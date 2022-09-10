Noah Gragson wins rain-shortened Xfinity race at Kansas

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

KANSAS CITY, Kans. – Noah Gragson won Saturday’s rain-shortened Xfinity Series race at Kansas Speedway, claiming his second consecutive victory.

The win is Gragson’s fifth of the year, tying Ty Gibbs for most victories this season. It is Gragson’s 10th career series win. He’s won three of the last seven races.

The race was stopped after 94 of 200 laps. The race had completed the second stage, making it official.

Justin Allgaier finished second, giving JR Motorsports a 1-2 finish. Gibbs placed third. Brandon Jones was fourth and Ross Chastain completed the top five. Sam Mayer and Riley Herbst each clinched a playoff spot. Ryan Sieg holds the final playoff spot, leading Sheldon Creed by 13 points with one race left in the regular season.

Gragson held off Allgaier on a restart two laps before the end of the second stage. After the stage ended, it began to rain harder and NASCAR sent the cars to pit road. The race was called shortly after that.

Allgaier held off Gibbs for second. They ran side by side off Turn 4. Gibbs got into the wall and then came down and slammed Allgaier’s car. Gibbs later apologized for the contact.

#NASCAR … Ty Gibbs on his contact with Justin Allgaier: “I didn’t make the right decision there.” pic.twitter.com/j8HqSUmriA — Dustin Long (@dustinlong) September 10, 2022

#NASCAR … Justin Allgaier finished second in the Kansas Xfinity race. He discusses the contact from Ty Gibbs as they came to the end of the second stage. pic.twitter.com/cG7G85XV71 — Dustin Long (@dustinlong) September 10, 2022

STAGE 1 WINNER: Ty Gibbs

STAGE 2 WINNER: Noah Gragson

NEXT: The series races Friday at Bristol Motor Speedway (7:30 p.m. ET on USA Network)