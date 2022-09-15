NASCAR weekend schedule for Bristol Motor Speedway

By Sep 15, 2022, 7:00 AM EDT
The first round of the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs is scheduled to end with Saturday night’s 500-lap race at Bristol Motor Speedway.

At the end of the race, four of the 16 playoff drivers will be eliminated from championship competition. Kyle Busch (-2 points), Austin Dillon (-3), Chase Briscoe (-9) and Kevin Harvick (-35) enter Bristol below the cut line.

A race win by any of the 16 playoff drivers punches the victor’s ticket into the Round of 12, which will begin Sept. 25 at Texas Motor Speedway. Other tracks in the second round are Talladega Superspeedway (Oct. 2) and the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval (Oct. 9).

Non-playoff qualifiers Erik Jones and Bubba Wallace won the first two races in the first round.

Truck Series (Thursday, 9 p.m. ET) and Xfinity Series (Friday, 7:30 p.m. ET, USA Network) also are on the schedule at BMS. Saturday’s Cup race is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. ET (USA Network).

Bristol Motor Speedway (Cup, Xfinity and Truck)

Weekend weather

Thursday: Sunny. High of 82.

Friday: Sunny. High of 83.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High of 84.

Thursday, Sept. 15

Garage open

  • 11:30 a.m. — Camping World Truck Series

Track activity

  • 4:30 – 5:05 p.m. — Camping World Truck Series practice (FS1)
  • 5:05 – 6 p.m. — Camping World Truck Series qualifying (FS1)
  • 9 p.m. — Camping World Truck Series race (200 laps, 106 miles; FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Friday, Sept. 16

Garage open

  • 9:30 a.m. — Xfinity Series
  • 11:30 a.m. – 7 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity

  • 2:35 – 3:10 p.m. — Xfinity Series practice (NBC Sports App)
  • 3:10 – 4 p.m. — Xfinity Series qualifying (NBC Sports App)
  • 4:35 – 5:20 p.m. — Cup Series practice (USA Network)
  • 5:20 – 6:30 p.m. — Cup Series qualifying (USA Network)
  • 7:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series race (300 laps, 159 miles; USA Network, Performance Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Saturday, Sept. 17

Garage open

  • 4:30 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity

  • 7:30 p.m. — Cup Series race (500 laps, 266 miles; USA Network, Performance Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

NASCAR reveals 2023 Cup, Xfinity, Truck schedules

By Sep 14, 2022, 3:08 PM EDT
NASCAR released its 2023 Cup, Xfinity and Craftsman Truck Series schedules on Wednesday.

Changes that had not been announced before today:

  • The Feb. 26 race at Auto Club Speedway will be the final event on the 2-mile track before the speedway is reconfigured into a short track.
  • The Martinsville spring race moves from a Saturday night to Sunday afternoon.
  • The second Richmond race will move from August to July 30. The Indianapolis road course event will move from July to August 13.

The 10 playoff races are unchanged for 2023.

The Cup season begins with the Clash at the Coliseum exhibition race for the second consecutive year. That event will be Feb. 5, 2023.

The Daytona 500 will be Feb. 19, 2023

The All-Star Race moves to North Wilkesboro Speedway and will be May 21, 2023. That race was at Texas Motor Speedway this year. Texas will host only one race in 2023.

The series will race on the streets of Chicago for the first time on July 2, 2023.

The Cup season ends at Phoenix Raceway on Nov. 5, 2023.

The Xfinity Series will race on the streets of Chicago. Previously, only the Cup and an IMSA race had been announced.  The series also will race at Sonoma for the first time. The Xfinity Series will be back at Road America, which lost its Cup date for 2023.

The Xfinity playoffs will begin at Bristol in 2023. It marks the final race of the regular season this year.

The Truck Series will race at North Wilkesboro on May 20, 2023. The series will return to the Milwaukee Mile. Bristol will be the only dirt track on the Truck schedule. The series raced on dirt at Bristol and Knoxville Raceway this season.

