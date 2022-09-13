Toyota ‘disappointed, saddened’ to lose Kyle Busch

After Kyle Busch announced his decision to join Richard Childress Racing and Chevrolet Tuesday morning, Toyota’s racing arm released a statement expressing its disappointment at losing its top driver, calling Busch one of the greatest drivers in NASCAR history.

“While we certainly wish Kyle the best of luck in the future and congratulate him on his announcement to join Richard Childress Racing, we’re disappointed and saddened that his future won’t continue to be with Team Toyota,” said Toyota Racing Development president David Wilson in a statement released by Toyota.

“Kyle has been an ambassador for Toyota since joining the program in 2008. He’s gone on to accumulate some of the most prestigious milestones possible for the Toyota brand, including our first Cup Series win for the Camry and first Cup Series championship. He will undoubtedly hold the record for the most wins in a Toyota across all three championship series for decades to come. But more than that, Kyle has been a friend, part of our family and has played a key role in the development of many of our drivers through his ownership of Kyle Busch Motorsports. We wish nothing but the best for Kyle and his entire family as he moves into the next chapter of his Hall of Fame career. We’re thankful to have been along for the ride.”

Wilson was heavily involved in trying to keep Busch in the Toyota fold.

In another statement released Tuesday, team owner Joe Gibbs, who scored 56 Cup victories with Busch at the wheel, expressed thanks for their partnership.

“Kyle has been a major part of our history and success here at Joe Gibbs Racing,” Gibbs said. “We are thankful for all his contributions to our organization over the years. When you look at all that he has accomplished already, it is truly remarkable, and we know someday we will be celebrating his Hall of Fame induction. We also know he still has many more achievements in our sport ahead of him, including competing for the championship this season. We wish Kyle, Samantha, Brexton, and Lennix the very best.”

Toyota also will lose its connection to Busch in the Camping World Truck Series, as Busch said Tuesday his Kyle Busch Motorsports operation will be a Chevrolet team next season.

Kyle Busch to join Richard Childress Racing in 2023

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A move once considered unthinkable became reality Tuesday when Kyle Busch announced that he will drive the No. 8 car for Richard Childress Racing next season.

“This is probably one of the biggest days of my life and my career,” Busch said.

“What a big day,” car owner Richard Childress said.

Busch called his decision to join RCR “a no-brainer” and cited the opportunity to win races as a factor. Busch said it is a multi-year deal.

The 37-year-old Busch made the announcement at the NASCAR Hall of Fame, which is where his career will be honored once it is complete. 

The two-time Cup champion — the only active multi-time Cup champ in the series — will make the move to RCR after having been with Joe Gibbs Racing since 2008.

Busch has scored 56 of his 60 career Cup victories with Joe Gibbs Racing. No other driver has won as many series races in that time. Jimmie Johnson is next with 50 and Kevin Harvick has 49. 

Busch has won a total of 146 races in Cup and Xfinity with Joe Gibbs Racing, scoring 90 Xfinity wins with the organization. 

Busch thanked car owner Joe Gibbs for all that he has done for him.

Gibbs said in a statement: “Kyle has been a major part of our history and success here at Joe Gibbs Racing. We are thankful for all his contributions to our organization over the years. When you look at all that he has accomplished already, it is truly remarkable, and we know someday we will be celebrating his Hall of Fame induction.

“We also know he still has many more achievements in our sport ahead of him including competing for the championship this season. We wish Kyle, Samantha, Brexton, and Lennix the very best.”

Harvick said in late July that wherever Busch went, he would make an impact.

“I know there’s a lot of things that go on around Kyle, but in the end Kyle is still one of the best that’s ever come through this garage,” Harvick said. “There’s a lot of teams that can say that they’ve never had one of those types of drivers. He literally could rebuild an organization if somebody took a chance that hasn’t had one of those types of drivers.”

Busch becomes the first Cup champion Richard Childress Racing has had since Dale Earnhardt, who died in a last-lap crash in the 2001 Daytona 500. 

“We’d like to welcome Kyle back to Team Chevy, where he started his NASCAR career,” said Jim Campbell, Chevrolet U.S. Vice President, Performance and Motorsports, in a statement. “As a 60 Cup race winner and two-time champion, he will be a valuable addition to Richard Childress Racing and the Chevrolet line-up. We look forward to working with Kyle starting in 2023.”

Childress said sponsor announcements would be coming later. He said that he told Tyler Reddick about an hour before the announcement that he would not be in the No. 8 next year. Randall Burnett, who is serving as Reddick’s crew chief this season, will be Busch’s crew chief next year.

Childress said RCR will have three charters for next year and have Busch, Reddick and Austin Dillon in its lineup.

No one could have imagined at the start of the year this would be Busch’s last season with JGR.

But Busch has been headed on this path after a sponsor pulled out of negotiations with Joe Gibbs Racing earlier this year. The team needed a new sponsor after Mars, Inc. announced last year that it would not return to the team and the series. 

