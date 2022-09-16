Bristol Xfinity starting lineup: Ty Gibbs wins pole

By Sep 16, 2022, 4:38 PM EDT
BRISTOL, Tenn. — Ty Gibbs will start on the pole for Friday night’s Xfinity Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Gibbs earned his sixth pole of the season with a lap of 122.584 mph. He will be joined on the front row by Josh Berry (122.100 mph).

MORE: Bristol Xfinity starting lineup

Justin Allgaier (121.906 mph) qualified third and was followed by AJ Allmendinger (121.852) and Sam Mayer (121.505).

Noah Gragson, who has won the past two races, qualified ninth at 120.984 mph. Landon Cassill, who holds the final transfer spot, qualified 16th. Ryan Sieg, who is 19 points behind Cassill, qualified 10th.

The race airs at 7:30 p.m. ET Friday on USA Network.

Kevin Harvick says SHR should have pursued Kyle Busch more aggressively

By Sep 16, 2022, 5:35 PM EDT
BRISTOL, Tenn. — Kevin Harvick says that Stewart-Haas Racing should have been more assertive in pursuing Kyle Busch, who announced this week that he’ll drive for Richard Childress Racing next season.

“If it was my move, I would have been way more aggressive in trying to make sure (Busch) was on our team,” Harvick told reporters Friday at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Asked why that didn’t happen, Harvick said: “I’m not in charge.”

Harvick publicly expressed his favor for Busch in July at Indianapolis, saying he would be “100% open” to having Busch as a teammate.

“I know there’s a lot of things that go on around Kyle, but in the end, Kyle is still one of the best that’s ever come through this garage,” Harvick said in July. “There’s a lot of teams that can say that they’ve never had one of those types of drivers. 

“He literally could rebuild an organization if somebody took a chance that hasn’t had one of those types of drivers.”

Richard Childress Racing will get that chance with Busch. RCR is experiencing a revival this year. The team’s three victories are its most in a season since Harvick won four times there in 2013. 

Both of RCR’s drivers, Tyler Reddick and Austin Dillon, are in the playoffs. Reddick enters Saturday night’s elimination race two points above the cutline and Dillon is three points below the cutline. 

Harvick left RCR for Stewart-Haas Racing in 2014, winning the championship that season. SHR has two drivers in the playoffs this season: Harvick and Chase Briscoe. Both are below the cutline. Briscoe is nine points below the cutline, and Harvick is essentially in a must-win situation, 35 points below the cutline.

Since 2019, Harvick has scored 15 of SHR’s 18 wins. Briscoe, Cole Custer and Aric Almirola each has one win in that span. 

Harvick’s contract goes through 2023. Stewart-Haas Racing had an opening this season. Aric Almirola announced in January that he would retire from full-time Cup competition after this season.

Almirola was brought back and signed to a multi-year deal in August to help keep sponsor Smithfield with the organization.

Harvick admitted Friday that it wouldn’t have been as simple as just signing Busch this year because Busch owns a Camping World Truck Series team. 

With Busch moving to Richard Childress Racing, a Chevrolet team, Kyle Busch Motorsports will field Chevrolets next year but additional details have not been announced. 

“There’s just way more that goes into it,” Harvick said of signing Busch. “I’m just the guy giving opinions. I’m not the guy spending the money. There’s just way more dynamics that go into it. Kyle’s situation is complicated, more than most, with his trucks and everything that goes into that with the manufacturer and things like that.”

Harvick admits Busch and car owner Richard Childress make a good pairing.

“Richard loves to win,” Harvick said. “Even when Kyle finishes second, he’s mad and that’s very Richard Childress. Richard may do a better job of covering it up and talking about it. 

“Richard Childress is a hardcore racer. He has no intentions to do anything else other than win. I think that the move he just made shows you that.”

Saturday Cup race at Bristol: Start time, TV info, weather

By Sep 16, 2022, 3:00 PM EDT
The 12-driver grid for the second round of the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs will be established after Saturday night’s 500-lap race (7:30 p.m ET, USA Network) at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Sixteen drivers remain eligible for the series championship. Four will be eliminated after Saturday’s event.

Below the cut line entering the race are Kyle Busch and Kevin Harvick (two former champions), Austin Dillon and Chase Briscoe.

MORE: Kyle Busch, Joe Gibbs have shared a long and eventful road

A race win in any round advances eligible drivers to the next round, but Erik Jones and Bubba Wallace, drivers who did not qualify for the playoffs, have won the first two races in the opening playoff round.

Christopher Bell leads the point standings and has qualified for the second round via points.

