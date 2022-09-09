Kansas Truck results: John Hunter Nemechek wins

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

KANSAS CITY, Kans. – John Hunter Nemechek passed Carson Hocevar on the last lap to win Friday night’s Camping World Truck Series playoff race at Kansas Speedway.

Hocevar would have advanced to the second round of the playoffs had he won. Instead, he missed advancing by three points after placing second. It’s the third time this year Hocevar has finished second in a race.

Hocevar sought to stretch his fuel to win. The final 53 laps were run without caution. Hocevar moved to the lead through green flag pit stops. He led 28 laps in a row before Nemechek passed him on the final circuit.

Hocevar and Matt Crafton, a three-time series champion, were eliminated. Crafton finished 15th.

Nemechek, started on the pole, led a race-high 88 laps, won both stages and the race, claiming his second victory of the season.

Ryan Preece finished third and was followed by Zane Smith and Grant Enfinger.

STAGE 1 WINNER: John Hunter Nemechek

STAGE 2 WINNER: John Hunter Nemechek

WHO HAD A GOOD RACE: Ryan Preece, running a limited schedule, finished third. He has five top-five finishes, including a win, in eight starts this year. … Zane Smith’s fifth-place finish is his ninth top 10 in the last 10 races.

WHO HAD A BAD RACE: While second place is a great finish, it wasn’t good enough for Carson Hocevar. He missed the playoffs after a strategy to stretch fuel got him the lead, but he was caught by John Hunter Nemechek on the last lap and then ran out of fuel. … Matt Crafton finished 15th to be eliminated from title contention.

NEXT: The second round of the Truck playoffs begin Thursday at Bristol (7:30 p.m. ET on FS1)