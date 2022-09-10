Kansas Xfinity Series race results, driver points

By Sep 10, 2022, 5:23 PM EDT
KANSAS CITY, Kans. – Noah Gragson scored his fifth Xfinity victory of the season, winning Saturday’s rain-shortened race at Kansas Speedway.

Gragson held off the field on a two-lap shootout to the end of the second stage before rain led to the race being stopped. With the race having reached the end of the second stage, it was considered an official event.

Justin Allgaier placed second and was followed by Ty Gibbs, Brandon Jones and Ross Chastain.

DRIVER POINTS

AJ Allmendinger remains the points leader with 1,003 points. He’s followed by Ty Gibbs (965 points), Justin Allgaier (948), Noah Gragson (931) and Josh Berry (866).

