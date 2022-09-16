Aric Almirola wins Cup pole at Bristol

By Sep 16, 2022, 6:38 PM EDT
BRISTOL, Tenn. — Aric Almirola won his first pole since June 2021 and will lead the field to the green flag in Saturday night’s Cup race at Bristol Motor Speedway.

“We’re showing what we’re capable of,” Almirola told NBC Sports’ Kim Coon.

This is Almirola’s fourth career Cup pole. His last pole was at Nashville in June 2021. He is the 14th different driver to win a pole this season.

Almirola will be joined by Stewart-Haas Racing teammate Chase Briscoe on the front row.

Alex Bowman qualified third. Denny Hamlin will start fourth. Kyle Larson, who signed a contract extension through 2026 to remain at Hendrick Motorsports, completed the top five.

Almirola and Brad Keselowski were the only non-playoff drivers to qualify in the top 10. Keselowski will start 10th.

Daniel Suarez, who is six points above the cutline going into Saturday’s elimination race, qualified 29th. That’s worst among the 16 playoff drivers. Austin Dillon, who is three points below the cutline, qualified 28th.

The Cup race will be at 7:30 p.m. ET Saturday on USA Network. Countdown to Green airs at 6:30 p.m. ET on USA Network.

Starting lineup for Bristol Cup playoff race

By Sep 16, 2022, 7:15 PM EDT
BRISTOL, Tennessee — Aric Almirola will take the green flag in front of eight playoff drivers in the Cup starting lineup Saturday night as the first round concludes at Bristol Motor Speedway (USA, coverage starts at 6:30 p.m. ET).

Almirola, who failed to make the playoff (after re-signing a contract extension for the No. 10 Ford), captured the fourth pole position of his Cup career. His most recent was 47 starts ago (last year at Nashville Superspeedway).

The Stewart-Haas Racing driver became the 14th pole-sitter in Cup this season by turning a lap of 14.946 seconds on the 0.533-mile oval in qualifying Friday.

It was the sixth top 10 starts in seven races at the short track for Almirola, whose previous best in qualifying at Bristol was second.

Here are the starting positions of the 16 playoff drivers:

Chase Briscoe (second), Alex Bowman (third), Denny Hamlin (fourth), Kyle Larson (fifth), Ryan Blaney (sixth), Kevin Harvick (seventh), Christopher Bell (eighth), Austin Cindric (ninth), Ross Chastain (12th), Joey Logano (15th), William Byron (16th), Tyler Reddick (17th), Kyle Busch (21st), Chase Elliott (23rd), Austin Dillon (28th) and Daniel Suarez (29th).

Four drivers will be eliminated after Saturday’s 500-lap race concludes the first round of the playoffs. Only Bell is locked into the second round.

Kyle Busch, Kevin Harvick, Chase Briscoe and Austin Cindric are below the cutline to start the first race on Bristol’s high-banked concrete with the Next Gen car. Busch and Harvick are trying to avoid first-round elimination for the first time in their careers.

Harvick finished second at Bristol last year after winning therein 2020.

Busch has a series-leading eight victories in NASCAR’s premier series at Bristol — most recently in a 2019 win that is among his six top-five finishes in the past eight races there.

Kevin Harvick says SHR should have pursued Kyle Busch more aggressively

By Sep 16, 2022, 5:35 PM EDT
BRISTOL, Tenn. — Kevin Harvick says that Stewart-Haas Racing should have been more assertive in pursuing Kyle Busch, who announced this week that he’ll drive for Richard Childress Racing next season.

“If it was my move, I would have been way more aggressive in trying to make sure (Busch) was on our team,” Harvick told reporters Friday at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Asked why that didn’t happen, Harvick said: “I’m not in charge.”

Harvick publicly expressed his favor for Busch in July at Indianapolis, saying he would be “100% open” to having Busch as a teammate.

“I know there’s a lot of things that go on around Kyle, but in the end, Kyle is still one of the best that’s ever come through this garage,” Harvick said in July. “There’s a lot of teams that can say that they’ve never had one of those types of drivers. 

“He literally could rebuild an organization if somebody took a chance that hasn’t had one of those types of drivers.”

Richard Childress Racing will get that chance with Busch. RCR is experiencing a revival this year. The team’s three victories are its most in a season since Harvick won four times there in 2013. 

