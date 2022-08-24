Joey Logano signs contract extension with Team Penske

Joey Logano has signed a “long-term” contract extension with Team Penske, the team announced Wednesday.

The team said the extension will keep Logano, driver of the No. 22 Cup Series car, with Penske “for years to come.”

Penske recently announced a contract extension with Ryan Blaney, driver of the team’s No. 12 cars.

“Over the last 10 years Joey has become such an important part of Team Penske, and we know he will continue to be a leader and a winner with the No. 22 Ford team well into the future,” owner Roger Penske said in a statement released by the team. “Joey is a great champion of our sport, and we are proud of how he continues to produce for our team and represent all of our partners, including Shell, Pennzoil and Ford.

“He also brings veteran leadership to our program, serving as a great mentor and teammate to both Ryan and Austin (Cindric). With all he has achieved in his career, he still has a lot left to accomplish with Team Penske.”

Logano, the 2018 Cup champion, has emerged as one of the most consistent winners in the NASCAR Cup Series since he joined Team Penske prior to the start of the 2013 season. Over the course of his 10 years with the team, Logano has earned 27 Cup Series victories and produced many notable achievements, including winning the 2015 Daytona 500, the 2016 NASCAR All-Star race, the 2021 Bristol Dirt race and the first race in the Next Gen era – the 2022 Clash at the Coliseum.

“Since taking over the No. 22 car at Team Penske, I’ve had the opportunity to accomplish so many of my dreams both on and off the track.” said Logano in a team statement. “For the last 10 years, Roger has provided me the resources to be competitive, a team that stands behind me and leadership that is second to none. I’m excited to be continuing our relationship together so we can keep focusing on winning races, more championships and doing what we do for many years to come.”

Since he joined Team Penske, Logano has qualified for the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs in all but one season. Logano has also reached the championship four in the playoffs four times while competing for the team.

Logano is currently fourth in the Cup Series point standings, with two wins, seven top-five results and 12 top-10 finishes.