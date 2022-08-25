Friday Daytona Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Four races remain before the start of the NASCAR Xfinity Series playoffs. That stretch has races at Daytona International Speedway (Friday night), Darlington Raceway (Sept. 3), Kansas Speedway (Sept. 10) and Bristol Motor Speedway (Sept. 16).

Seven drivers have clinched a position in the playoffs: AJ Allmendinger, Ty Gibbs, Justin Allgaier, Noah Gragson, Josh Berry, Austin Hill and Brandon Jones.

Riley Herbst, Sam Mayer, Daniel Hemric, Landon Cassill, Ryan Sieg and Sheldon Creed could join the playoff field with a win. None of those drivers has won at Daytona.

Details for Friday’s Xfinity race at Daytona International Speedway

(All times Eastern)

START: The command to start engines will be given at 7:38 p.m. … Green flag is scheduled to wave at 7:50 p.m.

PRERACE: Xfinity garage opens at 8 a.m. … Xfinity qualifying begins at 3 p.m. … Driver introductions are at 7 p.m. … The invocation will be given at 7:30 p.m. by Sonny Gallman. … The St. Johns Center for the Arts Chorus at St. Augustine High School will perform the anthem at 7:31 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 100 laps (250 miles) on the 2.5-mile oval.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 30. Stage 2 ends at Lap 60.

TV/RADIO: USA Network will broadcast the race at 7:30 p.m. Countdown to Green begins at 7 p.m. on USA Network. The post-race show will air on USA Network. … Motor Racing Network coverage begins at 7 p.m. and also will stream at mrn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the MRN broadcast.

STREAMING: NBCsports.com

FORECAST: Weather Underground — Scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. Chance of rain 60%. High of 87.

LAST YEAR: Justin Haley edged AJ Allmendinger by .023 of a second to win last year’s race. Following in the top five were Justin Allgaier, Jeb Burton and Daniel Hemric.