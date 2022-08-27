NASCAR Xfinity Series results: Jeremy Clements wins at Daytona

Jeremy Clements was the ultimate survivor Friday night/Saturday morning, driving through numerous multi-car accidents and winning the 250-mile Xfinity Series race at Daytona International Speedway.
The race started more than three hours late because of weather issues and finished at about 1:30 a.m. Saturday.
Clements won for only the second time in his Xfinity career and jumped into the Xfinity playoff field.
Following him in the top five on a night in which many lead cars were either eliminated or heavily damaged in wrecks were Timmy Hill, AJ Allmendinger, Brandon Brown and Sage Karam.