Joe Gibbs Racing was in talks with Oracle, a technology corporation based in Austin, Texas, to sponsor Busch’s No. 18 team, but that fell through when the technology market changed and Oracle began looking at cutting costs and issuing layoffs. 

Without a sponsor, it became more difficult for Gibbs to sign Busch. He talked with other teams. Those who emerged as the leaders were Kaulig Racing, RCR and 23XI Racing.

A pairing of Busch and Childress presents a unique tandem among former combatants. 

Upset with Busch’s actions toward his drivers in the Truck Series, Childress found Busch in the garage at Kansas in 2011, removed his watch and repeatedly punched Busch. NASCAR fined Childress $150,000 for instigating the altercation.

They’ve since bridged the gap and will begin working together in 2023. 

Bubba Wallace's second career Cup win was only 'a matter of time'

KANSAS CITY, Kans. — Winning is always special, but drivers have said, particularly those with one Cup win, that winning a second series race was important because it showed that they were not just a one-hit wonder.

Bubba Wallace passed beyond that with his second career Cup victory Sunday at Kansas Speedway.

MORE: Bubba Wallace to be on MotorMouths Monday (6-7 p.m. ET on Peacock)

“I think winning at this level is the hardest thing in life for us race car drivers,” said Wallace, who has won a Cup race two consecutive seasons.

“To be able to say we’re winners (Sunday) here at Kansas through the year that we’ve had and what we’ve been able to do the last couple of months is incredible. … To come out winners, I knew it was only a matter of time. Had a lot of people telling me that. So it’s finally cool to see it come to fruition. Two times is better than one time.”

The victory is not surprising. Wallace had arguably the best car at Kansas in May but two penalties by his pit crew caused him to restart twice at the back of the field. He went on to finish 10th. 23XI Racing teammate Kurt Busch won that race. 

At Michigan last month, Wallace was on the front row for the final restart but could not keep Kevin Harvick from getting by. Wallace then was mired in a battle to keep second and never got the chance to challenge Harvick, placing second. 

That Wallace is becoming a factor at more than superspeedways — his first career Cup win was last year at Talladega and he has three runner-up finishes at Daytona — shows the growth he and his team are making.

“We’re talked about when we go to the speedways and kind of not so much the rest of the tracks, so I want to start changing that,” Wallace said after his sixth top-10 finish in the last nine races. “We’ve been able to show up these last two months or so, all different types of racetracks, and be talked about. That’s cool. It’s a step in the right direction.

“We just can’t get complacent. We have to keep going, keep pushing for more. This is great, but we have to continue to go back out and battle. I appreciate the opportunity that I’m in right now with the team that I have and keep going.”

A couple of key moments in Sunday’s race went against Denny Hamlin and kept him from having a chance to win. 

On what would be the final restart — at the beginning of stage 3 — Hamlin lined up fourth on Lap 172 but quickly fell back to eighth by Lap 174. In a race where track position was critical, this put him in a challenging spot.

Hamlin didn’t get to fifth until Lap 197 in the 267-lap race. He was back up to fourth when he came to pit road on Lap 214 for his final stop. 

Hamlin was first playoff car to pit. Crew chief Chris Gabehart said he came early because he was trying to leapfrog Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Christopher Bell.

Hamlin had an 11.5-second pit stop, according to Racing Insights. Leader Bubba Wallace came on the next lap and had a 10.4-second pit stop.

That was only part of what kept Hamlin from having a chance to challenge Wallace for the win at the end.

Gabehart said Wallace’s entry and exit off pit road, compared to Hamlin’s, was a key factor. 

“It was roughly a two second delta,” Gabehart told NBC Sports of the difference between Wallace and Hamlin. “Some of that was the pit stop just wasn’t great. And to Bubba’s credit, he’s really good at (pit entry and pit exit). His green flag entries and green flag exits have been good for a long time. And it won him a race.”

Hamlin acknowledged how good Wallace is in that area.

Bubba, historically on the metrics, has been really good on green flag entries,” Hamlin said. “So I kind of knew that it was going to be tough for me to gain. I kind of focused just on not making a mistake coming to pit road. … He just smashed us pretty bad, I think by about a second. We lost by exactly one second.

Said Wallace: “There’s a lot of metrics in our JGR metric sheet. There’s about 1,000 pages. I take pride in trying to be at the top of those. Some weeks you are. Most weeks I’m not, but pit-in, pit-out, green flag stuff has always been one of my strong suits.

Honestly, they said, ‘Pit now,’ and I’m like, OK, and just was able to capitalize and that was it. Didn’t do anything fancy, but just one of those high traits that we carry. It worked out for us.”

Martin Truex Jr.’s fifth-place finish was not a result he celebrated. 

Truex, who still seeks his first win of the season and is not in the playoffs for the first time since 2014, gave up the lead on Lap 112 when he had to return to pit road so his crew could tighten the left rear tire. 

