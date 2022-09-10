Starting lineup for Kansas Cup playoff race

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

KANSAS CITY, Kans. – Tyler Reddick will lead the field to green flag for Sunday’s Cup race at Kansas Speedway (3 p.m. ET on USA Network).

Joey Logano starts second. Alex Bowman starts third and will be followed by Christopher Bell and Ross Chastain. Playoff drivers are in the top nine starting spots.

Denny Hamlin qualified 25th, lowest among the 16 playoff drivers. The only other playoff drivers to qualify 20th or worse were: Kyle Busch (20th) and Chase Elliott (22nd).

Daniel Suarez, who holds the final transfer spot to the second round of the playoffs, qualified 15th.