Brandon Jones to join JR Motorsports in 2023

By Sep 14, 2022, 9:19 AM EDT
Brandon Jones JR Motorsports
Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images
Brandon Jones will join JR Motorsports in the Xfinity Series in 2023, the team announced Wednesday morning.

The 25-year-old Jones will drive the No. 9 car at JR Motorsports. He replaces Noah Gragson, who will drive for Petty GMS in the Cup Series in 2023.

Jones, who has been at Joe Gibbs Racing since 2018, has five career Xfinity Series wins, including a victory this season at Martinsville Speedway.

“Brandon’s been a tough competitor over the years, and he’s a talented addition to JR Motorsports,” said Kelley Earnhardt Miller, JRM co-owner and general manager, in a statement. “He’s a series veteran that brings a lot of experience, and we’re going to see big things from Brandon and the 9 team in 2023.”

Jones said in a statement: “To watch how competitive JRM has been over the years is really impressive. They’re a threat to win every week, and one of the premier teams in our series. I’m so thankful to Dale (Earnhardt Jr.), Kelley and Mr. Hendrick for allowing me to be part of it.”

Sponsorship and Jones’ crew chief will be announced later.

NASCAR viewer’s guide for Bristol Motor Speedway

By Sep 14, 2022, 7:00 AM EDT
Now that the Kyle Busch situation appears to have been settled (sponsors to be named, however), the spotlight can return to the Cup playoffs, which reach a critical juncture Saturday night at Bristol Motor Speedway.

The track’s annual night race marks the end of the first round of the playoffs, and four of the 16 playoff drivers will be booted from the group at race’s end. Former champions Kyle Busch and Kevin Harvick, along with Austin Dillon and Chase Briscoe, are below the cut line entering the race.

MORE: Questions and answers about Kyle Busch’s move to RCR

Christopher Bell leads the point standings and has locked up a spot in the Round of 12. He’s the only driver guaranteed in the second round.

The BMS schedule includes a Camping World Truck Series race Thursday night, Xfinity Series action Friday (7:30 p.m. ET, USA Network) and the Cup race Saturday (7:30 p.m. ET, USA Network).

Toil and trouble

The Cup playoffs to date have not been a safe haven for championship contenders.

Races at Darlington and Kansas were filled with wrecks, pit-road issues and other problems.

Through two playoff races, Christopher Bell, William Byron, Joey Logano and Austin Cindric are the only playoff drivers (of 16) who haven’t faced a serious issue.

Among the problems:

Can Busch, Harvick rebound?

Kyle Busch is 13th and Kevin Harvick 16th — two champions below the cut line — entering Saturday night’s race.

Neither driver has been eliminated in the first round in past playoffs. Busch was eliminated in the second round in 2014 and 2020, and Harvick bowed out in the second round last year.

What are their chances at Bristol? In a word, great.

Busch has won eight times — far more than any other active driver — at BMS. He has finished fourth or better in six of the past eight races at the track.

Harvick has won three times at Bristol and has won four times in playoff elimination races, including at Bristol in 2020.

Hey, where are you guys?

With Erik Jones and Bubba Wallace scoring upset victories over the first two weeks of the Cup playoffs, blocking playoff teams from victory lanes at Darlington and Kansas, it’s worth noting that several other drivers are possible first-time winners this season with eight races remaining.

Six drivers who won races — two of them multiple races — in 2021 have big zeroes in their columns this year.

Martin Truex Jr., who barely missed making the playoffs, won four times last year but is winless this season. Ryan Blaney, in the playoffs on points, won three times last year. Others who reached victory lane last year but have been absent this season are AJ Allmendinger, Aric Almirola, Brad Keselowski and Michael McDowell.

Entry lists

Thirty-six drivers are entered in Saturday night’s Cup Series race, the third and final event in the first round of the playoffs.

Bristol Cup entry list

Forty-one drivers will be seeking a spot on the 38-car starting grid in the Xfinity Series race. Included on the entry list are Sage Karam, Jeffrey Earnhardt, Nick Sanchez and Josh Williams.

