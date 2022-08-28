Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

NASCAR Cup Daytona results, points: Austin Dillon won the 2022 regular-season finale at Daytona International Speedway, where the 16-driver grid was completed for the 10-race playoffs. It was the second victory on the 2.5-mile oval for the Richard Childress Racing driver, who won the 2018 Daytona 500.

With Dillon securing a spot via his fourth victory in NASCAR’s premier series, Ryan Blaney clinched the final playoff berth without a win by virtue of finishing three points ahead of Martin Truex Jr.

After being involved in an early wreck and finishing six laps down, Blaney’s No. 12 Ford took 15th as only 17 of 37 cars finished Sunday’s race.

Despite finishing fifth in Stage 1 and second in Stage 2, Truex was unable to advance despite an eighth at Daytona.

With many championship contenders and past Daytona winners being eliminated by four multicar crashes, the top 10 included several unlikely faces. Landon Cassill tied a career best with a fourth place (his second top 10 in 334 Cup starts), and Noah Gragson (fifth), Cody Ware (sixth) and BJ McLeod (seventh) all earned career bests in NASCAR’s premier series.

POINTS REPORT

With the regular season complete, the playoffs will begin with 16 drivers vying for the championship starting Sepr. 4 at Darlington Raceway, which begins three three-race elimination rounds.

Chase Elliott, who earned 15 playoff points by winning the regular-season championship, will begin the playoffs with 40 playoff points, followed by Joey Logano (25), Ross Chastain (20), Kyle Larson (19) and William Byron (14).

NEXT: The NASCAR Cup Series playoffs will open Sunday, Sept. 4 at Darlington Raceway with the prestigious Southern 500 (USA, 6 p.m. ET).