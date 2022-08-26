Daytona Xfinity starting lineup

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — AJ Allmendinger will start on the pole for Friday’s Xfinity Series race at Daytona International Speedway after rain canceled qualifying.

Four races remain in the Xfinity Series, including tonight’s race (7:30 p.m. ET on USA Network).

Noah Gragson will start second. Sammy Smith starts third and is joined on the second row by Sam Mayer. Josh Berry starts fifth.

Sheldon Creed, who starts seventh, is the first driver outside a playoff spot. He gained 61 points on the bubble in the last seven races. He enters this race 39 points out of the playoffs.