Jeremy Clements wins appeal, returns to Xfinity playoff list

By Sep 13, 2022, 1:35 PM EDT
0 Comments

After a NASCAR panel supported his team’s appeal Tuesday, driver Jeremy Clements is back in the running for the Xfinity Series championship.

On Aug. 30, NASCAR cited Clements’ team for an intake manifold violation during his victory Aug. 26 at Daytona International Speedway. Included in the penalties were the losses of 75 driver and owner points and 10 playoff points, dropping Clements from the potential playoff list and landing him far below the cutoff line. His victory held, but the penalty meant it would not count for playoff consideration.

Tuesday’s appeal announcement reversed that decision, returned points to the team and returned Clements, who qualified with the race win, to playoff qualification with only Friday night’s Xfinity race at Bristol Motor Speedway remaining on the regular-season schedule.

MORE: Kyle Busch to drive for RCR in 2023

Clements’ elevation in points drops Ryan Sieg below the cutoff line. Landon Cassill now sits on the cutline. He has a 19-point lead on Sieg. Sheldon Creed trails Cassill by 32 points.

The appeals panel ruled that the team did not violate Section 14.6.12.K&U of the NASCAR rule book and rescinded the penalty, which included the points losses and a $60,000 fine to crew chief Mark Setzer.

Members of the appeals panel were Tom DeLoach, Richard Gore and Dixon Johnston.

Questions and answers about Kyle Busch’s move to RCR

By Sep 13, 2022, 3:17 PM EDT
0 Comments

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Kyle Busch’s announcement Tuesday that he’s signed a multi-year contract to drive for Richard Childress Racing in 2023 was anticlimactic because of a report this past weekend that the deal was done.

But there remained a number of questions. Some of those questions were answered Tuesday.

Here are key questions and answers (where possible) about Busch’s move from Joe Gibbs Racing after this season to drive for Richard Childress Racing:

What car number will Busch drive?

He’ll be in the No. 8 car.

Childress said he spoke to Tyler Reddick about an hour before the announcement that Reddick would not be in the No. 8 car next year. It was a less-than-subtle reference to Childress saying previously he was not aware of Reddick’s announcement to 23XI Racing in 2024 until about an hour before it was made.

Said Childress of his conversation with Reddick Tuesday: “I just told him we had a contract to race next year and I’ll talk to him later about keeping him posted on how it’s going and what we’re going to be doing, how we’re going to put it together.”

Who will Busch’s crew chief be?

Randall Burnett, who is serving as Reddick’s crew chief, will move over to Busch’s team next year.

“We’re both going to have to learn each other,” Burnett said. “I know when he comes in, it’s all business on the weekend, it’s come to win. That’s what I like. That’s just what I like to do. It’s going to be my job to give him everything he needs, and I don’t mind the pressure.”

Who will be Busch’s sponsors?

Childress did not announce any sponsors, saying those would be forthcoming. He said the team “already had some commitments.”

Will Busch have an ownership stake in RCR?

No.

How many cars will RCR run next year?

Three. Childress will have teams for Busch, Reddick and Austin Dillon. All three will have a charter, meaning Childress will need to acquire a third charter.

Childress said: “Our plan is to race three cars next year, and we’re way down the road on that.”

Where does the other charter come from?

Childress would not discuss where it was coming from or if it will be a one-year lease or be purchased.

What is something included in Kyle Busch’s contract?

That he can drive in the Indianapolis 500 if he can find a Chevrolet team. Busch had previously been prevented from getting a ride in that race because of car owner Joe Gibbs.

Kurt Busch competed in the 2014 Indianapolis 500, finishing sixth to earn Rookie of the Year honors.

“I made sure it was in the deal,” Kyle Busch said.

But he also admitted it wasn’t a key point in talks.

“None of the teams that I spoke to, that was not on the priority list,” Busch said. “The priority list was ‘Can I win races? Can I win championships? And then what does KBM look like?’ Indy 500 wasn’t on that paper.”

Jim Campbell, Chevrolet U.S. Vice President, Performance and Motorsports, said of Busch in the Indy 500: “Where that goes, who knows?

