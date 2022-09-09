Kansas Truck starting lineup: John Hunter Nemechek wins pole

By Sep 9, 2022, 4:59 PM EDT
0 Comments

KANSAS CITY, Kans. – John Hunter Nemechek will start from the pole in Friday night’s Camping World Truck Series playoff race at Kansas Speedway.

It is Nemechek’s sixth pole of the season. He led the way with a lap of 175.444 mph. He’ll be joined on the front row by Ty Majeski (175.182 mph)

Corey Heim (174.808) qualified third and was followed by Christian Eckes (174.6050 and Chandler Smith (174.003).

MORE: Kansas Truck starting lineup

The final race of the first round is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. ET Friday on FS1. Two drivers will be eliminated. Matt Crafton holds the final transfer position. He leads Carson Hocevar by three points and Christian Eckes by six points.

Crafton  (173.527) will start eighth and Hocevar (171.565) will start 15th.

Read more about NASCAR

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Kansas Lottery 200
Kansas Truck results: John Hunter Nemechek wins
NASCAR Xfinity Series Alsco Uniforms 250
Kansas Xfinity starting lineup: Brandon Jones wins pole
Kansas Speedway
Will Cup playoffs be calmer at Kansas? Maybe not