Bristol Xfinity entry list

Thirty-seven drivers are entered for 36 spots in the Camping World Truck Series race.

Bristol Truck entry list

This week’s schedule and forecast

(All times Eastern)

Thursday, Sept. 15

Forecast: Sunny. High of 84.

  • 4:30 – 5:05 p.m. — Camping World Truck Series practice (FS1)
  • 5:05 – 6 p.m. — Camping World Truck Series qualifying (FS1)
  • 9 p.m. — Camping World Truck Series race (200 laps, 106 miles; FS1)

Friday, Sept. 16

Forecast: Mainly sunny. High of 84.

  • 2:35 – 3:10 p.m. — Xfinity Series practice
  • 3:10 – 4 p.m. — Xfinity Series qualifying (NBC Sports App)
  • 4:35 – 5:20 p.m. — Cup Series practice (USA Network)
  • 5:20 – 6:30 p.m. — Cup Series qualifying (USA Network)
  • 7:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series race (300 laps, 159 miles; USA Network, Performance Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Saturday, Sept. 17

Forecast: Sunny. High of 85.

  • 7:30 p.m. — Cup Series race (500 laps, 266 miles; USA Network, Performance Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Questions and answers about Kyle Busch’s move to RCR

By Sep 13, 2022, 3:17 PM EDT
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Kyle Busch’s announcement Tuesday that he’s signed a multi-year contract to drive for Richard Childress Racing in 2023 was anticlimactic because of a report this past weekend that the deal was done.

But there remained a number of questions. Some of those questions were answered Tuesday.

Here are key questions and answers (where possible) about Busch’s move from Joe Gibbs Racing after this season to drive for Richard Childress Racing:

What car number will Busch drive?

He’ll be in the No. 8 car.

Childress said he spoke to Tyler Reddick about an hour before the announcement that Reddick would not be in the No. 8 car next year. It was a less-than-subtle reference to Childress saying previously he was not aware of Reddick’s announcement to 23XI Racing in 2024 until about an hour before it was made.

Said Childress of his conversation with Reddick Tuesday: “I just told him we had a contract to race next year and I’ll talk to him later about keeping him posted on how it’s going and what we’re going to be doing, how we’re going to put it together.”

Who will Busch’s crew chief be?

Randall Burnett, who is serving as Reddick’s crew chief, will move over to Busch’s team next year.

“We’re both going to have to learn each other,” Burnett said. “I know when he comes in, it’s all business on the weekend, it’s come to win. That’s what I like. That’s just what I like to do. It’s going to be my job to give him everything he needs, and I don’t mind the pressure.”

Who will be Busch’s sponsors?

Childress did not announce any sponsors, saying those would be forthcoming. He said the team “already had some commitments.”

Will Busch have an ownership stake in RCR?

No.

How many cars will RCR run next year?

Three. Childress will have teams for Busch, Reddick and Austin Dillon. All three will have a charter, meaning Childress will need to acquire a third charter.

Childress said: “Our plan is to race three cars next year, and we’re way down the road on that.”

Where does the other charter come from?

Childress would not discuss where it was coming from or if it will be a one-year lease or be purchased.

What is something included in Kyle Busch’s contract?

That he can drive in the Indianapolis 500 if he can find a Chevrolet team. Busch had previously been prevented from getting a ride in that race because of car owner Joe Gibbs.

Kurt Busch competed in the 2014 Indianapolis 500, finishing sixth to earn Rookie of the Year honors.

“I made sure it was in the deal,” Kyle Busch said.

But he also admitted it wasn’t a key point in talks.

“None of the teams that I spoke to, that was not on the priority list,” Busch said. “The priority list was ‘Can I win races? Can I win championships? And then what does KBM look like?’ Indy 500 wasn’t on that paper.”

Jim Campbell, Chevrolet U.S. Vice President, Performance and Motorsports, said of Busch in the Indy 500: “Where that goes, who knows?