Truex didn’t get back into the top five until seven laps left. 

“Too many mistakes,” Truex said. 

He said he felt he had the best car in the race.

What could he do better than others?

“Pass cars,” he said. “The longer the race goes, the harder it is to do it and the longer it takes you to get through the field. Just too many mistakes.”

Asked if this was just the way the season has gone, Truex said: “Yep. Ready for the offseason.”

Sunday marked the first time in 50 years that the same car number won two races at a track in the same season with different drivers, according to Racing Insights. Both Kurt Busch and Bubba Wallace drove the No. 45 car to a win this year at Kansas.

The No. 21 car of Wood Brothers Racing won the 1972 Daytona 500 with A.J. Foyt and won the Firecracker 400 at Daytona that July with David Pearson. 

The last time the same car number won two races with multiple drivers in the same season was 2002.

Sterling Marlin won in the No. 40 car at Las Vegas and Dover before he suffered a fractured vertebra and missed the final seven races of the season. Jamie McMurray won the fall Charlotte race in his second start in the No. 40 car in place of Marlin that season.

Kansas race shakes up NASCAR Cup playoff grid

Sunday’s Cup race at Kansas Speedway shook up the playoff standings, leaving two former Cup champions below the cutline heading into Saturday night’s cutoff race at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Bubba Wallace’s victory marked the second consecutive playoff race won by a driver not in the playoffs. Points leader Christopher Bell is the only driver who has advanced to the second round. The other 11 drivers to advance will be determined at Bristol.

A pit road penalty and a spin led to a rough day for two-time Cup champion Kyle Busch, who is two points behind Austin Cindric for the final transfer spot. Austin Dillon trails Cindric by three points, and Chase Briscoe is nine points behind Cindric.

Former Cup champion Kevin Harvick crashed at Kansas and finished last. He’s 35 points behind Cindric and all but needs a win to advance.

 

XFINITY SERIES

Noah Gragson’s win in Saturday’s rain-shortened race didn’t change who is in and who is out in the playoff standings, but Sam Mayer and Riley Herbst each clinched spots via points. That means nine drivers have clinched a spot in the playoffs heading into Friday night’s regular-season finale at Bristol.

Ryan Sieg continues to hold the final transfer spot, but he saw his advantage on Sheldon Creed cut to 13 points.

 

CAMPING WORLD TRUCK SERIES

The Truck Series enters the second round of the playoffs. John Hunter Nemechek won Friday’s cutoff race at Kansas Speedway. Carson Hocevar and Matt Crafton were eliminated. Four drivers will be eliminated in the second round, which begins Thursday at Bristol.

Winners and losers at Kansas Speedway

The 16 drivers in the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs were frozen out of victory lane for the second straight week as non-playoff participant Bubba Wallace won Sunday’s race at Kansas Speedway.

Wallace had 32 starts between his first career win at Talladega Superspeedway last October and Sunday’s victory. He becomes the first Black driver to own two wins in the Cup Series.

Christopher Bell and Alex Bowman made big jumps in the playoff point standings, while Joey Logano and Tyler Reddick endured significant drops.

Winners and losers at Kansas:

WINNERS

Bubba Wallace — Wallace’s success has been criticized by certain corners of the NASCAR fan base because his first win came in a rain-shortened race. He took care of that lingering issue Sunday with a dominant win, leading the final 43 laps. Interestingly, Wallace carried the car number 45 to a bit of history. Kurt Busch won in the No. 45 earlier this year. Wallace’s win made the 45 the first number to be driven to victory by different drivers at the same track in the same season for the first time since David Pearson and A.J. Foyt drove the No. 21 to wins at Daytona International Speedway in 1972.

Christopher Bell — Bell’s third-place finish Sunday boosted him into the playoff point lead and also guaranteed him a spot in the Round of 12. He leads the points by 10 over second-place William Byron.

Denny Hamlin — Hamlin was a double winner — of sorts — Sunday. Bubba Wallace drove a Hamlin-owned car to victory, and Hamlin was next best, finishing second to Wallace. Hamlin stayed in third place in the point standings.

Alex Bowman — Bowman was a bit of a showman Sunday, leading a race-high 107 laps, finishing fourth and gaining four spots in the point standings to sixth.

LOSERS

Kevin Harvick — The first round of the playoffs has been nasty for Harvick. He left the opening race at Darlington after his car caught on fire. At Kansas, he finished last after slamming the wall early in the race in tight traffic. He’ll be looking for a saving win at Bristol.

Tyler Reddick — Reddick absorbed the day’s biggest drop in points among the playoff contenders, plummeting six positions to 11th after finishing next-to-last.

Kyle Busch — Busch had misadventures along pit road and on track, losing control of his car and sliding across the grass adjacent to the apron. He finished the race but wound up 26th, two laps down. He is 13th in points, one position below the cutoff line.

