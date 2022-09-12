Bubba Wallace’s second career Cup win was only ‘a matter of time’

By Sep 12, 2022, 3:44 PM EDT
0 Comments

KANSAS CITY, Kans. — Winning is always special, but drivers have said, particularly those with one Cup win, that winning a second series race was important because it showed that they were not just a one-hit wonder.

Bubba Wallace passed beyond that with his second career Cup victory Sunday at Kansas Speedway.

MORE: Bubba Wallace to be on MotorMouths Monday (6-7 p.m. ET on Peacock)

“I think winning at this level is the hardest thing in life for us race car drivers,” said Wallace, who has won a Cup race two consecutive seasons.

“To be able to say we’re winners (Sunday) here at Kansas through the year that we’ve had and what we’ve been able to do the last couple of months is incredible. … To come out winners, I knew it was only a matter of time. Had a lot of people telling me that. So it’s finally cool to see it come to fruition. Two times is better than one time.”

The victory is not surprising. Wallace had arguably the best car at Kansas in May but two penalties by his pit crew caused him to restart twice at the back of the field. He went on to finish 10th. 23XI Racing teammate Kurt Busch won that race. 

At Michigan last month, Wallace was on the front row for the final restart but could not keep Kevin Harvick from getting by. Wallace then was mired in a battle to keep second and never got the chance to challenge Harvick, placing second. 

That Wallace is becoming a factor at more than superspeedways — his first career Cup win was last year at Talladega and he has three runner-up finishes at Daytona — shows the growth he and his team are making.

“We’re talked about when we go to the speedways and kind of not so much the rest of the tracks, so I want to start changing that,” Wallace said after his sixth top-10 finish in the last nine races. “We’ve been able to show up these last two months or so, all different types of racetracks, and be talked about. That’s cool. It’s a step in the right direction.

“We just can’t get complacent. We have to keep going, keep pushing for more. This is great, but we have to continue to go back out and battle. I appreciate the opportunity that I’m in right now with the team that I have and keep going.”

————————————————————————————————————————

A couple of key moments in Sunday’s race went against Denny Hamlin and kept him from having a chance to win. 

On what would be the final restart — at the beginning of stage 3 — Hamlin lined up fourth on Lap 172 but quickly fell back to eighth by Lap 174. In a race where track position was critical, this put him in a challenging spot.

Hamlin didn’t get to fifth until Lap 197 in the 267-lap race. He was back up to fourth when he came to pit road on Lap 214 for his final stop. 

Hamlin was first playoff car to pit. Crew chief Chris Gabehart said he came early because he was trying to leapfrog Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Christopher Bell.

Hamlin had an 11.5-second pit stop, according to Racing Insights. Leader Bubba Wallace came on the next lap and had a 10.4-second pit stop.

That was only part of what kept Hamlin from having a chance to challenge Wallace for the win at the end.

Gabehart said Wallace’s entry and exit off pit road, compared to Hamlin’s, was a key factor. 

“It was roughly a two second delta,” Gabehart told NBC Sports of the difference between Wallace and Hamlin. “Some of that was the pit stop just wasn’t great. And to Bubba’s credit, he’s really good at (pit entry and pit exit). His green flag entries and green flag exits have been good for a long time. And it won him a race.”

Hamlin acknowledged how good Wallace is in that area.

Bubba, historically on the metrics, has been really good on green flag entries,” Hamlin said. “So I kind of knew that it was going to be tough for me to gain. I kind of focused just on not making a mistake coming to pit road. … He just smashed us pretty bad, I think by about a second. We lost by exactly one second.

Said Wallace: “There’s a lot of metrics in our JGR metric sheet. There’s about 1,000 pages. I take pride in trying to be at the top of those. Some weeks you are. Most weeks I’m not, but pit-in, pit-out, green flag stuff has always been one of my strong suits.

Honestly, they said, ‘Pit now,’ and I’m like, OK, and just was able to capitalize and that was it. Didn’t do anything fancy, but just one of those high traits that we carry. It worked out for us.”

————————————————————————————————————————

Martin Truex Jr.’s fifth-place finish was not a result he celebrated. 

Truex, who still seeks his first win of the season and is not in the playoffs for the first time since 2014, gave up the lead on Lap 112 when he had to return to pit road so his crew could tighten the left rear tire. 

