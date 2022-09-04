Darlington Raceway Cup results: Erik Jones wins Southern 500

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

DARLINGTON, S.C. — Erik Jones drove through a long evening of trouble for much of the rest of the field and won Sunday night’s Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway.

Jones, winless this year until Sunday night, is not in the playoffs. Several of the 16 playoff drivers, including Chase Elliott, Kevin Harvick, Kyle Larson and Kyle Busch, experienced major problems during the race.

Jones took the lead after first-place Kyle Busch blew an engine with 23 laps remaining. Jones finished .252 of a second in front of second-place Denny Hamlin, the night’s best playoff driver.

Tyler Reddick was third, followed by Joey Logano and Christopher Bell. The second five were Michael McDowell, Brad Keselowski, William Byron, Bubba Wallace and Alex Bowman.