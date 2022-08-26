Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Greg Ives, crew chief for Alex Bowman, announced on social media Friday that he will step away from his role after this season.

Ives stated that he will remain with Hendrick Motorsports in a role to be determined.

Ives has been a crew chief at Hendrick Motorsports since 2015, working with Dale Earnhardt Jr., Jeff Gordon and Bowman.

Ives has 10 wins as a crew chief, including Bowman’s victory this season at Las Vegas this season. Seven of Ives’ wins have come with Bowman and three with Earnhardt.

Bowman will be among the 16 drivers in the Cup playoffs this season. The regular season ends Saturday at Daytona (7 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock). The playoffs begin Sept. 4 at Darlington.

Some news to share. I’m so grateful for all the support. pic.twitter.com/9k2Ow4FnoR — Greg Ives (@Ives_Greg) August 26, 2022

7 wins together and a chapter in my life I’ll never forget… Couldn’t have done it without you, @Ives_Greg. Let’s add a few more to the trophy case. 👊🏼 pic.twitter.com/5PxGDSSAUz — Alex Bowman (@Alex_Bowman) August 26, 2022

Proud to call you a friend. Enjoy the change. Appreciate everything you did for @JRMotorsports and as a CC for the 88 @TeamHendrick crew. https://t.co/NR9cTZ94vz — Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) August 26, 2022