What happens to Kyle Busch Motorsports?

It will be a Chevrolet team, but a deal is not done on what it will look like, whether it will be one, two, three or four teams.

Campbell said: “We’re still talking to Kyle about KBM. … In Trucks, we have two drivers that made the playoffs, one of them got washed out last week. We only have one left. We’ve got to be stronger in the Truck Series. Where that goes specifically with KBM, we’re still working on it.”

How did a deal not get done with Joe Gibbs Racing?

Said Busch: “Only thing I can say to that is that it didn’t happen. Apparently, they’ve got other irons in the fire, maybe other sponsors, and that’s the road they’re going down.”

Asked if he thought JGR would rather get a driver that wouldn’t cost as much as a two-time Cup champion, Busch said: “Fair assessment.”

Busch said he was informed that the No. 18 car was not an option at a point in the process.  

How did this pairing of Busch at RCR come together?

Austin Dillon said that shortly after Tyler Reddick announced he would drive for 23XI Racing in 2024, he suggested to his grandfather that they talk to Busch.

Childress told Dillon: “If you can line the meeting up, I want to meet with him.”

Childress said he and Kyle first talked at Childress Vineyards, the winery that Childress owns in Lexington, North Carolina, about a 10-minute drive from the Richard Childress Racing complex.

Dillon said something Busch did for him years ago resonated and made it easier to reach out to Busch. 

“One thing Kyle did for me, when I was coming up in the Truck series, we raced against each other a lot in 2010, 2011,” Dillon said. “He pulled me aside at Nashville one time when he was starting his Xfinity team and he offered me a job to come drive for him. 

He said, ‘Would you be interested in driving Xfinity car, Nationwide then, for me?’ It kind of blew me away because I’ve always been known as the only reason I’ve got a ride is because my grandfather. So he was one of the only guys to offer me a ride other than my grandfather. 

“I always remembered that about Kyle, even through the family stuff, the fight and all that. I always had kind of a soft spot because he offered me a job other than my grandfather. So when it came around to working on who’s going to drive this car, I pushed for Kyle.”

What does Busch see out of RCR that makes him think he can win there?

“I’m hopeful that a fresh start can kind of clean up some of the aggravations of mistakes and things like that that have kind of happened over the last couple of years on my side of things,” he said. “But just also to seeing the investment and everything that Chevrolet has been putting into the sport and their new tech center and all that is intriguing. Looking forward to seeing what all that’s all about. 

“But to just be able to go race and get back behind the wheel again, to think that you are wanted somewhere and you have people that are excited about having you. As Richard mentioned, the whole organization, everybody on the shop floor is all asking questions.”

What role does Busch envision in helping RCR be better?

“I haven’t gotten into the trenches on much of that yet,” he said. “But, obviously, they have a good foundation and they have a good start.

“It’s just a matter of the knowledge and information that I feel like I have that I can bring to the table, bringing attention to areas in which make you a championship caliber organization.

What was the message Dillon gave Busch about Richard Childress Racing?

“I told this to Kyle, ‘We’re survivors and we’re fighters at RCR,” Dillon said. “We go through ups and downs throughout time, but we still come out the other side fighting, and we figure out ways to survive.

“You’ll never have to worry about that at RCR. When you’re a part of this organization, we’re going to fight together as long as you’re willing to fight with us. We’re gonna fight together. I think that was something for him to know that no matter what we go through, we’ll make it work. That’s what we do. We’re good at that.”

Who replaces Busch in the No. 18 car next year at Joe Gibbs Racing?

Expect that to be Ty Gibbs. JGR has not made an announcement but that should be coming sooner than later.

NASCAR Power Rankings: Denny Hamlin steps to the front

By Sep 13, 2022, 2:16 PM EDT
Does anybody here want to win this championship?

After two races in the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs, the 16 drivers eligible for the championship are 0 for 2. Erik Jones and Bubba Wallace, interlopers among the championship field, won at Darlington and Kansas, respectively.

