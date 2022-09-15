Bristol Truck starting lineup: Derek Kraus wins pole

By Sep 15, 2022, 6:53 PM EDT
0 Comments

Derek Kraus scored his fourth career pole win Thursday afternoon and will start first in Thursday night’s 200-lap Camping World Truck Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Kraus edged Chandler Smith, whose lap was .003 of a second slower than Kraus’ time. Kraus ran 125.609 mph, while Smith’s lap was 125.584.

Completing the top five were Stewart Friesen, Grant Enfinger and Corey Heim.

Two playoff contenders missed the qualifying session. John Hunter Nemechek damaged his truck in a meeting with the wall in practice and moved to a backup truck, and Zane Smith‘s truck was sidelined by mechanical issues.

Thursday night’s race begins the Round of 8 for the Truck Series. Eight drivers remain in the chase for the series championship.

MORE: Bristol Truck starting lineup

The Round of 8 will include two other races — at Talladega, Ala. Oct. 1 and Homestead, Fla. Oct. 22. After Homestead, four drivers will compete for the series championship Nov. 4 at Phoenix.

Read more about NASCAR

Bristol Xfinity
Friday Bristol Xfinity race: Start times, TV info, weather
Kyle Busch JGR
Kyle Busch and Joe Gibbs Racing: A long, sometimes rough, road
NASCAR Cup cars fire
Dr. Diandra: Firesuits for race cars

Friday Bristol Xfinity race: Start times, TV info, weather

By Sep 15, 2022, 4:00 PM EDT
0 Comments

Bristol Motor Speedway will host the final race of the NASCAR Xfinity Series regular season Friday (7:30 p.m. ET, USA Network).

The 300-lap race will set the 12-driver field for the Xfinity playoffs.

With 10 of the positions locked in, the 11th and 12th spots will be determined Friday night. Daniel Hemric and Landon Cassill hold those positions entering the race, with Ryan Sieg and Sheldon Creed the first two drivers below the cut line.

MORE: Kyle Busch, Joe Gibbs have shared a long, sometimes rough, road

Jeremy Clements returned to the playoff list this week when an appeals panel overturned a NASCAR penalty that had dropped Clements far below the cutoff line.

The other nine drivers who have earned playoff spots: Noah Gragson, Ty Gibbs, Justin Allgaier, AJ Allmendinger, Josh Berry, Austin Hill, Brandon Jones, Sam Mayer and Riley Herbst.

Details for Friday’s Xfinity race at Bristol Motor Speedway

(All times Eastern)

START: The command to start engines will be given at 7:38 p.m. … Green flag is scheduled to wave at 7:47 p.m.

PRERACE: Xfinity garage opens at 9:30 a.m. … Driver introductions are at 7 p.m. … The invocation will be given by Mike Rife of Vansant (Va.) Church of Christ at 7:20 p.m. … Meghan Patrick will perform the anthem at 7:31 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 300 laps (159 miles) on the .533-mile speedway.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 85. Stage 2 ends at Lap 170.

TV/RADIO: USA Network will broadcast the race at 7:30 p.m. Countdown to Green begins at 7 p.m. on USA Network. … Performance Racing Network coverage begins at 7 p.m. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the PRN broadcast.

STREAMING: NBCsports.com

FORECAST: Weather Underground — Sunny. Clear skies during evening hours. High of 83. Low of 55.

LAST YEAR: AJ Allmendinger led only the last lap in winning last September’s race. Austin Cindric was second and Riley Herbst third.

Read more about NASCAR

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Worldwide Express 250 for Carrier Appreciation - Qualifying
Bristol Truck starting lineup: Derek Kraus wins pole
Kyle Busch JGR
Kyle Busch and Joe Gibbs Racing: A long, sometimes rough, road
NASCAR Cup cars fire
Dr. Diandra: Firesuits for race cars

 

 

Kyle Busch and Joe Gibbs Racing: A long, sometimes rough, road

By Sep 15, 2022, 2:00 PM EDT
0 Comments

Of the 16 drivers racing Saturday night at Bristol Motor Speedway to earn spots in the second round of the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs, one is likely to draw the most attention.

Kyle Busch. And for multiple reasons.

Saturday night’s 500-lap marathon will be Busch’s first Cup race since the Tuesday morning announcement that he will depart Joe Gibbs Racing at the end of the season to drive in 2023 for Richard Childress Racing.

Busch enters Saturday’s race in a bit of trouble. He is 13th in the 16-driver standings, two points below the cut line. He needs either a win Saturday or a move on the positive side of the cut line to continue pursuit of a third Cup championship in the Round of 12.

