Brandon Jones wins Xfinity Series pole at Darlington Raceway

DARLINGTON, S.C. — Brandon Jones won the pole position Saturday morning for Saturday afternoon’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Darlington Raceway.

Jones, driving for Joe Gibbs Racing, ran 165.453 mph. Noah Gragson was second at 165.231.

Following in the top five were Sheldon Creed, Austin Hill and Ty Gibbs.

The pole is the fifth of Jones’ career.

Cup Series regular Kyle Larson was seventh, and Ross Chastain was 11th. Christopher Bell missed qualifying after a shifting issue in practice and will start 36th.

Justin Allgaier was fastest in morning practice. He was followed by Gragson, Creed, Bell and Jones. Bell replaced Denny Hamlin, who was scheduled to drive in the race but withdrew because of continuing soreness from a crash last weekend at Daytona.

The race, scheduled for 3 p.m. ET, will be televised by USA Network.