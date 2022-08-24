Competition director Ryan Pemberton leaves JR Motorsports

JR Motorsports director of competition Ryan Pemberton has left the Xfinity Series team after 10 years.

The team announced Wednesday that Pemberton and JRM, co-owned by Dale Earnhardt Jr., have parted ways “amicably.”

L.W. Miller, the team’s director of motorsports, will serve as interim director of competition for the rest of this year.

“Ryan has been essential to JRM’s success over the past decade,” Miller said in a statement released by the team. “We asked a lot of him when he came here in 2012, and he not only embraced the challenge, but he helped us right the ship. In the process, he laid the groundwork for a winning culture. Ryan’s given this organization a tremendous amount, and I can’t thank him enough.”

Pemberton, a former Cup Series crew chief, joined JRM in 2012 and was in charge of racing operations for the four-car team. Under his leadership, the team won series championships in 2014, 2017 and 2018 and 58 Xfinity races.

In the 2014 season, Pemberton also served as crew chief for JRM’s No. 7 team. He led then-driver Regan Smith to a season-opening win at Daytona International Speedway en route to a runner-up finish in the championship point standings.

“There are so many talented people at JR Motorsports, and I’m fortunate to have been part of it,” said Pemberton in a team statement. “We won a lot of races and a few championships, but more importantly we had fun doing it. I’m grateful to Dale, Kelley (Earnhardt Miller) and L.W. for everything and so very proud of what we were able to accomplish together. I’m looking forward to spending some much-needed time with my family while I decide what the next chapter holds.”