Truex didn’t get back into the top five until seven laps left. 

“Too many mistakes,” Truex said. 

He said he felt he had the best car in the race.

What could he do better than others?

“Pass cars,” he said. “The longer the race goes, the harder it is to do it and the longer it takes you to get through the field. Just too many mistakes.”

Asked if this was just the way the season has gone, Truex said: “Yep. Ready for the offseason.”

————————————————————————————————————————

Sunday marked the first time in 50 years that the same car number won two races at a track in the same season with different drivers, according to Racing Insights. Both Kurt Busch and Bubba Wallace drove the No. 45 car to a win this year at Kansas.

The No. 21 car of Wood Brothers Racing won the 1972 Daytona 500 with A.J. Foyt and won the Firecracker 400 at Daytona that July with David Pearson. 

The last time the same car number won two races with multiple drivers in the same season was 2002.

Sterling Marlin won in the No. 40 car at Las Vegas and Dover before he suffered a fractured vertebra and missed the final seven races of the season. Jamie McMurray won the fall Charlotte race in his second start in the No. 40 car in place of Marlin that season.

Read more about NASCAR

NASCAR playoff grid
Kansas race shakes up NASCAR Cup playoff grid
Kansas winners
Winners and losers at Kansas Speedway
Kyle Busch Kevin Harvick playoff
Kyle Busch, Kevin Harvick below playoff cutline after Kansas

Kansas race shakes up NASCAR Cup playoff grid

By Sep 12, 2022, 11:00 AM EDT
0 Comments

Sunday’s Cup race at Kansas Speedway shook up the playoff standings, leaving two former Cup champions below the cutline heading into Saturday night’s cutoff race at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Bubba Wallace’s victory marked the second consecutive playoff race won by a driver not in the playoffs. Points leader Christopher Bell is the only driver who has advanced to the second round. The other 11 drivers to advance will be determined at Bristol.

A pit road penalty and a spin led to a rough day for two-time Cup champion Kyle Busch, who is two points behind Austin Cindric for the final transfer spot. Austin Dillon trails Cindric by three points, and Chase Briscoe is nine points behind Cindric.

Former Cup champion Kevin Harvick crashed at Kansas and finished last. He’s 35 points behind Cindric and all but needs a win to advance.

 

XFINITY SERIES

Noah Gragson’s win in Saturday’s rain-shortened race didn’t change who is in and who is out in the playoff standings, but Sam Mayer and Riley Herbst each clinched spots via points. That means nine drivers have clinched a spot in the playoffs heading into Friday night’s regular-season finale at Bristol.

Ryan Sieg continues to hold the final transfer spot, but he saw his advantage on Sheldon Creed cut to 13 points.

 

CAMPING WORLD TRUCK SERIES

The Truck Series enters the second round of the playoffs. John Hunter Nemechek won Friday’s cutoff race at Kansas Speedway. Carson Hocevar and Matt Crafton were eliminated. Four drivers will be eliminated in the second round, which begins Thursday at Bristol.

Read more about NASCAR

Bubba Wallace
Bubba Wallace’s second career Cup win was only ‘a matter of time’
Kansas winners
Winners and losers at Kansas Speedway
Kyle Busch Kevin Harvick playoff
Kyle Busch, Kevin Harvick below playoff cutline after Kansas

Winners and losers at Kansas Speedway

By Sep 12, 2022, 7:00 AM EDT
0 Comments

The 16 drivers in the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs were frozen out of victory lane for the second straight week as non-playoff participant Bubba Wallace won Sunday’s race at Kansas Speedway.

Wallace had 32 starts between his first career win at Talladega Superspeedway last October and Sunday’s victory. He becomes the first Black driver to own two wins in the Cup Series.

Christopher Bell and Alex Bowman made big jumps in the playoff point standings, while Joey Logano and Tyler Reddick endured significant drops.

Winners and losers at Kansas:

WINNERS

Bubba Wallace — Wallace’s success has been criticized by certain corners of the NASCAR fan base because his first win came in a rain-shortened race. He took care of that lingering issue Sunday with a dominant win, leading the final 43 laps. Interestingly, Wallace carried the car number 45 to a bit of history. Kurt Busch won in the No. 45 earlier this year. Wallace’s win made the 45 the first number to be driven to victory by different drivers at the same track in the same season for the first time since David Pearson and A.J. Foyt drove the No. 21 to wins at Daytona International Speedway in 1972.

