee advancement to the second round. Has made it to the title race each of the past three years. Finished 2nd at Darlington and 2nd at Kansas. 

4. Joey Logano (+40 to the cutline)— Needs to score 16 points to guarantee advancement to the second round. Has made it to the title race every even-numbered year of the Cup playoffs: 2014, ’16, ’18 and ’20. Finished 4th at Darlington and 17th at Kansas. 

5. Ryan Blaney (+36 to the cutline)— Needs to score 20 points to guarantee advancement to the second round. Has been eliminated in the first round only once. That was in 2020. Finished 13th at Darlington and 9th at Kansas. 

6. Alex Bowman (+30 to the cutline)— Needs to score 26 points to guarantee advancement to the second round. Has made it to at least the second round in each of the past four seasons. Finished 10th at Darlington and 4th at Kansas. 

7. Chase Elliott (+28 to the cutline)— Needs to score 28 points to guarantee advancement to the second round. Has made it to the championship race each of the past two seasons. Finished 36th at Darlington and 11th at Kansas. 

8. Kyle Larson (+27 to the cutline)— Needs to score 29 points to guarantee advancement to the second round. Reigning Cup champion. Finished 12th at Darlington and 8th at Kansas. 

9. Ross Chastain (+26 to the cutline)— Needs to score 30 points to guarantee advancement to the second round. First time in Cup playoffs. Finished 20th at Darlington and 7th at Kansas. 

10. Daniel Suarez (+6 to the cutline)— Needs to score 50 points to guarantee advancement to the second round. First time in Cup playoffs. Finished 18th at Darlington and 10th at Kansas. 

11. Tyler Reddick (+2 to the cutline)— Needs to score 54 points to guarantee advancement to the second round. Eliminated in the first round last year in his first time in the Cup playoffs. Finished 3rd at Darlington and 35th at Kansas. 

12. Austin Cindric (+2 to the cutline)— Needs to score 54 points to guarantee advancement to the second round. First time in Cup playoffs. Finished 16th at Darlington and 12th at Kansas. 

13. Kyle Busch (-2 to the cutline)— Needs to score 55 points to guarantee advancement to the second round. Two-time Cup champion who has never been eliminated in the first round. Finished 30th at Darlington and 26th at Kansas. 

14. Austin Dillon (-3 to the cutline)— Needs to score 55 points to guarantee advancement to the second round. Has twice been eliminated in the first round. Finished 17th at Darlington and 14th at Kansas. 

15. Chase Briscoe (-9 to the cutline)— Needs to win or have help to advance (others falling out of the race early or finishing poorly). First time in Cup playoffs. Finished 27th at Darlington and 13th at Kansas. 

16. Kevin Harvick (-35 to the cutline)— Needs to win or have help to advance (others falling out of the race early or finishing poorly). The 2014 Cup champion has never been eliminated in the first round. Finished 33rd at Darlington and 36th at Kansas. 

Dr. Diandra: The cars each playoff driver should avoid to survive Bristol

By Sep 17, 2022, 10:00 AM EDT
With only Christopher Bell locked into the next round of the playoffs, the first item on every other drivers’ to-do list is to simply survive Bristol.

The worst thing that can happen to a playoff driver is him taking himself out of the race.

The second-worst thing is for another driver take him out.

During a discussion of accidents on SiriusXM Speedway, host Dave Moody asked if some drivers tend to run into each other more than they run into other drivers.

I suspected they did, but here are the numbers.

The method

Never trust statistics unless you know what data was used, where it came from, and how the claimant arrived at their results.

I started with NASCAR’s caution list, selecting all accidents and spins involving two or more cars. For 2022, that totaled 69 incidents involving 280 cars.

Incidents at road courses, however, often don’t cause cautions. Therefore, I added the list of incidents I compiled from analyzing video of the five road course races. That provided 20 more incidents involving 48 cars.

I then identified all the pairwise correlations. That’s a fancy way of saying I found all the pairs of drivers who were in the same accidents.

For Ross Chastain, for example, I counted how many times the No. 1 car was in an accident that also involved the No. 2 car, the No. 3 car, etc. I repeated this for each driver.

Each pair of drivers’ score is the number of accidents they had in common. These numbers ranged from zero to six.

No analysis is ever absolute. So here are the caveats:

  • Counting accidents is subjective. I may not have counted one or two incidents in the road course races that someone else might. NASCAR didn’t count accidents that didn’t cautions.
  • I haven’t discriminated between two-car incidents and multi-car crashes. They all potentially hamper the driver’s finish. But drivers take two-car altercations a little more personally. They thus get more attention and we remember them better.

Who contacts the most cars?

I start by examining how many pairwise collisions each driver tallied in the 28 races this year. Again, a pairwise collision is simply an accident or spin involving both drivers.

