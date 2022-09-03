Joey Logano comments on the unique nickname for his wife

DARLINGTON, S.C. — When driver Joey Logano receives a phone call from his wife, Brittany, the phone screen pops up the caller’s identification: My Hot Ass Wife.

This is one of the factoids viewers of “Race for the Championship,” USA Network’s new series about NASCAR, were introduced to in the series’ first episode Thursday.

Logano, laughing about the moment Saturday at Darlington Raceway, said Brittany’s nickname has been a reality since early in their marriage.

“The contact for my wife has been ‘My Hot Ass Wife’ for the last seven or eight years we’ve been married, and that’s just what it is,” Logano said. “It’s funny now because I use Siri to call her and I say, ‘Call my hot ass wife’ and then my kids in the back say, ‘Are you calling mommy?’ It’s pretty funny.

“I feel like somewhere in there that should be changed, but I like it and now it’s kind of funny. Now we’re just playing off it. I didn’t think twice about it being on my screen when they were shooting, which just goes to show how real everything is. They did a really good job at taking what life is, like what is our life as far as how we prepare for races from a work standpoint, but also at home. They didn’t really edit much out of it.”

The Loganos have three children: Hudson, Jameson and Emilia.

Logano is one of 16 drivers who will begin pursuit of the Cup championship in Sunday’s Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway (6 p.m. ET on USA Network).

The “Race for the Championship” series is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET on Thursdays on USA.