NASCAR Saturday schedule at Darlington

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Saturday will be a busy day for Cup and Xfinity teams at Darlington Raceway.

Each series will have practice and qualifying before the Xfinity Series races at 3 p.m. ET on USA Network.

This weekend marks the beginning of the Cup playoffs, leading to Sunday’s Southern 500 (6 p.m. ET on USA Network.

Saturday’s forecast at Darlington calls for temperatures in the 80s and the chance for a stray shower in the afternoon, according to weather underground.

Saturday, Sept. 3

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

7 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. — Cup Series

9 a.m. — Xfinity Series

Track activity