NASCAR reveals 2023 Cup, Xfinity, Truck schedules

NASCAR released its 2023 Cup, Xfinity and Craftsman Truck Series schedules on Wednesday.
Changes that had not been announced before today:
- The Feb. 26 race at Auto Club Speedway will be the final event on the 2-mile track before the speedway is reconfigured into a short track.
- The Martinsville spring race moves from a Saturday night to Sunday afternoon.
- The second Richmond race will move from August to July 30. The Indianapolis road course event will move from July to August 13.
The 10 playoff races are unchanged for 2023.
The Cup season begins with the Clash at the Coliseum exhibition race for the second consecutive year. That event will be Feb. 5, 2023.
The Daytona 500 will be Feb. 19, 2023
The All-Star Race moves to North Wilkesboro Speedway and will be May 21, 2023. That race was at Texas Motor Speedway this year. Texas will host only one race in 2023.
The series will race on the streets of Chicago for the first time on July 2, 2023.
The Cup season ends at Phoenix Raceway on Nov. 5, 2023.
The Xfinity Series will race on the streets of Chicago. Previously, only the Cup and an IMSA race had been announced. The series also will race at Sonoma for the first time. The Xfinity Series will be back at Road America, which lost its Cup date for 2023.
The Xfinity playoffs will begin at Bristol in 2023. It marks the final race of the regular season this year.
The Truck Series will race at North Wilkesboro on May 20, 2023. The series will return to the Milwaukee Mile. Bristol will be the only dirt track on the Truck schedule. The series raced on dirt at Bristol and Knoxville Raceway this season.
2023 CUP SERIES SCHEDULE
|Date
|Race / Track
|Sunday, February 5
|Clash (L.A. Memorial Coliseum)
|Thursday, February 16
|Duel at Daytona
|Sunday, February 19
|DAYTONA 500
|Sunday, February 26
|Auto Club
|Sunday, March 5
|Las Vegas
|Sunday, March 12
|Phoenix
|Sunday, March 19
|Atlanta
|Sunday, March 26
|COTA
|Sunday, April 2
|Richmond
|Sunday, April 9
|Bristol Dirt
|Sunday, April 16
|Martinsville
|Sunday, April 23
|Talladega
|Sunday, April 30
|Dover
|Sunday, May 7
|Kansas
|Sunday, May 14
|Darlington
|Sunday, May 21
|North Wilkesboro (All-Star Race)
|Sunday, May 28
|Charlotte
|Sunday, June 4
|World Wide Technology Raceway
|Sunday, June 11
|Sonoma
|Sunday, June 25
|Nashville Superspeedway
|Sunday, July 2
|Chicago Street Race
|Sunday, July 9
|Atlanta
|Sunday, July 16
|New Hampshire
|Sunday, July 23
|Pocono
|Sunday, July 30
|Richmond
|Sunday, August 6
|Michigan
|Sunday, August 13
|Indianapolis Road Course
|Sunday, August 20
|Watkins Glen
|Saturday, August 26
|Daytona
|Sunday, September 3
|Darlington
|Sunday, September 10
|Kansas
|Saturday, September 16
|Bristol
|Sunday, September 24
|Texas
|Sunday, October 1
|Talladega
|Sunday, October 8
|Charlotte Roval
|Sunday, October 15
|Las Vegas
|Sunday, October 22
|Homestead-Miami
|Sunday, October 29
|Martinsville
|Sunday, November 5
|Phoenix (Championship)
XFINITY SERIES SCHEDULE
|Date
|Race / Track
|Saturday, February 18
|Daytona
|Saturday, February 25
|Auto Club
|Saturday, March 4
|Las Vegas
|Saturday, March 11
|Phoenix
|Saturday, March 18
|Atlanta
|Saturday, March 25
|COTA
|Saturday, April 1
|Richmond
|Saturday, April 15
|Martinsville
|Saturday, April 22
|Talladega
|Saturday, April 29
|Dover
|Saturday, May 13
|Darlington
|Saturday, May 27
|Charlotte
|Saturday, June 3
|Portland
|Saturday, June 10
|Sonoma
|Saturday, June 24
|Nashville Superspeedway
|Saturday, July 1
|Chicago Street Race
|Saturday, July 8
|Atlanta
|Saturday, July 15
|New Hampshire
|Saturday, July 22
|Pocono
|Saturday, July 29
|Road America
|Saturday, August 5
|Michigan
|Saturday, August 12
|Indianapolis Road Course
|Saturday, August 19
|Watkins Glen
|Friday, August 25
|Daytona
|Saturday, September 2
|Darlington
|Saturday, September 9
|Kansas
|Friday, September 15
|Bristol
|Saturday, September 23
|Texas
|Saturday, October 7
|Charlotte Roval
|Saturday, October 14
|Las Vegas
|Saturday, October 21
|Homestead-Miami
|Saturday, October 28
|Martinsville
|Saturday, November 4
|Phoenix (Championship)
CRAFTSMAN TRUCK SERIES SCHEDULE
|Date
|Race / Track
|Friday, February 17
|Daytona
|Friday, March 3
|Las Vegas
|Saturday, March 18
|Atlanta
|Saturday, March 25
|COTA
|Saturday, April 1
|Texas
|Saturday, April 8
|Bristol Dirt
|Friday, April 14
|Martinsville
|Saturday, May 6
|Kansas
|Friday, May 12
|Darlington
|Saturday, May 20
|North Wilkesboro
|Friday, May 26
|Charlotte
|Saturday, June 3
|World Wide Technology Raceway
|Friday, June 23
|Nashville Superspeedway
|Saturday, July 8
|Mid-Ohio
|Saturday, July 22
|Pocono
|Saturday, July 29
|Richmond
|Friday, August 11
|Lucas Oil IRP
|Sunday, August 27
|Milwaukee
|Friday, September 8
|Kansas
|Thursday, September 14
|Bristol
|Saturday, September 30
|Talladega
|Saturday, October 21
|Homestead-Miami
|Friday, November 3
|Phoenix (Championship)