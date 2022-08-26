Daytona Cup starting lineup

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Kyle Larson will start on the pole for Saturday’s Cup race at Daytona International Speedway after rain canceled qualifying Friday.

Larson will be joined on the front row by Chase Elliott, who has clinched the regular-season title.

Joey Logano starts third and is joined by Daniel Suarez in the second row. Christopher Bell starts fifth.

Saturday’s race (7:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock) is the final race of the regular season. The playoff field will be set after the race. Fourteen of the 16 playoff spots have been secured. Ryan Blaney and Martin Truex Jr. are the only two winless drivers in a playoff spot. Blaney leads Truex by 25 points.

Blaney starts 16th. Truex starts 13th.

Thirteen drivers outside a playoff spot could earn a playoff position by winning Saturday.

Seven of those 13 drivers who could move into a playoff spot have won a Cup race at Daytona: Erik Jones, Aric Almirola, Austin Dillon, Justin Haley, Michael McDowell, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Brad Keselowski. McDowell starts ninth, highest among this group.

Of the six remaining playoff-eligible drivers who have not won at Daytona, Bubba Wallace has finished second there three times, including the last two races, and Chris Buescher’s best finish is third. Others who could make the playoffs with a win Saturday night are Cole Custer, Harrison Burton, Ty Dillon and Todd Gilliland.