What happens to Kyle Busch Motorsports?

It will be a Chevrolet team, but a deal is not done on what it will look like, whether it will be one, two, three or four teams.

Campbell said: “We’re still talking to Kyle about KBM. … In Trucks, we have two drivers that made the playoffs, one of them got washed out last week. We only have one left. We’ve got to be stronger in the Truck Series. Where that goes specifically with KBM, we’re still working on it.”

How did a deal not get done with Joe Gibbs Racing?

Said Busch: “Only thing I can say to that is that it didn’t happen. Apparently, they’ve got other irons in the fire, maybe other sponsors, and that’s the road they’re going down.”

Asked if he thought JGR would rather get a driver that wouldn’t cost as much as a two-time Cup champion, Busch said: “Fair assessment.”

Busch said he was informed that the No. 18 car was not an option at a point in the process.  

How did this pairing of Busch at RCR come together?

Austin Dillon said that shortly after Tyler Reddick announced he would drive for 23XI Racing in 2024, he suggested to his grandfather that they talk to Busch.

Childress told Dillon: “If you can line the meeting up, I want to meet with him.”

Childress said he and Kyle first talked at Childress Vineyards, the winery that Childress owns in Lexington, North Carolina, about a 10-minute drive from the Richard Childress Racing complex.

Dillon said something Busch did for him years ago resonated and made it easier to reach out to Busch. 

“One thing Kyle did for me, when I was coming up in the Truck series, we raced against each other a lot in 2010, 2011,” Dillon said. “He pulled me aside at Nashville one time when he was starting his Xfinity team and he offered me a job to come drive for him. 

He said, ‘Would you be interested in driving Xfinity car, Nationwide then, for me?’ It kind of blew me away because I’ve always been known as the only reason I’ve got a ride is because my grandfather. So he was one of the only guys to offer me a ride other than my grandfather. 

“I always remembered that about Kyle, even through the family stuff, the fight and all that. I always had kind of a soft spot because he offered me a job other than my grandfather. So when it came around to working on who’s going to drive this car, I pushed for Kyle.”

What does Busch see out of RCR that makes him think he can win there?

“I’m hopeful that a fresh start can kind of clean up some of the aggravations of mistakes and things like that that have kind of happened over the last couple of years on my side of things,” he said. “But just also to seeing the investment and everything that Chevrolet has been putting into the sport and their new tech center and all that is intriguing. Looking forward to seeing what all that’s all about. 

“But to just be able to go race and get back behind the wheel again, to think that you are wanted somewhere and you have people that are excited about having you. As Richard mentioned, the whole organization, everybody on the shop floor is all asking questions.”

What role does Busch envision in helping RCR be better?

“I haven’t gotten into the trenches on much of that yet,” he said. “But, obviously, they have a good foundation and they have a good start.

“It’s just a matter of the knowledge and information that I feel like I have that I can bring to the table, bringing attention to areas in which make you a championship caliber organization.

What was the message Dillon gave Busch about Richard Childress Racing?

“I told this to Kyle, ‘We’re survivors and we’re fighters at RCR,” Dillon said. “We go through ups and downs throughout time, but we still come out the other side fighting, and we figure out ways to survive.

“You’ll never have to worry about that at RCR. When you’re a part of this organization, we’re going to fight together as long as you’re willing to fight with us. We’re gonna fight together. I think that was something for him to know that no matter what we go through, we’ll make it work. That’s what we do. We’re good at that.”

Who replaces Busch in the No. 18 car next year at Joe Gibbs Racing?

Expect that to be Ty Gibbs. JGR has not made an announcement but that should be coming sooner than later.

NASCAR Power Rankings: Denny Hamlin steps to the front

By Sep 13, 2022, 2:16 PM EDT
0 Comments

Does anybody here want to win this championship?

After two races in the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs, the 16 drivers eligible for the championship are 0 for 2. Erik Jones and Bubba Wallace, interlopers among the championship field, won at Darlington and Kansas, respectively.

Joey Logano, who topped the NBC Sports NASCAR Power Rankings last week, had a boring Kansas, leading only two laps and finishing a sour 17th. He drops to fifth in this week’s rankings.