Both of RCR’s drivers, Tyler Reddick and Austin Dillon, are in the playoffs. Reddick enters Saturday night’s elimination race two points above the cutline and Dillon is three points below the cutline. 

Harvick left RCR for Stewart-Haas Racing in 2014, winning the championship that season. SHR has two drivers in the playoffs this season: Harvick and Chase Briscoe. Both are below the cutline. Briscoe is nine points below the cutline, and Harvick is essentially in a must-win situation, 35 points below the cutline.

Since 2019, Harvick has scored 15 of SHR’s 18 wins. Briscoe, Cole Custer and Aric Almirola each has one win in that span. 

Harvick’s contract goes through 2023. Stewart-Haas Racing had an opening this season. Aric Almirola announced in January that he would retire from full-time Cup competition after this season.

Almirola was brought back and signed to a multi-year deal in August to help keep sponsor Smithfield with the organization.

Harvick admitted Friday that it wouldn’t have been as simple as just signing Busch this year because Busch owns a Camping World Truck Series team. 

With Busch moving to Richard Childress Racing, a Chevrolet team, Kyle Busch Motorsports will field Chevrolets next year but additional details have not been announced. 

“There’s just way more that goes into it,” Harvick said of signing Busch. “I’m just the guy giving opinions. I’m not the guy spending the money. There’s just way more dynamics that go into it. Kyle’s situation is complicated, more than most, with his trucks and everything that goes into that with the manufacturer and things like that.”

Harvick admits Busch and car owner Richard Childress make a good pairing.

“Richard loves to win,” Harvick said. “Even when Kyle finishes second, he’s mad and that’s very Richard Childress. Richard may do a better job of covering it up and talking about it. 

“Richard Childress is a hardcore racer. He has no intentions to do anything else other than win. I think that the move he just made shows you that.”

Bristol Xfinity starting lineup: Ty Gibbs wins pole

By Sep 16, 2022, 4:38 PM EDT
BRISTOL, Tenn. — Ty Gibbs will start on the pole for Friday night’s Xfinity Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Gibbs earned his sixth pole of the season with a lap of 122.584 mph. He will be joined on the front row by Josh Berry (122.100 mph).

MORE: Bristol Xfinity starting lineup

Justin Allgaier (121.906 mph) qualified third and was followed by AJ Allmendinger (121.852) and Sam Mayer (121.505).

Noah Gragson, who has won the past two races, qualified ninth at 120.984 mph. Landon Cassill, who holds the final transfer spot, qualified 16th. Ryan Sieg, who is 19 points behind Cassill, qualified 10th.

The race airs at 7:30 p.m. ET Friday on USA Network.

Saturday Cup race at Bristol: Start time, TV info, weather

By Sep 16, 2022, 3:00 PM EDT
The 12-driver grid for the second round of the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs will be established after Saturday night’s 500-lap race (7:30 p.m ET, USA Network) at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Sixteen drivers remain eligible for the series championship. Four will be eliminated after Saturday’s event.

Below the cut line entering the race are Kyle Busch and Kevin Harvick (two former champions), Austin Dillon and Chase Briscoe.

A race win in any round advances eligible drivers to the next round, but Erik Jones and Bubba Wallace, drivers who did not qualify for the playoffs, have won the first two races in the opening playoff round.

Christopher Bell leads the point standings and has qualified for the second round via points.

Details for Saturday’s Cup race at Bristol Motor Speedway

(All times Eastern)

START: The command will be given by Bass Pro Shops’ Johnny Morris at 7:38 p.m.. … The green flag is scheduled to wave at 7:47 p.m.

PRERACE: Cup garage opens at 4:30 p.m. … Driver introductions are at 7 p.m. … The invocation is scheduled at 7:30 p.m. … The anthem will be performed by Motor Racing Outreach children at 7:31 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 500 laps (266 miles) on the .533-mile speedway.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 125. Stage 2 ends at Lap 250.

TV/RADIO: USA Network will broadcast the race at 7:30 p.m. … Countdown to Green airs at 6:30 p.m. on USA Network. .. Performance Racing Network coverage begins at 7 p.m. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the PRN broadcast.

STREAMING: NBCsports.com

FORECAST: According to wunderground.com, the forecast calls for sunny skies, a high of 84 degrees and a low of 56. Clear skies for the evening.

LAST TIME: Kyle Busch outran Tyler Reddick by .33 of a second to win in April on the Bristol dirt surface.