Details for Saturday’s Cup race at Bristol Motor Speedway

(All times Eastern)

START: The command will be given by Bass Pro Shops’ Johnny Morris at 7:38 p.m.. … The green flag is scheduled to wave at 7:47 p.m.

PRERACE: Cup garage opens at 4:30 p.m. … Driver introductions are at 7 p.m. … The invocation is scheduled at 7:30 p.m. … The anthem will be performed by Motor Racing Outreach children at 7:31 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 500 laps (266 miles) on the .533-mile speedway.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 125. Stage 2 ends at Lap 250.

TV/RADIO: USA Network will broadcast the race at 7:30 p.m. … Countdown to Green airs at 6:30 p.m. on USA Network. .. Performance Racing Network coverage begins at 7 p.m. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the PRN broadcast.

STREAMING: NBCsports.com

FORECAST: According to wunderground.com, the forecast calls for sunny skies, a high of 84 degrees and a low of 56. Clear skies for the evening.

LAST TIME: Kyle Busch outran Tyler Reddick by .33 of a second to win in April on the Bristol dirt surface.

CATCH UP ON NBC SPORTS COVERAGE:

Kyle Busch, Joe Gibbs Racing: A long, sometimes rough, road

Dr. Diandra: Firesuits for race cars

NASCAR reveals 2023 Cup, Xfinity, Truck schedules

Kyle Busch to join Richard Childress Racing in 2023

Questions and answers about Kyle Busch’s move to RCR

Toyota “disappointed, saddened” to lose Kyle Busch

Drivers to watch at Bristol 

NASCAR Power Rankings: Denny Hamlin to No. 1

Kyle Larson signs extension with Hendrick Motorsports

By Sep 16, 2022, 12:05 PM EDT
Reigning Cup champion Kyle Larson and sponsor HendrickCars.com have signed contract extensions through the 2026 season to remain with the No. 5 car at Hendrick Motorsports, the team announced Friday.

Larson’s contract was to have expired after the 2023 season.

HendrickCars.com will remain the team’s 35-race majority partner and continue its support of Larson in all non-NASCAR events he competes.

“When Kyle joined our team, the expectations were sky high from both inside and outside the organization. To say he’s exceeded them would be an understatement,” said Rick Hendrick, owner of Hendrick Motorsports and chairman and CEO of Hendrick Automotive Group, in a statement.

“Not only has Kyle proven himself as a champion driver, he’s performed at a championship level outside of the race car. We’re proud to continue our relationship and to see him represent our team and our brands in such positive ways. The years to come are very bright.”

Said Larson in a statement: “I can’t explain how much this opportunity means. The chance to compete for the top team and best sponsors in racing is something every driver dreams about.

“I’m humbled to have incredible people in my corner and amazing support from so many fans. Thanks to everyone at Hendrick Motorsports and Hendrick Automotive Group for believing in me, Cliff and our team. Even though we’ve done some great things so far, I truly believe our best is ahead of us.”

Larson needs to score 29 points in Saturday night’s Cup race at Bristol Motor Speedway (7:30 p.m. ET on USA Network) to guarantee advancement to the second round of the Cup playoffs.

NASCAR Friday schedule at Bristol Motor Speedway

By Sep 16, 2022, 7:00 AM EDT
NASCAR Cup Series qualifying and Xfinity Series qualifying and racing are scheduled at Bristol Motor Speedway Friday.

Friday afternoon’s qualifying session will set the starting grid for Saturday’s 500-lap Cup race (7:30 p.m. ET, USA Network), the third and final event in the first round of the playoffs.

MORE: Kyle Busch, Job Gibbs have shared a long and eventful road

Xfinity drivers are scheduled to qualify Friday afternoon and race Friday night (7:30 p.m. ET, USA Network) in a 300-lap race that will end the regular season.

Noah Gragson leads the Xfinity point standings entering Friday’s race.

Here’s a look at the Friday Bristol schedule:

Friday, Sept. 16

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

  • 9:30 a.m. — Xfinity Series
  • 11:30 a.m. – 7 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity

  • 2:35 – 3:10 p.m. — Xfinity Series practice (NBC Sports App)
  • 3:10 – 4 p.m. — Xfinity Series qualifying (NBC Sports App)
  • 4:35 – 5:20 p.m. — Cup Series practice (NBC Sports App, USA Network coverage begins at 5 p.m.)
  • 5:20 – 6:30 p.m. — Cup Series qualifying (USA Network)
  • 7:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series race (300 laps, 159 miles; USA Network, Performance Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