A failure to qualify for the playoff’s second round would mark the first time Busch has been eliminated in the opening round, and it would be a major black mark on what will be his final season with JGR and a rather ignominious result for a driver of his caliber.

A collapse in the playoffs would not be the darkest of times for Busch during his 15-year JGR tenure, however. The partnership between one of the sport’s most volatile drivers and the former Super Bowl-winning football coach has been one of amazing highs — dozens of victories and two Cup championships — and embarrassing lows.

That their long ride together has come to an end is a low in itself. Busch figured to close his career in the warm embrace of Toyota and Gibbs; instead, he is moving to a Chevrolet team that has promise but isn’t considered at the sport’s top level.

Instead of breezing into retirement somewhere in his 40s and possibly opening the door for major-series competition for his son, Brexton, Busch faces a bit of rebuilding at RCR, which has two drivers — Austin Dillon and Tyler Reddick — in his year’s Cup playoffs but has scored only four wins since 2019 and no Cup championships since 1994.

Busch will arrive at the doorstep of the Childress shop with a history of altercations, including, ironically, a significant one with his new boss. Aggravated at how Busch was racing his Truck Series drivers in 2011, Childress punched Busch several times at Kansas Speedway in 2011, absorbing a $150,000 fine from NASCAR. That incident, quite serious at the moment, was played for laughs at Tuesday’s press conference as Childress presented Busch with a watch, a reference to Childress asking someone to “Hold my watch” before engaging in fisticuffs with Busch 11 years ago.

Even if he misses a crack at another title, however, Busch’s time with the Gibbs team is one of the most remarkable driver-owner success stories in stock car racing history.

He has scored 56 of JGR’s 198 Cup victories and won his two titles (2015 and 2019) in Gibbs cars. Since Busch joined JGR in 2008, his 56 wins top the overall winners list, with Jimmie Johnson (50) and Kevin Harvick (49) next. It is not stretching matters too far to imagine that Busch’s Cup win total with JGR could have been doubled. He has finished second 51 times for the team.

Busch has led a staggering 17,335 laps in JGR Cup cars.

In addition, Busch practically owned the Xfinity Series for a time, winning 90 times in JGR entries and finishing second 40 times.

Pockmarked in that run of success are Busch’s battles with other drivers, crew members, his own crew chiefs, media members and a significant collection of fans. Although Busch has a big fan support group that he has labeled Rowdy Nation, many fans delight in his failures, give him thumbs-down (and other fingers) at driver introductions and even boo his team hauler as it rolls by.

There is not a lot of middle ground in the Kyle Busch landscape.

In 2008 at Richmond Raceway, Busch, newly arrived at JGR after leaving Hendrick Motorsports, which replaced him with Dale Earnhardt Jr., made what Junior’s extensive fan base considered a major no-no. Fighting for position, the two cars crashed, sending Earnhardt Jr. hard into the wall.

That sparked a feud that fans of the two drivers were only too happy to pour fuel on. Earnhardt returned the favor in the next race at Richmond, spinning Busch.

Earlier that year, at Atlanta, Busch had scored a historic win, putting Toyota in a Cup victory lane for the first time.

Across the years, Busch’s ride would include more ups and downs:

  • In 2009, he and Tony Stewart tangled at Daytona.
  • At Bristol in 2010, he logged a remarkable achievement, winning the Truck, Xfinity and Cup races there on the same weekend.
  • In 2011, he crashed into Ron Hornaday’s truck at Texas Motor Speedway and was suspended for the rest of that weekend’s racing at the track. At Darlington that season, Busch and Kevin Harvick had an on-track disagreement. Harvick parked beside Busch on pit road and tried to hit him through the driver-side window. Busch moved away in his car, and Harvick’s car, minus its driver, rolled into the pit wall.
  • In 2015, Busch ultimately would win his first Cup title, but the year started under a big cloud when he crashed hard in the February Xfinity race at Daytona, breaking his leg and missing three months of racing.
  • In 2017, Busch, angered by Joey Logano‘s aggressive racing at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, made a beeline for Logano’s pit after the race and threw a punch at him. A collection of crew members became involved in the scuffle.
  • Busch won his second Cup championship in 2019 and now is the only active driver with more than one title.

Saturday night he continues along the road toward another. And toward the end of the biggest part of his racing journey.

