Kansas Speedway Cup results: Bubba Wallace wins

Bubba Wallace roared to the front in the final stage and won Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Kansas Speedway.

The win was Wallace’s first of the season and the second of his career.

Completing the top five were Denny Hamlin (Wallace’s car owner), Christopher Bell, Alex Bowman and Martin Truex Jr.

The day was a tough one for several playoff drivers. Kevin Harvick finished last, and Tyler Reddick was 35th. Kyle Busch was 26th.

The playoffs move on to Bristol Motor Speedway next weekend for the third race in the first round.