Two of this year’s rookie class rise to the top of the list. Harrison Burton was involved in 75 pairwise interactions and Todd Gilliland in 70.

Being a rookie doesn’t necessarily mean you get tangled up with more cars. Austin Cindric had only 45 pairwise interactions.

The third driver in the overall rankings is veteran Denny Hamlin, with a 66. Aside from Burton, Gilliland and Hamlin, no driver has more than 60 pairwise collisions this year.

Six drivers score between 50 and 59.

Justin Haley holds the lowest score of all full-time drivers at 19. Other low-scoring drivers are:

Specific pairs

If collisions were random, then every car would have about the same pairwise collision score with every other car. We already know not to expect that because where cars typically run influences who collides with whom.

Cars that tend to run at the front of the field are more likely to run into other cars that run at the front of the field. The same holds true for mid-pack and back-of-pack drivers. The only exception is at superspeedways because those crashes tend to collect a broader swathe of positions.

The two drivers involved in the largest number of common incidents this year are Cindric and Burton, with a total of six. One-ninth of Cindric’s incidents included Burton.

But running position can’t entirely explain this data.

Cindric’s average running position is 17.0, which is almost five positions away from Burton’s average running position of 22.9. But playoff driver Austin Dillon has an 18.2 average running position and has no shared incidents with Burton.

Cindric and Dillon have no shared incidents, either.

Running position can, however, explain the other two drivers that have a high score with Burton. Gilliland and Corey LaJoie each have five shared accidents with the No. 21. LaJoie’s average running position is 25.4 and Gilliland’s is 23.5.

But LaJoie has only one shared accident with Gilliland.

If this makes your head spin, the diagram below may help. I denote each driver by his car number. The numbers on the arrows tell you how many shared incidents each pair has.

A graphic showing the numbers of pairwise correlations (i.e. shared accidents) for Harrison Burton and select drivers.

Aside from the Burton/Gilliland and Burton/LaJoie pairings, only two other driver pairs had five mutual encounters. Denny Hamlin shares five accidents each with Elliott and Ryan Blaney.

How to survive Bristol

The table below shows driver pairs with scores of four or more for each of the playoff drivers. These are the cars each driver should avoid if they are to survive Bristol (7:30 p.m. ET Saturday, USA Network.) Austin Dillon, Kevin Harvick, Tyler Reddick, Chase Briscoe, William Byron and Alex Bowman are not included because none had any scores of four or above.A table showing playoff drivers and which cars they most frequently find themselves in accidents with.

Bristol Xfinity race results, driver points

By Sep 16, 2022, 10:15 PM EDT
Xfinity points, results: Noah Gragson won Friday’s Xfinity Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway, his third consecutive victory on the circuit.

The JR Motorsports driver led 25 of 300 laps in his No. 9 Chevrolet for the 11th victory of his Xfinity Series career, winning by 0.145 seconds over Brandon Jones (who will be replacing Gragson in the No. 9 next season as Gragson moves into the Cup Series).

It’s the career-high sixth victory this year for the 24-year-old Gragson, who also set a JR Motorsports mark for most wins by a driver in a season.

Austin Hill finished third, followed by Sam Mayer and Riley Herbst to round out the top five for the Xfinity regular-season finale, which set the field for the 12-driver playoff.

RESULTS: Click here for where everyone finished l Click here for the race report

Daniel Hemric and Ryan Sieg clinched the final two spots in the playoffs. Sieg took the last by passing Landon Cassill (whose car suffered a mechanical failure) in the points standings.

Sheldon Creed led 34 laps in his bid to make the playoffs but finished seventh after being slammed into the wall from contact with Ty Gibbs, who had been bumped up the track by Ty Gibbs.

Justin Allgaier, Gragson’s JR Motorsports teammate, led a race-high 148 of 300 laps but finished ninth because of a late speeding penalty.

POINTS

AJ Allmendinger, who finished sixth, won the 2022 regular-season championship with a sixth-place finish. The rest of the top five in points were: Justin Allgaier, Noah Gragson, Ty Gibbs and Josh Berry.

By virtue of playoff points from his victories and stage wins, Gragson will enter the playoffs as the No. 1 seed ahead of Gibbs, Allgaier, Allmendinger and Berry.

CURRENT POINTS AFTER BRISTOL: Click here for reseeded driver points l Click here for reseeded team owner points

REGULAR SEASON AFTER BRISTOL: Click here for final driver points l Click here for final team owner points

Noah Gragson wins Bristol Xfinity race for third consecutive victory

By Sep 16, 2022, 9:53 PM EDT
BRISTOL, Tenn. — Noah Gragson held off Brandon Jones to win his third consecutive Xfinity Series race, AJ Allmendinger won the regular season title and Ryan Sieg raced his way into the playoffs Friday night at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Gragson was the only car not to pit with 25 laps to go and inherited the lead. He held off a furious challenge by Jones, who will take over Gragson’s car next year JR Motorsports.