Christopher Bell — Bell’s third-place finish Sunday boosted him into the playoff point lead and also guaranteed him a spot in the Round of 12. He leads the points by 10 over second-place William Byron.

Denny Hamlin — Hamlin was a double winner — of sorts — Sunday. Bubba Wallace drove a Hamlin-owned car to victory, and Hamlin was next best, finishing second to Wallace. Hamlin stayed in third place in the point standings.

Alex Bowman — Bowman was a bit of a showman Sunday, leading a race-high 107 laps, finishing fourth and gaining four spots in the point standings to sixth.

LOSERS

Kevin Harvick — The first round of the playoffs has been nasty for Harvick. He left the opening race at Darlington after his car caught on fire. At Kansas, he finished last after slamming the wall early in the race in tight traffic. He’ll be looking for a saving win at Bristol.

Tyler Reddick — Reddick absorbed the day’s biggest drop in points among the playoff contenders, plummeting six positions to 11th after finishing next-to-last.

Kyle Busch — Busch had misadventures along pit road and on track, losing control of his car and sliding across the grass adjacent to the apron. He finished the race but wound up 26th, two laps down. He is 13th in points, one position below the cutoff line.

Read more about NASCAR

Bubba Wallace
Bubba Wallace’s second career Cup win was only ‘a matter of time’
NASCAR playoff grid
Kansas race shakes up NASCAR Cup playoff grid
Kyle Busch Kevin Harvick playoff
Kyle Busch, Kevin Harvick below playoff cutline after Kansas

Kyle Busch, Kevin Harvick below playoff cutline after Kansas

By Sep 11, 2022, 9:28 PM EDT
0 Comments

KANSAS CITY, Kans. — Non-playoff drivers have won each of the first two Cup playoff races, and two former champions are in danger of being eliminated.

Welcome to the 2022 Cup playoffs — where up is down.

In an unpredictable season that had 16 different winners in the regular season, two more names joined that list in the playoffs. Erik Jones won the Southern 500, and Bubba Wallace claimed Sunday’s Cup race at Kansas Speedway. 

Never have non-playoff drivers won the opening two races of NASCAR’s postseason.

The result is that only one of the 16 playoff drivers has clinched a spot in the second round going into Bristol’s cutoff race Saturday night. Points leader Christopher Bell, who scored 19 stage points on the way to placing third, has a large enough advantage that he’ll move on. 

Nothing else is certain.

That includes the fate of a pair of former champions, who have never been eliminated in the first round. 

Kevin Harvick, the 2014 Cup champ, needs to all but win at Bristol or his title hopes are over after a fire ended his race at Darlington and he crashed Sunday at Kansas to finish last in the 36-car field.

“We were racing to win anyway today, so that is what we will do again next week,” Harvick said.

Two-time Cup champion Kyle Busch, who is expected to announce Tuesday morning that he’ll join Richard Childress Racing in 2023, is two points behind Austin Cindric for the final transfer spot. Busch’s crew incurred a pit road penalty and he spun before finishing 26th Sunday.

Bristol shouldn’t be an issue for Busch, who has nine Cup wins at the track, including the dirt race in the spring. Unless …

“If I can have past Bristol results be Bristol results, then, yeah, shouldn’t be a problem,” Busch said of advancing to the next round. “But if I have Bristol results similar to what’s happened this year every week, then no, it’s going to be an uphill battle.”

Austin Dillon also is outside a transfer spot. He is three points behind Cindric after finishing 14th. 

“We just fought balance … all day,” Dillon said. “The same thing we’ve fought all year, really. We had high hopes because we qualified pretty decent. 

“I’m proud of our guys, we fought hard. We kept ourselves in it, and we have a shot at Bristol.”

Briscoe is nine points behind Cindric for that final transfer spot after what was a frustrating 13th-place finish.

Pit road tormented Briscoe. He and Alex Bowman made contact on one stop. Briscoe was boxed in behind Cody Ware during a stop at Lap 139 of the 267-lap race.

