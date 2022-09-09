Kansas Xfinity starting lineup: Brandon Jones wins pole

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

KANSAS CITY, Kans. – Brandon Jones will start on the pole for Saturday’s Xfinity Series race at Kansas Speedway.

Jones won the pole with a lap of 174.695 mph. Ty Gibbs qualified second at 174.520 mph to give Joe Gibbs Racing a sweep of the front row.

The pole is the sixth of Jones’ Xfinity career and his second in a row. He’s won two of the last four Xfinity races at this 1.5-mile track.

Sheldon Creed (173.617 mph) qualified third and is followed by points leader AJ Allmendinger (173.461) and Noah Gragson (173.410) Gragson won last weekend’s race at Darlington Raceway.

Akinori Ogata was the only driver who failed to qualify. Ryan Vargas will go to a backup car after crashing on his qualifying lap.

The Xfinity race is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET Saturday on USA Network. The race is the next-to-last in the regular season.