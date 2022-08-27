Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

NASCAR has postponed Saturday night’s NASCAR Cup Series regular season finale at Daytona International Speedway to Sunday morning due to inclement weather.

Coverage of the race begins Sunday at 10 a.m. ET on CNBC. The race will also stream live on Peacock. Green flag is scheduled for 10:05 a.m. ET.

Weather Underground forecasts a 51% chance of showers and a high of 83 degrees at the start of the race.

Reigning Cup Series champion Kyle Larson will start on pole after rain canceled Friday’s qualifying session. Chase Elliott, who has already clinched this year’s regular season title, joins Larson on the front row.

Sunday’s race will finalize the 16-driver field for the Cup playoffs, which begin next weekend (Sept. 4) at Darlington Raceway on USA Network.

14 of the 16 playoff positions have been secured. The final two playoff positions that remain open are held by winless drivers Ryan Blaney and Martin Truex Jr. Blaney leads Truex by 25 points.