 

2023 CUP SERIES SCHEDULE

Date Race / Track
Sunday, February 5 Clash (L.A. Memorial Coliseum)
Thursday, February 16 Duel at Daytona
Sunday, February 19 DAYTONA 500
Sunday, February 26 Auto Club
Sunday, March 5 Las Vegas
Sunday, March 12 Phoenix
Sunday, March 19 Atlanta
Sunday, March 26 COTA
Sunday, April 2 Richmond
Sunday, April 9 Bristol Dirt
Sunday, April 16 Martinsville
Sunday, April 23 Talladega
Sunday, April 30 Dover
Sunday, May 7 Kansas
Sunday, May 14 Darlington
Sunday, May 21 North Wilkesboro (All-Star Race)
Sunday, May 28 Charlotte
Sunday, June 4 World Wide Technology Raceway
Sunday, June 11 Sonoma
Sunday, June 25 Nashville Superspeedway
Sunday, July 2 Chicago Street Race
Sunday, July 9 Atlanta
Sunday, July 16 New Hampshire
Sunday, July 23 Pocono
Sunday, July 30 Richmond
Sunday, August 6 Michigan
Sunday, August 13 Indianapolis Road Course
Sunday, August 20 Watkins Glen
Saturday, August 26 Daytona
Sunday, September 3 Darlington
Sunday, September 10 Kansas
Saturday, September 16 Bristol
Sunday, September 24 Texas
Sunday, October 1 Talladega
Sunday, October 8 Charlotte Roval
Sunday, October 15 Las Vegas
Sunday, October 22 Homestead-Miami
Sunday, October 29 Martinsville
Sunday, November 5 Phoenix (Championship)

 

XFINITY SERIES SCHEDULE

Date Race / Track
Saturday, February 18 Daytona
Saturday, February 25 Auto Club
Saturday, March 4 Las Vegas
Saturday, March 11 Phoenix
Saturday, March 18 Atlanta
Saturday, March 25 COTA
Saturday, April 1 Richmond
Saturday, April 15 Martinsville
Saturday, April 22 Talladega
Saturday, April 29 Dover
Saturday, May 13 Darlington
Saturday, May 27 Charlotte
Saturday, June 3 Portland
Saturday, June 10 Sonoma
Saturday, June 24 Nashville Superspeedway
Saturday, July 1 Chicago Street Race
Saturday, July 8 Atlanta
Saturday, July 15 New Hampshire
Saturday, July 22 Pocono
Saturday, July 29 Road America
Saturday, August 5 Michigan
Saturday, August 12 Indianapolis Road Course
Saturday, August 19 Watkins Glen
Friday, August 25 Daytona
Saturday, September 2 Darlington
Saturday, September 9 Kansas
Friday, September 15 Bristol
Saturday, September 23 Texas
Saturday, October 7 Charlotte Roval
Saturday, October 14 Las Vegas
Saturday, October 21 Homestead-Miami
Saturday, October 28 Martinsville
Saturday, November 4 Phoenix (Championship)

 

CRAFTSMAN TRUCK SERIES SCHEDULE

Date Race / Track
Friday, February 17 Daytona
Friday, March 3 Las Vegas
Saturday, March 18 Atlanta
Saturday, March 25 COTA
Saturday, April 1 Texas
Saturday, April 8 Bristol Dirt
Friday, April 14 Martinsville
Saturday, May 6 Kansas
Friday, May 12 Darlington
Saturday, May 20 North Wilkesboro
Friday, May 26 Charlotte
Saturday, June 3 World Wide Technology Raceway
Friday, June 23 Nashville Superspeedway
Saturday, July 8 Mid-Ohio
Saturday, July 22 Pocono
Saturday, July 29 Richmond
Friday, August 11 Lucas Oil IRP
Sunday, August 27 Milwaukee
Friday, September 8 Kansas
Thursday, September 14 Bristol
Saturday, September 30 Talladega
Saturday, October 21 Homestead-Miami
Friday, November 3 Phoenix (Championship)

Drivers to watch in NASCAR Cup Series race at Bristol

By Sep 14, 2022, 1:00 PM EDT
Saturday night’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway will mark the end of the line — at least in championship terms — for four drivers.

