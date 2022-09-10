Tyler Reddick wins Kansas pole

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

KANSAS CITY, Kans. – Tyler Reddick will start on the pole for Sunday’s Cup playoff race at Kansas Speedway.

Reddick claimed his second pole of the season and third of his career with a lap of 180.608 mph. He’ll be joined on the front row by Joey Logano (180.385 mph).

Alex Bowman (180.216) qualified third. Christopher Bell (179.659) will start fourth. Ross Chastain (179.605) will start fifth.

Daniel Suarez, who enters the race in the final transfer spot to the second round, qualified 15th. Denny Hamlin qualified 25th, lowest among the 16 playoff drivers.

Sunday’s Cup race airs at 3 p.m. ET on USA Network.