The victory is Gragson’s sixth of the year.

MORE: Xfinity race results, driver points

Austin Hill placed third and was followed by Sam Mayer and Riley Herbst. Justin Allgaier, who led a race-high 148 laps, finished ninth after a speeding penalty on the final pit stop.

Sieg, who entered the race 19 points behind Landon Cassill for the final playoff spot, finished 10th to advance.

Sheldon Creed saw his chances to make the playoffs end with a crash on Lap 129. He was racing side-by-side with Ty Gibbs for the lead when Gibbs was hit from behind by Noah Gragson. The contact sent Gibbs up the track into Creed’s car. Both went into the wall and were eliminated.

“Man, that’s the way my year has gone,” Creed told NBC Sports’ Dave Burns. “We have speed at times and then stuff like that happens.

That incident happened less than 20 laps after Landon Cassill, who entered the race holding the final playoff spot, went behind pit road for repairs after a mechanical issue. Cassill returned to the race 112 laps behind the leaders and moved ahead of Creed and Gibbs but could not gain on any other drivers. Cassill finished 35th.

STAGE 1 WINNER: Ty Gibbs

STAGE 2 WINNER: Justin Allgaier

WHO HAD A GOOD RACE: Brandon Jones’ runner-up finish is his best result in 13 starts at Bristol. … Riley Herbst’s fifth-place finish is his first top five since Nashville in June. … Stefan Parsons finished a career-best eighth.

WHO HAD A BAD RACE: Sheldon Creed, who entered the race 32 points out of the final playoff spot, was battling for the lead and the automatic transfer to the second round when he was collected in an incident. … A mechanical issue sent Landon Cassill behind pit wall for repairs and cost him a shot at making the playoffs.

NEXT: The Xfinity playoffs begin Sept. 24 at Texas (3:30 p.m. ET on USA Network)

Tyler Reddick focused on playoffs but ready for ‘unique challenge’ in ’23

By Sep 16, 2022, 8:34 PM EDT
BRISTOL, Tenn. — Tyler Reddick admits it will be a “unique challenge” to go through next season without his crew chief, who will move to Kyle Busch’s team at Richard Childress Racing in 2023.

Reddick spoke publicly for the first time Friday at Bristol Motor Speedway since it was announced this week that Busch would drive the No. 8 car and have Reddick’s crew chief Randall Burnett. Reddick and Burnett have been together since 2019, winning a title in the Xfinity Series and two Cup races this year.

The announcement came two months after Reddick’s deal to join 23XI Racing in 2024 became public.

Car owner Richard Childress said this week that he informed Reddick of the changes about an hour before Tuesday’s press conference with Busch. Childress he made the changes since Reddick will be gone after next season and to build up Busch’s team.

“None of it surprised me, honesty,” Reddick said of the changes.

“I’m going to be moving on in 2024 to a new group of people, new team. It’s a unique challenge to be able to go through that next year with a new group of people. If anything, it will probably help me when I move on to (23XI Racing in 2024), kind of getting used to working with different people and going through that process.” 

Childress said this week that he would field three chartered teams next year, keeping Reddick with Busch and Austin Dillon. Childress has only two charters and would need to lease a charter or purchase one to give all three teams a charter.

With Childress providing little details of how he’ll have three teams, questions remain if Reddick moves to 23XI Racing a year early.

“It’s out of my hands,” Reddick said of where he’ll race next year. “As I’ve said to everybody, I intend to finish what I agreed to do at RCR. I want to see that through the end, whether it was with the No. 8 car or whatever car it will be. Richard has told me he will share a lot of those details.”

Change is not new to Reddick, the only driver in NASCAR history to win back-to-back Xfinity championships with different teams. He won the 2018 crown with JR Motorsports and moved to Richard Childress Racing in 2019 and won the championship that season.

“It certainly doesn’t hurt,” Reddick said of that experience. “I’ve been through that similar situation before. .. Just like any of us would do, we just try to make the most out of what lies ahead, or what our situation is, and give it 100% effort every day and hope it is enough.”

For now, though, Reddick’s focus is on advancing to the second round of the playoffs. He enters Saturday night’s Cup elimination race two points above the cutline after finishing 35th last weekend at Kansas because of a crash.

Reddick will start Saturday night’s race 17th in the 36-car field at Bristol. 

“Even though we had a rough weekend at Kansas, falling out, we still just approach it like any other race we’ve had so far this year and go out and give it our best effort,” Reddick said.