MORE: Kyle Busch to drive for RCR in 2023

Chase Elliott, the point leader entering the playoffs, couldn’t muster a top 10 at Kansas and falls a spot in the rankings.

The new leader is Denny Hamlin, who finished a strong second at Kansas and now is chasing both the driving championship (which would be his first) and the owners championship, thanks in part to Wallace’s Sunday victory for 23XI Racing.

The playoffs roll on to Bristol Motor Speedway for a 7:30 p.m. race Saturday (USA Network).

NBC Sports NASCAR Power Rankings

1. Denny Hamlin (No. 3 last week) — Hamlin’s second-place run at Kansas was the best effort among the playoff contenders. He also was second in the first playoff race at Darlington, giving him a sound start to the playoff run.

2. Christopher Bell (No. 6 last week) — Bell leaps four positions in the rankings this week as his third-place run at Kansas boosted him into the top spot in the playoff standings. He was fifth at Darlington in the playoff opener.

3. Chase Elliott (No. 2 last week) — Elliott was never a factor at the front at Kansas on Sunday. He drops a spot in the rankings (although he gained two positions in the playoff standings to seventh).

4. Kyle Larson (No. 4 last week) — Larson was eighth at Kansas but was no match for the Toyotas.

5. Joey Logano (No. 1 last week) — Logano had an uninspiring day at Kansas, finishing 17th and dropping from first in the playoff standings to fourth.

6. William Byron (No. 8 last week) — Byron finished sixth at Kansas and is positioning himself as a big threat for the title.

7. Ryan Blaney (No. 7 last week) — Still no wins for Blaney, who was ninth at Kansas, but he’s fifth in the playoff standings.

8. Kevin Harvick (No. 5 last week) — Harvick falls three spots in the rankings after crashing in tight traffic at Kansas. He might need a win at Bristol to hang on.

9. Ross Chastain (No. 10 last week) — Entering Kansas, Chastain had seven straight finishes of 18th or worse. He made a correction Sunday with a seventh-place run.

10. Alex Bowman (unranked last week) — Bowman had a strong day at Kansas, leading the most laps (107) and coming home fourth. He gained four spots in the playoff standings to sixth.

Dropped out: Kyle Busch (ranked 9th last week). Busch was 26th at Kansas. Maybe he needs to consider switching teams. Oh, wait…

Toyota ‘disappointed, saddened’ to lose Kyle Busch

By Sep 13, 2022, 10:50 AM EDT
1 Comment

After Kyle Busch announced his decision to join Richard Childress Racing and Chevrolet Tuesday morning, Toyota’s racing arm released a statement expressing its disappointment at losing its top driver, calling Busch one of the greatest drivers in NASCAR history.

“While we certainly wish Kyle the best of luck in the future and congratulate him on his announcement to join Richard Childress Racing, we’re disappointed and saddened that his future won’t continue to be with Team Toyota,” said Toyota Racing Development president David Wilson in a statement released by Toyota.

“Kyle has been an ambassador for Toyota since joining the program in 2008. He’s gone on to accumulate some of the most prestigious milestones possible for the Toyota brand, including our first Cup Series win for the Camry and first Cup Series championship.

“He will undoubtedly hold the record for the most wins in a Toyota across all three championship series for decades to come. But more than that, Kyle has been a friend, part of our family and has played a key role in the development of many of our drivers through his ownership of Kyle Busch Motorsports.

“We wish nothing but the best for Kyle and his entire family as he moves into the next chapter of his Hall of Fame career. We’re thankful to have been along for the ride.”

Wilson was heavily involved in trying to keep Busch in the Toyota fold.

In another statement released Tuesday, team owner Joe Gibbs, who scored 56 Cup victories with Busch at the wheel, expressed thanks for their partnership.

“Kyle has been a major part of our history and success here at Joe Gibbs Racing,” Gibbs said. “We are thankful for all his contributions to our organization over the years. When you look at all that he has accomplished already, it is truly remarkable, and we know someday we will be celebrating his Hall of Fame induction. We also know he still has many more achievements in our sport ahead of him, including competing for the championship this season. We wish Kyle, Samantha, Brexton, and Lennix the very best.”

