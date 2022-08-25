Zane Smith will stay with Front Row and expand schedule

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Driver Zane Smith will stay with Front Row Motorsports in 2023 and will have an expanded race schedule, the team announced Thursday.

This year’s regular season champion in the Camping World Truck Series, Smith will run full-time in the Truck Series again next year.

Front Row also plans to enter Smith in the Daytona 500 and several other Cup races as part of a schedule that also could include some Xfinity Series races.

“We will be strategic as what [Cup] races we select to enter,” said Jerry Freeze, FRM general manager, in a statement released by the team. “We want to allow Zane to highlight what many have seen him do this year at the elite level. We will announce those races later once the 2023 schedules are announced.”

Michael McDowell and Todd Gilliland drive full-time in the Cup Series for FRM. Smith has raced in the Cup Series one time, finishing 17th in June at Gateway.

“We have been thrilled with the performance by Zane this season,” team owner Bob Jenkins said in a release. “We always felt like he was the next breakthrough star in the sport, and he has been proving that this season.”

Smith has won three Truck races and has scored 10 top-five finishes this year.