“(Bowman) started leaving right when I was turning in, so I tried to straighten back up and kind of stop,” Briscoe said of his encounter with the Hendrick Motorsports driver. “He was trying to come out and we just hit each other. It was a frustrating day on pit road for us.

“We finally got up to fourth, was really good there. I thought we were top-five car and came down for that pit stop and (Ware) trapped me. I go from running fourth to running 14th, and we were stuck there the rest of the day.

“Frustrating when it’s the last car on the lead lap and wasn’t really racing for anything and kind of killed our day. Definitely frustrated. I feel like that was probably the maddest I’ve ever been in a race car in my life, knowing what was on the line and knowing that we had done all that work.”

The last time Cup was at Bristol, Briscoe made a desperate attempt at leader Tyler Reddick on the last lap but spun and collected Reddick, allowing Busch to score his only Cup win of the season.

Briscoe remained optimistic about his chances of advancing.

“At Bristol, a lot of things can happen,” Briscoe said. “If you are 20 points above the cutline, I don’t know if you are going to feel safe going into there.”

Read more about NASCAR

Bubba Wallace
Bubba Wallace’s second career Cup win was only ‘a matter of time’
NASCAR playoff grid
Kansas race shakes up NASCAR Cup playoff grid
Kansas winners
Winners and losers at Kansas Speedway

What drivers said at Kansas Speedway

By Sep 11, 2022, 7:40 PM EDT
0 Comments

Bubba Wallace stole attention from playoff drivers as he charged to the front in the final stage and won Sunday’s Cup Series playoff race at Kansas Speedway.

Wallace led the final 43 laps of the race.

Following in the top five were Denny Hamlin, Christopher Bell, Alex Bowman and Martin Truex Jr.

What drivers had to say during and after Sunday’s race at Kansas Speedway:

Bubba Wallace — Winner: “Man, just so proud of this team, so proud of the effort that they put in each and every week. Just thankful for the opportunity, right? Took this jump from an idea two years ago from a text from Denny before it all even happened. He was ready to get the deal done. … Pit crew was awesome today. We had one loose wheel. Just thankful. Thanks for the opportunity, and thankful to shut the hell up for a lot of people. I knew Denny was going to be strong. That’s the things I look at, is he wasn’t that good at the beginning of the day, and he comes up and finishes P2. And that’s what I want to start doing. When we don’t have the best days, just capitalize on moments like that. It’s cool to beat the boss, but, man, we were just lights-out today once we got to the lead, and it was a lot of fun.”

Denny Hamlin — Finished 2nd: “It’s a good overall day. Just still frustrated about the first half of the race. We just aren’t executing all that well. … Really happy for our 11 Toyota team. They really fought hard and in that last half, they really made the car quite a bit better. Just really happy about the outcome and really happy for the 45 team and Bubba Wallace and Bootie (Barker, crew chief). Bubba’s just really worked hard on his craft and we’ve given him fast race cars and now he’s showing what he’s got. I nearly wrecked to try to catch him and then I got bad loose and nearly got in the fence. I was driving as hard as I could. Nothing will ever come free if you’re driving for me. If you think I’m going to let you win, you better go get another job.”

Christopher Bell — Finished 3rd:  “Just got off a little bit on our balance that last run, but overall a great points day and very proud of everyone on this DEWALT No. 20 team. Great day for Toyota and happy for Bubba to get a win. He was really deserving, really fast all day. Great points day. We’ll move on and try and win one. I’m very happy that we’re finally getting the results that this team deserves. Our speed has been there all year, and I feel like we’ve given up a couple good finishes. Last couple of weeks we’ve been building on it, and hopefully we can keep the ball rolling.”

Alex Bowman — Finished 4th: “We had a good day for our No. 48 Ally Camaro ZL1. Proud of all of my guys. We had a good weekend. Obviously, we didn’t want to throw those stage points away in stage one like we did, but we overcame that in a hurry. I’m just proud of Greg (Ives) and the guys. We had a great racecar. The last 15 laps of a run is where we would fall off and get beat, but I’m still proud of all of the guys. We ended up with a solid points day.”

