Daniel Suarez signs extension with Trackhouse Racing

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Trackhouse Racing announced Friday that it has signed Daniel Suarez to a contract extension.

Suarez confirmed that the extension is only for next season.

Team officials had stated earlier this year that was the plan and it was just a matter of finalizing details.

The 30-year-old Suarez is in his second season with Trackhouse Racing. He scored his first career Cup victory this season, winning at Sonoma, and will be making his first playoff appearance this season.

Suarez goes into Saturday night’s Cup race at Daytona International Speedway (7 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock) 12th in the points. He has one win, six top-five finishes and 10 top 10s this year.

Earlier this week, Team Penske announced that it had signed a long-term extension with Joey Logano. Team Penske announced Aug. 17 that it signed Ryan Blaney to a contract extension.

23XI Racing announced a contract extension for Bubba Wallace on Aug. 12. JTG Daugherty Racing announced it had signed Ricky Stenhouse Jr. to a contract extension on June 24. Hendrick Motorsports announced it had signed William Byron to a contract extension through 2025 on May 5.

23XI Racing announced July 12 that it had signed Tyler Reddick beginning in 2024.