As the third race in the first round of the playoffs, Saturday’s 500-lap marathon is the cutoff for the Round of 16. The four drivers below the cutoff line at the end of the race will be eliminated from the playoffs.

Entering the race, Kyle Busch, Austin Dillon, Chase Briscoe and Kevin Harvick are below the magic line.

Saturday night’s race (7:30 p.m. ET) will be televised by the USA Network.

A look at drivers to watch at Bristol:

FRONTRUNNERS

Christopher Bell

  • Points position: 1st
  • Last three races: 3rd at Kansas, 5th at Darlington, 36th at Daytona
  • Past at Bristol: One top 10 and two finishes of 28th or worse

Bell leads the playoff points and has locked in a place in the Round of 12. He can drive with a certain amount of comfort Saturday, but he also would like to score his first win at BMS. His best career finish there is a ninth, in 2020.

Denny Hamlin

  • Points position: 3rd
  • Last three races: 2nd at Kansas, 2nd at Darlington, 25th at Daytona
  • Past at Bristol: Wins in 2012, 2019

MORE: NBC Sports NASCAR Power Rankings

Hamlin has started the playoffs on fire with second-place finishes at Darlington and Kansas. He typically has strong cars at Bristol (four poles) and has three top 10s there in the past seven races.

Joey Logano

  • Points position: 4th
  • Last three races: 17th at Kansas, 4th at Darlington, 12th at Daytona
  • Past at Bristol: Wins in 2014 and 2015

Logano will be looking for a boost at Bristol after losing the point lead last week with a 17th-place finish at Kansas. Although he has won twice on the high-banked track, his has four straight finishes of 11th or worse there.

QUESTIONS TO ANSWER

Kevin Harvick

  • Points position: 16th
  • Last three races: 36th at Kansas, 33rd at Darlington, 20th at Daytona
  • Past at Bristol: Won in 2005, 2016, 2020

Harvick has been battered since scoring back-to-back wins at Michigan and Richmond. He hasn’t scored a top-10 finish since those victories and has had miserable results in the playoffs (36th at Kansas, 33rd at Darlington). Bristol offers a chance at redemption. Harvick has won three times at BMS and has nine top 10s in the past 12 races.

Kyle Busch

  • Points position: 13th
  • Last three races: 26th at Kansas, 30th at Darlington, 10th at Daytona
  • Past at Bristol: 8 wins (active leader)

Busch has had amazing success at Bristol, and he needs more Saturday. Entering the race, he’s the first driver below the cut line, two points behind 12th-place Austin Cindric. Perhaps he’ll have an emotional boost courtesy of the Tuesday press conference in which he revealed he’ll drive for Richard Childress Racing next season.

Tyler Reddick

  • Points position: 11th
  • Last three races: 35th at Kansas, 3rd at Darlington, 2nd at Daytona
  • Past at Bristol: Best finish of fourth

Reddick’s name is the one you barely heard mentioned during Tuesday’s press conference announcing that Kyle Busch would be driving his car next season at Richard Childress Racing. Reddick dropped six points to 11th in the playoff standings last week. He’s two points above the cut line entering Bristol.

Brandon Jones to join JR Motorsports in 2023

By Sep 14, 2022, 9:19 AM EDT
Brandon Jones JR Motorsports
Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images
Brandon Jones will join JR Motorsports in the Xfinity Series in 2023, the team announced Wednesday morning.

The 25-year-old Jones will drive the No. 9 car at JR Motorsports. He replaces Noah Gragson, who will drive for Petty GMS in the Cup Series in 2023.

Jones, who has been at Joe Gibbs Racing since 2018, has five career Xfinity Series wins, including a victory this season at Martinsville Speedway.

“Brandon’s been a tough competitor over the years, and he’s a talented addition to JR Motorsports,” said Kelley Earnhardt Miller, JRM co-owner and general manager, in a statement. “He’s a series veteran that brings a lot of experience, and we’re going to see big things from Brandon and the 9 team in 2023.”

Jones said in a statement: “To watch how competitive JRM has been over the years is really impressive. They’re a threat to win every week, and one of the premier teams in our series. I’m so thankful to Dale (Earnhardt Jr.), Kelley and Mr. Hendrick for allowing me to be part of it.”