Toyota also will lose its connection to Busch in the Camping World Truck Series, as Busch said Tuesday his Kyle Busch Motorsports operation will be a Chevrolet team next season.

Kyle Busch to join Richard Childress Racing in 2023

By Sep 13, 2022, 10:10 AM EDT
0 Comments

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A move once considered unthinkable became reality Tuesday when Kyle Busch announced that he will drive the No. 8 car for Richard Childress Racing next season.

“This is probably one of the biggest days of my life and my career,” Busch said.

“What a big day,” car owner Richard Childress said.

Busch called his decision to join RCR “a no-brainer” and cited the opportunity to win races as a factor. Busch said it is a multi-year deal.

The 37-year-old Busch made the announcement at the NASCAR Hall of Fame, which is where his career will be honored once it is complete. 

The two-time Cup champion — the only active multi-time Cup champ in the series — will make the move to RCR after having been with Joe Gibbs Racing since 2008.

Busch has scored 56 of his 60 career Cup victories with Joe Gibbs Racing. No other driver has won as many series races in that time. Jimmie Johnson is next with 50 and Kevin Harvick has 49. 

Busch has won a total of 146 races in Cup and Xfinity with Joe Gibbs Racing, scoring 90 Xfinity wins with the organization. 

Busch thanked car owner Joe Gibbs for all that he has done for him.

Gibbs said in a statement: “Kyle has been a major part of our history and success here at Joe Gibbs Racing. We are thankful for all his contributions to our organization over the years. When you look at all that he has accomplished already, it is truly remarkable, and we know someday we will be celebrating his Hall of Fame induction.

“We also know he still has many more achievements in our sport ahead of him including competing for the championship this season. We wish Kyle, Samantha, Brexton, and Lennix the very best.”

Harvick said in late July that wherever Busch went, he would make an impact.

“I know there’s a lot of things that go on around Kyle, but in the end Kyle is still one of the best that’s ever come through this garage,” Harvick said. “There’s a lot of teams that can say that they’ve never had one of those types of drivers. He literally could rebuild an organization if somebody took a chance that hasn’t had one of those types of drivers.”

Busch becomes the first Cup champion Richard Childress Racing has had since Dale Earnhardt, who died in a last-lap crash in the 2001 Daytona 500. 

“We’d like to welcome Kyle back to Team Chevy, where he started his NASCAR career,” said Jim Campbell, Chevrolet U.S. Vice President, Performance and Motorsports, in a statement. “As a 60 Cup race winner and two-time champion, he will be a valuable addition to Richard Childress Racing and the Chevrolet line-up. We look forward to working with Kyle starting in 2023.”

Childress said sponsor announcements would be coming later. He said that he told Tyler Reddick about an hour before the announcement that he would not be in the No. 8 next year. Randall Burnett, who is serving as Reddick’s crew chief this season, will be Busch’s crew chief next year.

Childress said RCR will have three charters for next year and have Busch, Reddick and Austin Dillon in its lineup.

No one could have imagined at the start of the year this would be Busch’s last season with JGR.

But Busch has been headed on this path after a sponsor pulled out of negotiations with Joe Gibbs Racing earlier this year. The team needed a new sponsor after Mars, Inc. announced last year that it would not return to the team and the series. 

Joe Gibbs Racing was in talks with Oracle, a technology corporation based in Austin, Texas, to sponsor Busch’s No. 18 team, but that fell through when the technology market changed and Oracle began looking at cutting costs and issuing layoffs. 

Without a sponsor, it became more difficult for Gibbs to sign Busch. He talked with other teams. Those who emerged as the leaders were Kaulig Racing, RCR and 23XI Racing.

A pairing of Busch and Childress presents a unique tandem among former combatants. 

Upset with Busch’s actions toward his drivers in the Truck Series, Childress found Busch in the garage at Kansas in 2011, removed his watch and repeatedly punched Busch. NASCAR fined Childress $150,000 for instigating the altercation.

They’ve since bridged the gap and will begin working together in 2023. 

