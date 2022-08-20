Sunday Watkins Glen Cup race: Start time, TV info, weather

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The penultimate race of the NASCAR Cup Series regular season takes place Sunday, between the signature blue barriers of Watkins Glen International’s road course.

Kevin Harvick will go for his third consecutive win following back-to-back triumphs at Michigan International Speedway and last week at Richmond Raceway.

Harvick is a past winner at the Glen, but that was all the way back in 2006. However, he’s chipped in three consecutive top-10 finishes there (finished eighth last year).

His recent resurgence is far from the only storyline to follow Sunday. For more, check out our viewer’s guide.

Details for Sunday’s Cup race at Watkins Glen International

(All Times Eastern)

START: Command to start engines at 3:08 p.m. … Green flag to wave at 3:19 p.m.

PRERACE: Cup garage opens at Noon … Driver introductions are at 2:30 p.m. … Mike Smith (Genesee County Christian School – Geneseo, N.Y.) will give the invocation at 3 p.m. … Anna Herrdt will perform the National Anthem at 3:01 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 90 laps (220.5 miles) on the 7-turn, 2.45-mile road course.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 20. Stage 2 ends at Lap 40.

TV/RADIO: USA Network will broadcast the race at 3 p.m. Countdown to Green begins at 2 p.m. MRN coverage begins at 2 p.m. and will also stream at MRN.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the radio broadcast.

STREAMING: NBC Sports

FORECAST: Weather Underground – Cloudy, high of 80 degrees, 24% chance of rain around start of the race

LAST YEAR: Eventual Cup Series champion Kyle Larson led a 1-2 finish for Hendrick Motorsports last year at Watkins Glen. Chase Elliott rallied to finish second after an inspection violation forced him to start the race at the back of the field.

CATCH UP ON NBC SPORTS COVERAGE:

NASCAR stars excited by Kimi Raikkonen’s Cup debut

Report: Aric Almirola to return to No. 10 Cup team for 2023 season

Kyle Larson remains confident despite decline from 2021 season

Friday 5: Family’s inspiration provides drive for NASCAR tire carrier

Kurt Busch to miss Watkins Glen, Daytona; hopes to be back for playoffs

Dr. Diandra: Next Gen road course masters

Drivers to watch in NASCAR Cup Series race at Watkins Glen

Chris or Christopher? Buescher’s OK either way

Ryan Blaney signs extension with Team Penske