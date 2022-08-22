Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Here’s a look at the winners and losers at Watkins Glen International Sunday:

WINNERS

Kyle Larson — The end of Sunday’s race is likely to cause some in-house tension at Hendrick Motorsports, but Larson turned in the strong-arm move he needed on the final restart, forcing teammate Chase Elliott to the outside and passing for the lead. The win ended a 22-race winless streak for Larson.

Chase Elliott — Elliott led a race-high 29 laps Sunday, finished fourth and sealed the regular season championship, but the controversial finish with Kyle Larson will stain the weekend and likely leak over into the playoffs.

Joey Logano — Logano led 15 laps and won the second stage, then rallied to finish third.

LOSERS

Martin Truex Jr. — In a race in which he was considered a favorite, Truex found a hard road. He never challenged at the front and finished 23rd, hurting his chances of getting a playoff spot.

Ryan Blaney — Like Truex, Blaney needed a win Sunday to feel safe approaching the playoffs. He remains in the 16th and final playoff position despite finishing 24th, a position behind Truex.

Ross Chastain — Chastain was involved in another accident Sunday — this time in heavy traffic — and was not a factor in the final stage. He finished 21st. He was 12th at the Glen last year.