Joey Logano, who topped the NBC Sports NASCAR Power Rankings last week, had a boring Kansas, leading only two laps and finishing a sour 17th. He drops to fifth in this week’s rankings.

MORE: Kyle Busch to drive for RCR in 2023

Chase Elliott, the point leader entering the playoffs, couldn’t muster a top 10 at Kansas and falls a spot in the rankings.

The new leader is Denny Hamlin, who finished a strong second at Kansas and now is chasing both the driving championship (which would be his first) and the owners championship, thanks in part to Wallace’s Sunday victory for 23XI Racing.

The playoffs roll on to Bristol Motor Speedway for a 7:30 p.m. race Saturday (USA Network).

NBC Sports NASCAR Power Rankings

1. Denny Hamlin (No. 3 last week) — Hamlin’s second-place run at Kansas was the best effort among the playoff contenders. He also was second in the first playoff race at Darlington, giving him a sound start to the playoff run.

2. Christopher Bell (No. 6 last week) — Bell leaps four positions in the rankings this week as his third-place run at Kansas boosted him into the top spot in the playoff standings. He was fifth at Darlington in the playoff opener.

3. Chase Elliott (No. 2 last week) — Elliott was never a factor at the front at Kansas on Sunday. He drops a spot in the rankings (although he gained two positions in the playoff standings to seventh).

4. Kyle Larson (No. 4 last week) — Larson was eighth at Kansas but was no match for the Toyotas.

5. Joey Logano (No. 1 last week) — Logano had an uninspiring day at Kansas, finishing 17th and dropping from first in the playoff standings to fourth.

6. William Byron (No. 8 last week) — Byron finished sixth at Kansas and is positioning himself as a big threat for the title.

7. Ryan Blaney (No. 7 last week) — Still no wins for Blaney, who was ninth at Kansas, but he’s fifth in the playoff standings.

8. Kevin Harvick (No. 5 last week) — Harvick falls three spots in the rankings after crashing in tight traffic at Kansas. He might need a win at Bristol to hang on.

9. Ross Chastain (No. 10 last week) — Entering Kansas, Chastain had seven straight finishes of 18th or worse. He made a correction Sunday with a seventh-place run.

10. Alex Bowman (unranked last week) — Bowman had a strong day at Kansas, leading the most laps (107) and coming home fourth. He gained four spots in the playoff standings to sixth.

Dropped out: Kyle Busch (ranked 9th last week). Busch was 26th at Kansas. Maybe he needs to consider switching teams. Oh, wait…

Jeremy Clements wins appeal, returns to Xfinity playoff list

By Sep 13, 2022, 1:35 PM EDT
After a NASCAR panel supported his team’s appeal Tuesday, driver Jeremy Clements is back in the running for the Xfinity Series championship.

On Aug. 30, NASCAR cited Clements’ team for an intake manifold violation during his victory Aug. 26 at Daytona International Speedway. Included in the penalties were the losses of 75 driver and owner points and 10 playoff points, dropping Clements from the potential playoff list and landing him far below the cutoff line. His victory held, but the penalty meant it would not count for playoff consideration.

Tuesday’s appeal announcement reversed that decision, returned points to the team and returned Clements, who qualified with the race win, to playoff qualification with only Friday night’s Xfinity race at Bristol Motor Speedway remaining on the regular-season schedule.

MORE: Kyle Busch to drive for RCR in 2023

Clements’ elevation in points drops Ryan Sieg below the cutoff line. Landon Cassill now sits on the cutline. He has a 19-point lead on Sieg. Sheldon Creed trails Cassill by 32 points.

The appeals panel ruled that the team did not violate Section 14.6.12.K&U of the NASCAR rule book and rescinded the penalty, which included the points losses and a $60,000 fine to crew chief Mark Setzer.

Members of the appeals panel were Tom DeLoach, Richard Gore and Dixon Johnston.

