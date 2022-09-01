USA series “Race for the Championship” debuts Thursday night

USA Network’s behind-the-scenes docuseries of the 2022 NASCAR Cup season debuts at 10 p.m. ET Thursday night.

Documenting the lives of the sport’s best on and off the track, viewers will get a rare glimpse of what it takes to balance personal relationships with the pressure to perform. Packed with action, heart and drama, this exhilarating series will offer up a taste of what it’s really like to partake in the world’s top level of stock car racing. Watch as the drivers are pushed mentally and physically to their limits, navigating a NASCAR season unlike any other – with a new car, new tracks and new challenges – for their chance to make history.

Over 10 episodes, “Race for the Championship” will tell the story of the 2022 Cup season and playoffs. The series will feature past champions such as Chase Elliott, Kyle Larson, Kyle Busch, Joey Logano and Brad Keselowski, along with other drivers eager to write their own NASCAR legacies, including Ryan Blaney, Daniel Suárez, Ross Chastain, Corey LaJoie and others.

“I am excited to see it … and I think it will turn out really good,” Larson said. “I hope all the fans will really enjoy it.”

Said Kyle Busch: “I feel like it’s just another level of humanizing us. Athletes, drivers, families, things like that of what we do outside the sport. Obviously, there’s a lot to be filmed and a lot of things that go on behind the scenes and the things that aren’t on broadcast television each and every week.

“And so, to kind of showcase a little bit of that, obviously, there’s a storyline, a huge development of lives and situations that are outside of just the broadcast. And so I feel like they’re trying to do the best they can and showcase some of that and get some of those storylines out there. You know, one with us is just our family life and racing and Brexton racing and that sort of stuff, where how hectic it kind of is and what we do, outside of just being here every Saturday and Sunday.”