NASCAR Saturday schedule at Watkins Glen International

NASCAR Cup Series practice and qualifying is scheduled Saturday at Watkins Glen International as teams prepare for Sunday’s 90-lap race, the next-to-last event on the regular season schedule.

Kevin Harvick, winner of last Sunday’s race at Richmond Raceway, will be attempting to claim his third consecutive victory.

Ryan Blaney and Martin Truex Jr. will renew their battle for the 16th and final spot in the playoffs. Blaney leads Truex by 26 points entering Sunday’s race. Of course, if a new winner emerges at the Glen, that driver will slide into the 16th spot.

Also on Saturday’s schedule is practice and qualifying for the Xfinity Series and an 82-lap Xfinity race at 3 p.m. (USA Network).

Watkins Glen International

Weather forecast

Saturday: Intervals of clouds and sunshine. High of 86.

Saturday, August 20

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

7 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. — Cup Series

8:30 a.m. — Xfinity Series

Track activity