Read more about NASCAR

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Worldwide Express 250 for Carrier Appreciation - Qualifying
Bristol Truck starting lineup: Derek Kraus wins pole
Bristol Xfinity
Friday Bristol Xfinity race: Start times, TV info, weather
NASCAR Cup cars fire
Dr. Diandra: Firesuits for race cars

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Dr. Diandra: Firesuits for race cars

By Sep 15, 2022, 10:00 AM EDT
NASCAR Cup cars fire
Photo: NBC Sports
0 Comments

Endurance racer Stephen Cox relates a bone-chilling first-person account (in two parts) of his car catching fire at 125 mph. He was amazed at how the smoke made it almost impossible for him to see his belts or the window net release.

Fire is not unique to any one racing series. When Ryan Blaney’s car caught on fire in the 2018 Coca Cola 600, his crew chief asked if he had activated the fire suppression system.

“Dude, I was trying to get out of it. I didn’t look for the pin. I couldn’t see it regardless,” Blaney told him.

The Next Gen car has had more than its share of fires in its inaugural season. Tyler Reddick experienced the first Next Gen fire at a March test at Kansas. During the season, fire has impacted Chris Buescher, Joey Logano, Cole Custer, Chase Briscoe, J.J. Yeley and Kevin Harvick — all Ford drivers — and Alex Bowman.

After the Indianapolis race, NASCAR mandated an insulating shroud around the right-side exhaust pipes. Officials theorized that contact moved the pipes, allowing them to set fire to the foam inside the door panel.

But fires persisted.

So did driver frustration.

After a fire knocked championship contender Harvick out of the Darlington playoff race, NASCAR issued more technical changes. These modifications are based on a new theory: that small pieces of rubber inside a car start fires.

What causes fire?

Knowing how fire starts is the key to stopping it.

Fire is a chemical reaction between fuel and oxygen in the presence of heat. Engines use spark plugs to combust gasoline. Your body oxidizes glucose and fats in a similar reaction to keep your metabolism going.

Sustaining a fire requires all three components — fuel, oxygen and heat — in quantities sufficient to sustain the chain reaction that keeps the blaze going. Fires stop when one or more of the three components is reduced or eliminated.

Air is about 21% oxygen. Rolling someone on fire on the ground or in a blanket separates the fire from oxygen. That’s the same reason putting out a grease fire by clapping a lid on the pan works. No oxygen, no fire.

Water cools, thus eliminating the heat component. But water won’t extinguish a gasoline fire for the same reason it doesn’t work on grease fires. Liquids like gasoline, paint thinner, etc. don’t mix with water.

NASCAR uses chemical fire suppressants in the car and in the containers safety personnel carry. These chemicals gobble oxygen. A thermally activated extinguisher is required in the fuel cell area, but the suppression system in the driver’s compartment is manually operated.

How firesuits work

The zeroth rule of motorsports safety is: Hope for the best and plan for the worst. That means not just trying to avoid fires, but protecting people if a fire does start.

No material is fireproof. Drivers’ firesuits protect them by providing thermal insulation, being lousy fuel sources and blocking oxygen.

Quilting traps air between a firesuit’s layers. Air is a great thermal insulator, which decreases the amount of heat that can penetrate the firesuit.

Most firesuits are made from Nomex or Nomex blends, although there are increasingly more material options. Nomex may not have the super strength of its sibling molecule Kevlar, but Nomex doesn’t burn: It chars. Charring forms a layer of carbon around the fiber, as shown in the drawings and photos below.

A drawing with photos showing how Nomex creates a char layer around the fiber instead of burning

Carbon is a superb thermal insulator that provides additional protection from the heat. Because the char is not flammable, it doesn’t provide fuel for the fire.

Finally, the expanding Nomex fibers close the holes in the weave of the fabric, as I’ve drawn below. That prevents oxygen and flame from getting to the driver’s skin.

A drawing showing how the expanding Nomex fibers close the holes in a firesuit's weave to prevent oxygen from getting through

All driver gear must be fire-resistant, from headsocks to shoes and underwear. Even patches must conform to standards established by the SFI Foundation. That gear gives the driver about 10 additional seconds before he or she will suffer second-degree burns.

If you want to learn more about firesuits, check out this video I made with the National Science Foundation.

A firesuit for the car

Any material will combust or melt given enough heat and oxygen. Carbon fiber is stable to very high temperatures, but the resins and glues holding carbon-fiber composite together are flammable at lower temperatures.

NBC Sports analyst Steve Letarte broke down the most-recent NASCAR-mandated changes in the video below. The first fix seals places where bits of rubber can get into the car. The second fix replaces part of the polymer right-side door panel — the area closest to the exhaust pipes — with stainless steel.