William Byron — Finished 6th: “For as far off as we started, we definitely made a really good rally. I just appreciate the adjustments and pit stops by everybody on the No. 24 Liberty University Chevrolet team. At the beginning, I thought if it was a long run, we would have gotten lapped. But we just got our car so much better through the middle part of the race. Towards the end, it was just really hard to know what we needed to be better. I’m happy with the finish and thankful for the effort. It looks like we’re plus 48-points going into Bristol, which is a tough track. It’s been a good two weeks in a row. We just need to put three weeks together and we’ll advance.”

Ross Chastain — Finished 7th: “Our No. 1 AdventHealth Chevy was on either side of tight or loose all day. It was just really a fine line. We just never really settled into a nice run. Our best run was the second-to-last, with our second-to-best run being our last run. We put the chips where they needed to go at the very end, but all day it was just a handful. We all just high-fived. It feels good. It’s been a rough couple of months here. There were times today where I thought we were going to run 14th and I thought we were just going to keep this going. We had a really good day on pit road. Our No. 1 pit crew is just incredible. We cycled ourselves back up there, and we were able to stay plugged in between the No. 48 (Alex Bowman) and the No. 5 (Kyle Larson). We were running with the guys we are supposed to be running with; and we finished around the guys we are supposed to finish by.”

Kyle Larson — Finished 8th: “For the restarts, I just didn’t have a good balance; but I also didn’t do a good job on the restarts. I think I only had two good ones. Gave up a lot of stage points early on because of that. Even when I thought I was in the right line, I was tight. There at the end, I finally got a good restart and was able to get to third. It was really loose; I tried to go for second and I got really sideways. After the green-flag stop, I felt good, but I was just a little bit on the tight side and couldn’t make enough ground in traffic to make a move and had to settle for eighth. Disappointed with that. I thought we had an opportunity to finish a lot better, but we’ll move on to Bristol.”

MORE: Kansas Cup results

MORE: Kansas driver points

Ryan Blaney — Finished 9th: “We were okay. We drove up through the field pretty decent there starting off and finished second in the first stage. I was proud of the progress we made. I had to come down pit road there after the first stage and had to kind of reset in the back. From there we just weren’t quite good enough to get back up into the top five. I was chasing it and adjusting the car after that. Overall, not a bad day. It was a good points day, and we are looking pretty decent going into Bristol. We will have to just go there and have a good day.”

Daniel Suarez — Finished 10th: “Today was very inconsistent. It was a long day. At times, we were OK and then some other times, we weren’t good. We had a couple of situations there on pit road, and then we had a tire going down. We had an eventful day. But for a day like that and to finish in the top 10, I’m quite happy. We have some work to do. We are not where we need to be. At times, I felt like we were a top-five car; and at times, we were a 20th-place car. We have to be a little bit more consistent. We don’t really understand why it was so inconsistent, but we’re going to find some answers and move on to Bristol.”

Chase Elliott — Finished 11th: “Probably just bad lane choice. I don’t think we were good enough to go win. Bubba (Wallace) was really good, congrats to him and his team. That’s a big win for him and a deserving one, too. We just had a bad restart there and fell back a lot of spots. Our car wasn’t really driving any differently than it was earlier in the race when we were up front. You just kind of lose momentum, start going the other direction, and it’s difficult to rebound from that sometimes”

Austin Cindric — Finished 12th: “I felt like we made the car better all day, and we just got hosed at one point on a restart, the final restart there. We lost all the spots that I had gained, and we never got those back. I just drove the car too hard trying to make it up and got too loose by the end of the race. Overall, like I said, we didn’t beat ourselves. We check that box the last two weeks. Bristol will be a big unknown and big challenge. We can’t take points for granted. I feel like we gave a few away today. I want to win at Bristol. That would be awesome. I have had a lot of heartache at Bristol, okay? I would like to change that, but maybe I will just take moving on to the next round. I have a lot of work ahead and a lot of really good guys I am going to have to beat.”

Chase Briscoe — Finished 13th: “Our balance was way different than in practice. I was worried at the beginning, but our team did a good job of making good adjustments and good pit stops and good restarts to get up to fourth or fifth there. We were able to run top-five if we could maintain track position. We came down pit road, and the 51 (Cody Ware) just buried us and pinned me in. I couldn’t get around him, and we went from running fourth to running 15th and was stuck there the rest of the day. I wish we could have got our Mustang up there. I feel like we had top-five speed. We just needed the track position to go with it, and we weren’t quite good enough to drive back through the field again. Going to Bristol not in on points isn’t the end of the world. I would love to be nine points up, obviously, but being nine points out, I feel like we can go there and get some stage points and be in good shape.”

