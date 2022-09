Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

DARLINGTON, S.C. — Joey Logano turned a lap at 168.521 miles per hour Saturday to win the pole for Sunday’s Southern 500.

Logano is second-seeded in the playoffs, which begin with Sunday’s 367-lap chase around the 1.366-mile track.

Chase Elliott, the top seed entering the playoffs, qualified 23rd. Daniel Suarez failed inspection three times and will start at the rear of the field.