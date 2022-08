Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

In a battle of Hendrick Motorsports teammates, Kyle Larson shot into the lead by forcing Chase Elliott to the outside on a restart and won Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Watkins Glen International.

AJ Allmendinger finished second, followed by Joey Logano, Elliott and Daniel Suarez.

Formula 1 veteran Kimi Raikkonen failed to finish the race after being forced into a tire barrier in the course’s bus stop section. He was 37th.