Austin Dillon — Finished 14th: “We just fought balance on our No. 3 Get Bioethanol Camaro ZL1 all day. The same thing we’ve fought all year, really. We had high hopes because we qualified pretty decent. I’m proud of our guys, we fought hard. We kept ourselves in it and we have a shot at Bristol (Motor Speedway). Bristol is going to be wild and anything can happen. We’ve given ourselves a good shot. Nobody knows what to expect when we get there, but it’s a long race. If you’re there at the end of the day, you’ve got a good shot to make it.”

Joey Logano — Finished 17th: “Not a great day for us. We were hanging in there in the beginning for a little bit, and it looked like at one point, in the middle of the race, that we were the fastest car on the track. We were up to second and running down the leader and it was good. Caution came out and we put scuffs on and we lost a little bit of track position. Not much. We put new tires on and it just was not good. The balance was off without changing anything. Beats me. We are plus-40 in points, so that is a decent spot to go racing. I wish we were positioned first, but it is what it is.”

Aric Almirola — Finished 21st: “I thought we had a really good car. Having a motor issue in practice and not getting to qualify really just put us behind because we got given the last pit stall. I was having to come around the 12 (Ryan Blaney), and I kept getting blocked in by the 42 (Ty Dillon). So every time we’d drive from 30th up to 15th, we come down pit road and get blocked in and have to restart 30th. We restarted 30th one too many times, and I got wrecked on a restart and got a lot of damage, and the car was never as good after we got all the damage.”

Cole Custer — Finished 22nd: “It was just a battle and we couldn’t really find the balance on the car. We got it better through the race, but we just couldn’t really find it today. But we’ll come back stronger from it and figure out what we need to do the next time. The guys on pit road did an awesome job, so that’s definitely a positive.”

Kyle Busch — Finished 26th: “Just got really loose and it snapped around me. Then I had damage from going through the grass. Kind of ruined the rest of our day, but it was whatever happened on that pit stop that set us backwards to get us back in traffic there. Tried to make an adjustment to the car to make it faster and it did make it faster, but definitely made it looser. We’ll go and try hard and if what Bristol has always been to me occurs, we’ll be fine. With the way this year has been, if that occurs, it’s going to be ugly.”

Erik Jones — Finished 29th: “Definitely not the day we were looking for at Kansas Speedway with our FOCUSfactor Chevy. We were off in practice yesterday and made some adjustments to help today, but just never had a good handle on our Chevy. We started the day too tight, adjusted to then be too free. Had contact with a couple of other cars racing three-wide in stage two, and then the handling was just never where it needed to be. Not sure if we broke something when we made contact, but struggled the rest of the race. We’ll go back to the shop, look over everything and refocus on Bristol next week.”

Ty Gibbs — Finished 34th: “I don’t really know. We were just a little free and got ourselves back running in a bad area. We got a little bit of contact I think, but I haven’t seen the replay yet. … I feel like we should have run really well today and we didn’t. All of my teammates’ cars were good. I just need to work on my craft and need to make the car a little tighter. We had the right adjustments there and we were good right then, but just didn’t have enough time to go right after the green and then we were in the wall. Not really sure how, just haven’t seen the replay.”

Tyler Reddick — Finished 35th: “The right-rear tire just blew like we’ve had a few times. At Fontana (Auto Club Speedway), I was able to save it. But here, it snapped at the worst possible point, and we just killed the wall. It broke the control arm on the right-front, so our day was over. We leave here with not a lot of points, so we’ll have to fight hard at Bristol (Motor Speedway).”

Kevin Harvick — Finished 36th: “When those two cars (Bubba Wallace, Ross Chastain) came up in front of me, I just got super tight. When I lifted it grabbed and got loose. I just wasn’t expecting them to come up and my car getting that tight. It is what it is. We were racing to win anyway today, so that is what we will do again next week.”

Read more about NASCAR

Bubba Wallace
Bubba Wallace’s second career Cup win was only ‘a matter of time’
NASCAR playoff grid
Kansas race shakes up NASCAR Cup playoff grid
Kansas winners
Winners and losers at Kansas Speedway