Kansas Truck starting lineup: John Hunter Nemechek wins pole

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KANSAS CITY, Kans. – John Hunter Nemechek will start from the pole in Friday night’s Camping World Truck Series playoff race at Kansas Speedway.

It is Nemechek’s sixth pole of the season. He led the way with a lap of 175.444 mph. He’ll be joined on the front row by Ty Majeski (175.182 mph)

Corey Heim (174.808) qualified third and was followed by Christian Eckes (174.6050 and Chandler Smith (174.003).

The final race of the first round is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. ET Friday on FS1. Two drivers will be eliminated. Matt Crafton holds the final transfer position. He leads Carson Hocevar by three points and Christian Eckes by six points.

Crafton (173.527) will start eighth and Hocevar (171.565) will start 15th.