Saturday Daytona Cup race: Start time, TV info, weather

The final race of the NASCAR Cup Series regular season is scheduled Saturday night at Daytona International Speedway.

Among matters to be determined are the final two spots in the Cup playoffs. Ryan Blaney and Martin Truex Jr. control those positions entering the race, and at least one of them will make the playoffs on points. Both will advance on points if there is not a new winner Saturday night.

Fifteen drivers have won races during the regular season, but 23XI Racing and Kurt Busch declined to use the waiver that would have put him in the playoffs. He continues to recover from concussion-like symptoms following a crash at Pocono Raceway last month.

Due to local programming, the Cup Series race on Saturday will air on WBAL 11.2 MeTV in Baltimore, WKCF in Orlando, KTVK in Phoenix and WMOR in Tampa. Check local listings in Lancaster/Harrisburg (Pa.), Philadelphia and Washington, DC. Viewers in all markets can live stream the race on Peacock, NBCSports.com or the NBC Sports app.

Details for Saturday’s Cup race at Daytona International Speedway

(All times Eastern)

START: The command to start engines will be given at 7:34 p.m. … Green flag is scheduled to wave at 7:46 p.m.

PRERACE: Cup garage opens at 4 p.m. … Driver introductions are at 6:55 p.m. … The invocation will be given at 7:25 p.m. by Sam Mercado. … The national anthem will be performed by Sarah Hohman of Hope City Church in Mount Dora, Florida at 7:27 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 160 laps (400 miles) on the 2.5-mile oval.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 35. Stage 2 ends at Lap 95.

STARTING LINEUP: Daytona Cup starting lineup

TV/RADIO: NBC and Peacock will broadcast the race at 7 p.m. Post-race show will be on Peacock… Motor Racing Network coverage begins at 6 p.m. and also will stream at mrn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the MRN broadcast.

STREAMING: NBCsports.com

FORECAST: Weather Underground — High of 81 degrees with a 44% chance of scattered thunderstorms around the start of the race.

LAST YEAR: Ryan Blaney led seven laps and won last year’s race. Following in the top five were Bubba Wallace, Ryan Newman, Ryan Preece and Tyler Reddick.