A video from NBC Sport's Steve Letarte explaining the fixes NASCAR mandated to stop car fires

The only thing I’ll add to the video is that smaller pieces of fuel catch fire more easily. You can put a propane torch to a tire and it won’t burn. But marbles — small pieces of rubber and track grit — have a lot of surface area. That means a lot of places to initiate combustion. That may also be why the problem didn’t make itself known until actual races at tracks that collect a lot of rubber.

NASCAR suggested one more optional fix: intumescent paint. This paint is both a great piece of materials science and fun to say.

Intumescent (in-too-MESS-scent) means expanding, often in the presence of heat. Research on intumescent paint took off after 9/11 and the surprising way the steel in the World Trade Center melted. Intumescent paints are now required in many commercial buildings. They’re also common in drag racing.

Intumescent paint works much like Nomex. Heat swells the paint, but to a much greater degree. The video below shows an example of an intumescent paint used in construction.

A video showing intumescent paint expanding

Also like Nomex, the char cannot become fuel. The example below uses a regular piece of cardboard with and without protective paint.

A video showing how intumescent paint prevents cardboard from burning

NASCAR limits painted areas to where the exhaust passes close to the body panels and the right-side foam. Teams also have the option of painting the door foam.

There’s a small weight penalty, but it’s nowhere as big as the consequences of being knocked out of a playoff race because of a fire.

Read more about NASCAR

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Worldwide Express 250 for Carrier Appreciation - Qualifying
Bristol Truck starting lineup: Derek Kraus wins pole
Bristol Xfinity
Friday Bristol Xfinity race: Start times, TV info, weather
Kyle Busch JGR
Kyle Busch and Joe Gibbs Racing: A long, sometimes rough, road

NASCAR weekend schedule for Bristol Motor Speedway

By Sep 15, 2022, 7:00 AM EDT
0 Comments

The first round of the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs is scheduled to end with Saturday night’s 500-lap race at Bristol Motor Speedway.

At the end of the race, four of the 16 playoff drivers will be eliminated from championship competition. Kyle Busch (-2 points), Austin Dillon (-3), Chase Briscoe (-9) and Kevin Harvick (-35) enter Bristol below the cut line.

A race win by any of the 16 playoff drivers punches the victor’s ticket into the Round of 12, which will begin Sept. 25 at Texas Motor Speedway. Other tracks in the second round are Talladega Superspeedway (Oct. 2) and the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval (Oct. 9).

Non-playoff qualifiers Erik Jones and Bubba Wallace won the first two races in the first round.

Truck Series (Thursday, 9 p.m. ET) and Xfinity Series (Friday, 7:30 p.m. ET, USA Network) also are on the schedule at BMS. Saturday’s Cup race is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. ET (USA Network).

Bristol Motor Speedway (Cup, Xfinity and Truck)

Weekend weather

Thursday: Sunny. High of 82.

Friday: Sunny. High of 83.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High of 84.

Thursday, Sept. 15

Garage open

  • 11:30 a.m. — Camping World Truck Series

Track activity

  • 4:30 – 5:05 p.m. — Camping World Truck Series practice (FS1)
  • 5:05 – 6 p.m. — Camping World Truck Series qualifying (FS1)
  • 9 p.m. — Camping World Truck Series race (200 laps, 106 miles; FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Friday, Sept. 16

Garage open

  • 9:30 a.m. — Xfinity Series
  • 11:30 a.m. – 7 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity

  • 2:35 – 3:10 p.m. — Xfinity Series practice (NBC Sports App)
  • 3:10 – 4 p.m. — Xfinity Series qualifying (NBC Sports App)
  • 4:35 – 5:20 p.m. — Cup Series practice (USA Network)
  • 5:20 – 6:30 p.m. — Cup Series qualifying (USA Network)
  • 7:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series race (300 laps, 159 miles; USA Network, Performance Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Saturday, Sept. 17

Garage open

  • 4:30 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity

  • 7:30 p.m. — Cup Series race (500 laps, 266 miles; USA Network, Performance Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Read more about NASCAR

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Worldwide Express 250 for Carrier Appreciation - Qualifying
Bristol Truck starting lineup: Derek Kraus wins pole
Bristol Xfinity
Friday Bristol Xfinity race: Start times, TV info, weather
Kyle Busch JGR
Kyle Busch and Joe Gibbs Racing: A long, sometimes rough, road

 

 

 

 