Sponsorship and Jones’ crew chief will be announced later.

NASCAR viewer’s guide for Bristol Motor Speedway

By Sep 14, 2022, 7:00 AM EDT
Now that the Kyle Busch situation appears to have been settled (sponsors to be named, however), the spotlight can return to the Cup playoffs, which reach a critical juncture Saturday night at Bristol Motor Speedway.

The track’s annual night race marks the end of the first round of the playoffs, and four of the 16 playoff drivers will be booted from the group at race’s end. Former champions Kyle Busch and Kevin Harvick, along with Austin Dillon and Chase Briscoe, are below the cut line entering the race.

MORE: Questions and answers about Kyle Busch’s move to RCR

Christopher Bell leads the point standings and has locked up a spot in the Round of 12. He’s the only driver guaranteed in the second round.

The BMS schedule includes a Camping World Truck Series race Thursday night, Xfinity Series action Friday (7:30 p.m. ET, USA Network) and the Cup race Saturday (7:30 p.m. ET, USA Network).

Toil and trouble

The Cup playoffs to date have not been a safe haven for championship contenders.

Races at Darlington and Kansas were filled with wrecks, pit-road issues and other problems.

Through two playoff races, Christopher Bell, William Byron, Joey Logano and Austin Cindric are the only playoff drivers (of 16) who haven’t faced a serious issue.

Among the problems:

Can Busch, Harvick rebound?

Kyle Busch is 13th and Kevin Harvick 16th — two champions below the cut line — entering Saturday night’s race.

Neither driver has been eliminated in the first round in past playoffs. Busch was eliminated in the second round in 2014 and 2020, and Harvick bowed out in the second round last year.

What are their chances at Bristol? In a word, great.

Busch has won eight times — far more than any other active driver — at BMS. He has finished fourth or better in six of the past eight races at the track.

Harvick has won three times at Bristol and has won four times in playoff elimination races, including at Bristol in 2020.

Hey, where are you guys?

With Erik Jones and Bubba Wallace scoring upset victories over the first two weeks of the Cup playoffs, blocking playoff teams from victory lanes at Darlington and Kansas, it’s worth noting that several other drivers are possible first-time winners this season with eight races remaining.

Six drivers who won races — two of them multiple races — in 2021 have big zeroes in their columns this year.

Martin Truex Jr., who barely missed making the playoffs, won four times last year but is winless this season. Ryan Blaney, in the playoffs on points, won three times last year. Others who reached victory lane last year but have been absent this season are AJ Allmendinger, Aric Almirola, Brad Keselowski and Michael McDowell.

Entry lists

Thirty-six drivers are entered in Saturday night’s Cup Series race, the third and final event in the first round of the playoffs.

Bristol Cup entry list

Forty-one drivers will be seeking a spot on the 38-car starting grid in the Xfinity Series race. Included on the entry list are Sage Karam, Jeffrey Earnhardt, Nick Sanchez and Josh Williams.

Bristol Xfinity entry list

Thirty-seven drivers are entered for 36 spots in the Camping World Truck Series race.

Bristol Truck entry list

This week’s schedule and forecast

(All times Eastern)

Thursday, Sept. 15

Forecast: Sunny. High of 84.

  • 4:30 – 5:05 p.m. — Camping World Truck Series practice (FS1)
  • 5:05 – 6 p.m. — Camping World Truck Series qualifying (FS1)
  • 9 p.m. — Camping World Truck Series race (200 laps, 106 miles; FS1)

Friday, Sept. 16

Forecast: Mainly sunny. High of 84.

  • 2:35 – 3:10 p.m. — Xfinity Series practice
  • 3:10 – 4 p.m. — Xfinity Series qualifying (NBC Sports App)
  • 4:35 – 5:20 p.m. — Cup Series practice (USA Network)
  • 5:20 – 6:30 p.m. — Cup Series qualifying (USA Network)
  • 7:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series race (300 laps, 159 miles; USA Network, Performance Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Saturday, Sept. 17

Forecast: Sunny. High of 85.

  • 7:30 p.m. — Cup Series race (500 laps, 266 miles; USA Network, Performance Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

